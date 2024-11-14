Warzone weapon tier list and best loadouts – All Black Ops 6 guns, ranked

The battle royale battlefield of Call of Duty: Warzone is ever-evolving, bringing in new weapons, maps, and operators to keep things interesting.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re flying solo or dropping in with a squad, it’s imperative to know what the best weapons are when it comes time to buy a weapon on Urzikstan, Area 99, or any of the maps or modes you enjoy playing. Meta loadouts are the name of the game in CoD.

Make sure to double-check your armor plates and your ammo satchels before dropping in, because we’ve got the best loadouts in Warzone for you.

Best Warzone loadout – Tier list

Here’s what’s popping off in season one. Image via Activision

The best loadout in Warzone right now includes one long-range weapon and another weapon for close-range. In the early days of season one, this includes assault rifles like the GPR 91 and sniper rifles like the LR 7.62 for long range, and SMGs like the KSV and PP-919 for close range.

Read on below to see what you should be using in your loadouts for Warzone in season one of Black Ops 6.

Best long-range guns in BO6 Warzone

Tier Weapon S

(The top meta weapons) – GPR 91

– XMG

– LR 7.62 A

(Strong weapons) – XM4

– AK-74

– Model L

– Krig C

– PU-21

– DM-10 B

(Viable weapons) – Ames 85

– Tsarkov 7.62

– LW3A1 Frostline

– SVD C

(These probably shouldn’t be used) – Goblin Mk2

– AS VAL

– SWAT 5.56

– AEK-973 D

(Do not use) – Shotguns

– Pistols

– SMGs

GPR 91

Overwhelming fire rate and accuracy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Optic Jason Armory 2X Muzzle Suppressor Barrel Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip Magazine Extended Mag II Rear Grip Commando Grip Stock Balanced Stock Fire Mods 5.56 Overpressured

The GPR 91 is an early favorite in season one for assault rifles due in large part to its fire rate in combination with its ability to fight at range with accuracy. It’s likely the best AR for now.

XMG

Solve problems with even more bullets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Optic Jason Armory 2X Muzzle Compensator Barrel Long Barrel Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip Magazine Fast Mag I Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip Stock Combat Stock Fire Mods Recoil Springs

No matter what the meta is, there’s always a strong option for LMG players. This is because the longer you can shoot an enemy in Warzone, the easier you can down and then finish them off through their armor. The more ammo, the better, but this build even sacrifices 25 rounds with the Fast Mag I and it still rocks.

these things change Always keep in mind that the Warzone meta shifts constantly, every few weeks or so. It’s still the early days of BO6 Warzone, so the best and worst weapons will be a fluid situation over the coming weeks and months.

LR 7.62

Scope out the competition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Muzzle Ported Compensator Barrel Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel Precision Handguard Magazine Extended Mag I Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip Stock Heavy Stock Fire Mods 7.62 NATO Overpressured

Sniper rifles are back to their one-shot killing ways in Warzone thanks to season one patch notes, and the LR 7.62 feels the best when it comes to popping heads at range in Urzikstan.

Best close range guns in BO6 Warzone

Tier Weapon S

(The top meta weapons) – PP-919

– Jackal PDW

– KSV A

(Strong weapons) – C9

– Tanto .22

– Saug

– Marine SP B

(Viable weapons) – Kompakt 92

– ASG-89

– Grekhova C

(These probably shouldn’t be used) – All Assault Rifles

– 9mm PM

– GS45

– Stryder .22 D

(Do not use) – Marksman Rifles

– Sniper Rifles

PP-919

Fast as heck, boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Muzzle Suppressor Barrel Long Barrel Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip Stock Balanced Stock Fire Mods 9x18mm Makarov FMJ

The PP-919 wins out thus far in Warzone thanks to its massive magazine, which is able to dole out enough damage to take down multiple enemies in a squad before ever having to think about reloading.

Jackal PDW

Out-maneuver the enemy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Muzzle Ported Compensator Barrel Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel Ranger Foregrip Magazine Extended Mag I Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip

The Jackal PDW is one of the best guns in BO6 multiplayer, and it translates well to Warzone, too. This build is well-balanced for mid-range damage along with mobility, meaning it’s an excellent back-pocket gun.

Tip: Make sure to select the Overkill Wildcard if you want to use two primary weapons within your loadout. Otherwise, your best option is to choose Gunfighter and then equip an additional three attachments to your gun.

KSV

Keep it close. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Muzzle Compensator Barrel Gain-Twist Barrel Magazine Extended Mag I Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip Stock No Stock

KSV enjoyers have reason to be excited because this SMG excels in Warzone, possibly even moreso than in BO6 MP, and is a favorite pick early on for Area 99 and close-range encounters everywhere.

This article will be updated over time when new weapons, updates, and changes are released.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy