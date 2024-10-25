The best Jackal PDW loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 meta has begun taking shape, and SMG players are eating very well early on with the choices available. With multiple strong SMGs to choose from, one stands above the rest: the Jackal PDW.

Recommended Videos

BO6‘s menu calls the Jackal PDW a full-auto SMG with “great mobility and handling” that “make this an easy choice for operators who aggressively seek CQB engagements.” And we can make it even better with some creativity in the Gunsmith.

A Jackal is a wolf-like predator that scavenges, an omnivore that opportunistically eats whatever it can find in its variety of environments all over the world in places like Africa, Europe, and Asia. You’ll be scavenging kills from teammates and making enemies rage quit with this powerful SMG.

Here’s our pick for the best Jackal PDW build in BO6.

Best Jackal PDW loadout in BO6

Fast, agile, and lethal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speed is the name of the game in BO6, and this Jackal PDW build maximizes your movement speed while providing buffs across the board. Omnimovement will be your strength with this loadout, so let’s lean into the new mechanic for BO6 and really outplay some noobs online.

Best Jackal PDW build in BO6

Slot Attachment Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Bullet Velocity, Damage Range) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, ADS Speed) Stock Balanced Stock

(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

This build focuses on speed as number one, but it also provides a large buff to Damage Range and Vertical Recoil Control, which is massively helpful when trying to out-strafe or out-slide or out-dive someone in a gunfight.

The Ergonomic Grip and Balanced Stock are the key attachments here, as they increase your ability to zoom around the map with buffs to Strafing Movement Speed, Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed, and general Movement Speed. Basically, you’re gonna be hauling ass all over the map whether you’re indoors or outdoors.

The enemy won’t be able to keep up with you on their screen and they will barely know what hit them as you outmaneuver them with a powerful SMG that can handle itself at mid-range while dominating up close.

Best Jackal PDW class setup in BO6

Enforce your will on the enemy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: GS45

GS45 Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk two: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk three: Double Time

Double Time Perk four: Dexterity

Dexterity Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Specialty: Enforcer

The Wildcard Perk Greed is the most crucial part of this build, so let’s start with that. This allows us to equip an extra perk, and we will use that to add a third red perk and enable the Enforcer Specialty.

Enforcer: “Killing enemies grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate.”

With Enforcer, you’ll be on the move at a faster rate and regenerating health to stay in the fight longer, aggravating the enemy team as you dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge all over the objective.

Dexterity, Double Time, and Gung-Ho all enable our speedy maneuverability, while Ghost will do its best to make us undetectable on the enemy radar and UAVs when moving. With this setup, it will be a cinch to take out enemies up close and keep moving away from those who are out of your range.

This article will be revised with each update as the meta shifts and weapons and attachments are buffed or nerfed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy