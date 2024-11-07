When is the new Black Ops 6 Zombies map releasing?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 continues to expand with additional support for the popular Zombies game mode, and a new map is on the way. The team has detailed when players can expect to jump onto the map and provided teasers of what to expect.

Not everything has been shared, though. We’ll be able to learn more closer to the official launch of the map, and even then, we’ll only learn minor details. The BO6 team has historically littered the entire map with Easter eggs, secrets, and special quest steps for players to uncover, making it a huge community race to see who can figure it all out. Here’s what you need to know about when the next BO6 Zombies map releases.

The next map is dropping halfway through season one, with plenty of new secrets to unlock. Image via Activision.

The next map coming to BO6 Zombies is Citadelle des Morts, a partially destroyed castle with a medieval village. It will launch when Season One Reloaded arrives in early December. The team does not have an exact date for the halfway point for Season One. The official launch begins on Nov. 14.

The Citadelle des Morts is a new map that takes place somewhere in Europe, but outside of this, the BO6 team has yet to share the exact location of the map or where these events occur. Still, expect them to weave into the larger quest following the events in Terminus. If you still need to complete the main story on how to complete that one, grabbing a few friends and running through it might be a good idea. You can try it yourself, but you have a higher chance of succeeding with two or three other players.

When Season One launches in BO6, expect a new game mode for Zombies: Directed Mode. This game mode provides a step-by-step breakdown of how to complete the main story of Terminus and Liberty Falls. It’s perfect for anyone who has yet to do it themselves. But the maximum round cap for this game mode is 15, which means you have a limited amount of time to work through these tasks, and all side quests and S.A.M trials traditionally offered in the game mode are turned off. Getting the story before jumping back into standard mode might be easier.

This should be the continuing rotation for any new Zombie content in BO6. Some of it will launch at the beginning of the season, and other parts will come during the halfway point in Reloaded. We’ll be getting more wonder weapons, augments, field upgrades, Perk-a-Cola, enemy types, a hand cannon support weapon, and more.

When Season One launches on Nov. 14, dive into Liberty Falls and Terminus to see what’s changed and to try out the Directed Mode. Later, in early December, we can look forward to uncovering the secrets of Citadelle des Morts and see what new zombies await us at this partially destroyed castle.

