All Perk-a-Colas in Black Ops 6 Zombies – All Zombies perks, explained

Jugger-Nog, Speed-Cola, Stamin-Up. You know the names. You’ve heard them all, drank them all, and they’re back in Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty Zombies is returning to its base form in BO6 with round-based Zombies, and that means soda machines will be found all over the place with their catchy jingles and fizzy bubbles to help power you up in the fight against the undead.

Here’s everything we know about the perks, or Perk-a-Colas, in Black Ops 6’s Zombies mode.

All Perk-a-Colas in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Chug ’em down. Image via Activision

Perk-a-Colas are perks found within Zombies maps to enhance your gameplay in the mode, just like equipable perks in multiplayer or Warzone. These perks are drank like a soda and last until you die, but some can be salvaged as you bleed out in the down-but-not-out status, and they can also be saved if your reviver has a specific Legendary GobbleGum.

Below, you can find the full list of available perks in Black Ops 6 Zombies and what they do.

Jugger-Nog: Increase maximum health by 100.

Increase maximum health by 100. Quick Revive: Reduce the health regen delay time by 50 percent. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50 percent.

Reduce the health regen delay time by 50 percent. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50 percent. Speed Cola: Increase reload and armor replating speed bonus by 30 percent.

Increase reload and armor replating speed bonus by 30 percent. Stamin-Up: Increase movement speed.

Increase movement speed. PhD Flopper: Immunity to all self-inflicted damage and status effects. Dive to prone triggers an explosion, which increases the higher you fall. Immunity from fall damage while diving to prone.

Immunity to all self-inflicted damage and status effects. Dive to prone triggers an explosion, which increases the higher you fall. Immunity from fall damage while diving to prone. Deadshot Daiquiri: Aiming down sight moves to enemy critical location. Increase enemy critical damage.

Aiming down sight moves to enemy critical location. Increase enemy critical damage. Elemental Pop: Every bullet you fire has a small chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect.

Every bullet you fire has a small chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect. Melee Macchiato: Replace weapon gun butt with a deadly punch that sends enemies flying.

All Perk-a-Cola Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies

You’ll need all the help you can get. Image via Activision

All Perk-a-Colas have three Minor Augments and three Major Augments for you to unlock and then choose between matches. For more info on Augments, check out our guide, but basically, they’re buffs for perks, Field Upgrades, and Ammo Mods.

Here are all of the perk Augments in BO6 that we know about so far.

Stamin-Up Minor Augments Hard Target: While Tactical Sprinting, projectile damage is reduced. Quarterback: Use equipment while sprinting. Hot Foot: Gain a speed boost after your equipment kills an enemy. Major Augments Free Faller: Become immune to fall damage. Dasher: Increase Tactical Sprint duration. Stalker: Walk faster while aiming.

Speed Cola Minor Augments Speedy Roulette: The Mystery Box settles much faster. Quick Swap: Swap weapons faster. Fast Pitcher: Deploy equipment faster. Major Augments Supercharged: Field Upgrades recharge a bit faster. Classic Formula: Reload speed is even faster. Phantom Reload: Weapon magazines are slowly refilled over time.

Deadshot Daiquiri Minor Augments Dead Break: Increase damage to armor pieces. Dead Draw: Reduce hipfire spread. Dead Set: Reduce gun movement while performing advanced movement. Major Augments Dead Head: Further increase in critical damage. Dead First: Deal double critical damage if an enemy is at full health. Dead Again: Critical hits have a chance of adding a bullet to your magazine.

Quick Revive Minor Augments Swift Recovery: Reviving an ally increases both of your movement speeds for a short time. Karmic Return: Reviving an ally heals you to full health. Slow Death: Increase your time in last stand. Major Augments EMT: Reviving an ally allows them to keep all of the Perks on their bleed-out bar. Equivalent Exchange: Killing an enemy while downed will revive you and remove Quick Revive. This can be done up to three times.

Elemental Pop Minor Augments Vulnera Bean: Slightly increase enemy elemental weakness damage. Pineapple Blast: Equipment can also trigger a random Ammo Mod. Chill Berry: Slightly reduce all Ammo Mod cooldowns. Major Augments Citrus Focus: If a weapon has an Ammo Mod applied, Elemental Pop will only activate that one. Imperil Peach: Enemies that hit you have a chance to trigger a Random Ammo mod. Electric Cherry: Reloading creates an electric damage discharge that damages and stuns nearby enemies. The emptier the magazine, the stronger the damage.

PHD Flopper Minor Augments Environmentalist: Become immune to environmental damage while sliding. EOD Technician: Slightly reduce height and distance required for explosions. Tribologist: Sliding distance and speed are increased. Major Augments Gravity MD: Just falling from heights creates explosions. Dr. Ram: Tactical Sprint knocks down and damages base zombies. PHD Slider: Sliding into enemies triggers explosions.

Melee Macchiato Minor Augments Stick ‘n Move: Backpedal speed is increased after a successful melee attack. Strength Training: Your punch can one-hit kill normal enemies for longer. Hidden Impact: Melee kills reload a portion of your held weapon. Major Augments Expresso: All melee attacks are slightly faster. Vampiric Extraction: Melee attacks heal a small amount of your health. Triple Shot: Your punch can hit multiple enemies at once.

Jugger-Nog Minor Augments Retaliation: Deal bonus damage while health is low. Hardened Plates: Armor plates have more damage mitigation. Durable Plates: Slightly increase armor durability. Major Augments Probiotic: Slightly increase maximum health with Jugger-Nog. Turtle Shell: Armor acts as a shield on your back, completely absorbing damage to your back. No damage mitigation when hit from the front. Reactive Armor: When an armor plate breaks, nearby normal enemies are stunned for a short time.



This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches on Oct. 25.

