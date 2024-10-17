Everything we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies: Loadouts, augments, and more

Zombies reading this article, look away. Your time is up because the Requiem team is back to mow you down in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Treyarch returns in BO6 to revitalize the Zombies experience in CoD once more, offering a return to what players know and love about Zombies, with new additions to the gameplay, storyline, and more throughout the year.

Here’s everything we know so far about Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

BO6 Zombies, explained

The gang’s all here. Image via Activision

BO6 Zombies is a return to form for both the franchise and the mode’s creator, Treyarch. Back at the helm for BO6, Treyarch has brought back the classic Zombies experience players know and love after trying something different in Modern Warfare 3.

Round-based returns

Thank goodness. Image via Activision

The typical round-based Zombies experience is back in BO6, featuring Easter eggs, power-ups, Wonder Weapons, exploration, and more. MW3 Zombies’ open-world gameplay is gone for now, so longtime Zombies fans can look forward to the type of gameplay they know and love.

New maps

Terminus is your first location.

The first map in BO6 Zombies is called Terminus, described as “a mysterious garrison located in the Philippine Sea.” This is the prison where the cast of characters has been held since their last action in Black Ops Cold War.

Additional maps are expected over time, including a second map at launch named Liberty Falls, which takes place in a “once-idyllic, now horrific small West Virginian town.”

Dark Aether storyline continues

The Zombies storyline continues from Black Ops Cold War. Set five years later, after “the CIA-led Requiem team finally succeeded in closing the last remaining dimensional portal, banishing its denizens back to the nightmarish hellscape known as the Dark Aether,” it features familiar faces and some new ones.

After Samantha Maxis sealed the Dark Aether from the inside and Edward Richtofen was revealed to be the ominous force behind everyone’s problems, the latter is back as the main villain of Terminus and BO6 Zombies.

New and returning characters

Get to know the group. Image via Activision

The cast of Terminus includes playable characters Grigori Weaver, Mackenzie “Mac” Carver, Dr. Elizabeth Grey, and Maya Aguinaldo, along with NPCs Dr. William Peck, Oskar Strauss, and chopper pilot Stoney “Raptor One” Maddox.

Augments

Image via Activision

Augments are buffs for items like Field Upgrades, Perks, and Ammo Mods. To learn more about Augments, check out our guide here.

Loadouts, Salvage, and Essence return

Build your loadout wisely. Image via Activision

BO6 Zombies is a sequel to Black Ops Cold War Zombies, so Zombies-specific loadouts are back, as are Essence and Salvage, the currency to use in-game for various upgrades and purchases. The image above illustrates what the Zombies loadout screen looks like in BO6.

New Wonder Weapon

Beam, smash! Image via Activision

The Beamsmasher is the first Wonder Weapon in BO6.

“Visually, the Beamsmasher is comparable in size and shape to a light machinegun and features a single barrel emitting a super-charged and incredibly damaging Aetheric beam,” Treyarch said. “Set around the barrel are Resonator Focus flaps that direct the energy created by the weapon. The weapon is reloaded by swapping out the side-mounted DAPP canister.”

Save and Quit

For the first time ever, BO6 Zombies allows solo players to save their game and quit to be able to return to the spot they were at, instead of losing all progress. Only one save per person, though.

GobbleGums

Chew it up. Image via Activision

GobbleGums are earnable, single-use items in BO6 Zombies, and they come in a variety of rarities: Rare, Epic, Legendary, Ultra, and Whimsical. You can choose a pack of GobbleGums for your loadout, but they can also be swapped during a match.

Unused GobbleGums are kept between matches and they won’t be lost upon disconnecting.

This article will be updated with more information once additional news about BO6 Zombies is revealed.

