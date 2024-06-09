First Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies info revealed—round-based returning

The first look at Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been unveiled, confirming that round-based gameplay is returning.

The recent Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct on June 9 gave early details on what’s coming in the campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies mode. Zombies, unfortunately, got the least amount of love with only a short segment and just a few brief gameplay clips, but there’s still a lot of exciting information in the little that was shown.

The more experimental open-map Zombies mode from Modern Warfare 3 is gone, perhaps to the chagrin of its fans, but certainly to the joy of many classic Zombies enjoyers. Black Ops 6 is bringing back the Dark Aether storyline and will launch with two maps, a triumphant return in content after Black Ops: Cold War launched with only the Die Maschine map.

The new Zombies mode also takes advantage of all the mechanical features announced for Black Ops 6, like omnidirectional movement and the customizable HUD. Kevin Drew, the associate director of design at Treyarch and spokesperson for the Direct’s Zombies section, also sat cheekily next to a jar of gumballs while speaking, a confirmation of the earlier leak about Gobblegum making a return.

Only one of the new maps was shown during the reveal. It doesn’t have a name yet, but it looks like a fortified island in a tropical location. The footage also suggests multiple zombie types, including a large, bloated one reminiscent of the Bloat from Killing Floor 2.

More details about Black Ops 6 Zombies mode are set to be revealed at the Call of Duty Next event on August 28.

