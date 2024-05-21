Best Sharpshooter build in Killing Floor 2

In Killing Floor 2, choosing the best Perks and Weapons is vital if you want to come out victorious. With 10 classes to choose from, it can be easy to get lost in their strengths and weaknesses. The Sharpshooter is one of them, and choosing the best build will help you succeed on the battlefield.

Sharpshooters excel at long-distance sniping. Their Perks often rely on hitting headshots from Sharpshooter weapons, which are usually being variations of a Sniper Rifle. So, if you want to level up this class, you should stay on the backline and keep a steady aim—otherwise, your efforts will be worthless.

Choosing the right weapons and equipment depending on the game state is also key in Killing Floor 2. Fortunately, I’ve played a lot of Sharpshooter myself, and I know just the best way to manage its Weapons and Perks.

Best Sharpshooter Perks in Killing Floor 2

Let’s start by looking at the Sharpshooter’s Perks. Like every other class, the long-distance sniper has 10 Perks to choose from, with five slots that you unlock by leveling up the character.

Are you a stable sniper or mobile ranger? Screenshot by Dot Esports

For each five levels (up to 25), you unlock another Perk slot. This allows for various combinations and builds. From our time with the game, we believe Marksman, Ballistic Shock, Rack ’em Up, Always Prepared and ZED TIME – Ranger make the best possible combination.

Having these five Perks will increase your prowess with perk weapons, which you will be mostly using either way. The other Perks encourage stationary gameplay where you don’t move much, but as the match goes on, you will be forced to be mobile.

Best inventory for Sharpshooters in Killing Floor 2

Now that we have our Perks locked in, let’s take a look at the weapons available. You can choose from 12 different Guns, though the better ones cost and weigh more. At the start of your game, you get a free Winchester 1894, and we advise you keep it until the middle of the match, since it’s perfect for clearing thrash Zeds that flood the map.

That’s a pretty big arsenal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Winchester in our inventory, we like to rush the M14 EBR, which is perfect for wave clearing and taking down heavier Zeds. It also weighs only seven kilograms, allowing you to purchase another endgame gun in the finishing rounds. For your endgame gun, the FN FAL ACOG or HV Storm Cannon are the best choices, since they deal a lot of damage and have high ammo capacity. You can also choose weapons like the Compound Bow and HRG Head Hunter, as they’re strong as well.

For the final Boss, you can either go for the M99 AMR and be the main damage dealer, or stick to the previous setup like the M14 EBR and FN FAL ACOG. The former sniper rifle is best when you play alongside other classes that can kill trash easily, so you can focus on sniping down the boss.

In the end, you should try every weapon at Sharpshooter’s disposal. If you keep recycling the same weapons, Killing Floor 2 may get boring, but with different Perks and Guns, you’ll be hooked for hours.

