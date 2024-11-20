As you start your adventures on Luma Island, you will find yourself exploring hidden areas inside dark caves. To make your way through safely, you will need a torch, and the only way to craft it is with Farm Resin.

How to get Farm Resin in Luma Island

Farm Resin is essential in Luma Island, especially if you want to stay alive while exploring! There is danger lurking underground, hidden in the shadows, and the only thing to keep you safe is a flaming torch. Crafting torches is easy if you have the right ingredients—wood and Farm Resin.

Farm Resin grows mostly on Farm Resin Bushes. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Farm Resin is harder to find than resources like stone or wood. It occasionally drops when you chop down Farm Trees, but you are guaranteed to get Farm Resin from a Farm Resin Bush. These special bushes are dotted about in woodland areas and look like small, golden, sticky bushes. You can farm them as you would any other plant or tree using your axe.

It’s also possible to purchase Farm Resin in exchange for 80 Gold, but stock is generally low and not replenished often. To purchase Farm Resin, visit the Lumberjack in Town who can be found down the hill from Balthazar.

How to make Torches in Luma Island

You will be enveloped by the darkness if you don’t take some torches while treasure hunting. As it is pitch black, the nasty creatures hiding in the shadows will attack, and you will be sent back up to the surface. To avoid this happening, you will need to place Torches in the ground as you explore and mine for resources.

Torches are essential in Luma Island. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can craft a Torch at a Simple Workbench using one Wood and one Farm Resin. This gives you two torches at a time. This is particularly helpful because once a Torch is placed on the ground, you cannot move it. You will need multiple Torches to fully explore an underground cave, so why not invite a friend along to help in multiplayer?

