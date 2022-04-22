Wordle, the web-based word game created by Josh Wardle—and now owned by The New York Times—has become an essential daily activity for many players. Inspired by the classic game Mastermind, Wordle also inspired a host of alternative versions, with themes ranging from Star Wars to the Fortnite universe.

Jumble is not one of them. Created by comic book artist Martin Naydel, it has been around since 1954 and used to be called Scramble. The goal is simple: you need to unscramble four words, then use selected letters from those words to play a bonus challenge. There is an illustration that goes with each Jumble puzzle, providing a clue to what the bonus challenge will be when unscrambled.

You can play the daily Jumble and its several variations on the Chicago Tribune website. Players can also print them and play on paper if they miss doing newspaper puzzles and crosswords with a pen. The main difference between digital and paper is that the digital version will turn letters red while you’re typing if they are in the wrong place.

There will always be days when you just can’t seem to unscramble one of the words, especially if you are playing on paper and don’t have the visual feedback of the digital version.

For those days, we have got you covered.

Below you can find all the words from the daily Jumble, including the bonus challenge at the end. You can also check the answers for past Jumble puzzles, which are also available on the game’s website.

Today’s Jumble answer — April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022: UNWED, COURT, COPPER, DUPLEX, PRODUCE PRODUCE

Past Jumble answers