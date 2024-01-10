Summoners War codes offer a variety of free items, including scrolls, energy, mana, crystals, and more, varying with each code you redeem. These codes are great monthly freebies that provide a small but helpful boost to your gameplay
With Summoners War now on Steam, there’s a surge in players searching for active and working codes. Despite numerous lists claiming to have current codes, my thorough personal testing has led to a curated list of truly active codes, which I’ve compiled for you below. Additionally, I’ve included a list of expired codes for cross-referencing purposes, should you come across any codes elsewhere and wish to verify them against our list.
All active Summoners War codes (January 2024)
Below is the list of Summoners War codes I've confirmed to be working as of January 2024.
- sw2024janr8a – 100 Energy, 3 Mythical Scross (Expires on Jan. 31)
All other codes you may come across are currently inactive.
All expired Summoners War codes
Below is a list of all Summoners War codes that no longer work. They are here for you to check and compare with other sources, though I have personally verified they don’t work anymore.
- sw2023dex3r
- 24best4th
- cusoonlt25
- ready4swc23
- march2023
- swgenesis284ac
- happyvalentine23
- tunianzhaohuan
- sw2023mrp4m
- sw2023fev2u
- sw2023jae6s
- happy2023
- lucky777
- merrysamana
- s24cunextyear
- lastlt23of2022
- marionnettiste
- christmas2022
- sw2022dec06
- newchallenge1127
- swlcsummer
- swlcen426
- swlcsummer21
- swlcen675
- swc23shallreturn
- 2022wfliveinseoul
- hwanyounghaeswc
- letsgoswc22
- sw2022nov25
- halloween2022
- jerkanwf
- apacjubjub
- raknaswc2022
- apaccupoct22cya
- keepsummoning22
- 1008nycamericas
- sw2022oct34
- cannongirl333
- newseason23gg
- enjoy22watching
- findellia030
- cuatamericas22
- quiserano1
- auflosgehtslos22
- womenyaoguanjun
- jingcaidebisai
- zuiqiangsaiqu
- arenamaster22
- sw2022sep90
- sw2023jnf2n
- swupdatelive23
- sw2023mys8o
- 9oatsummonermoayo
- 9oatsummoner
- tokgwangju
- swcreed23
- sw2023apj3m
- 9oatsummonerbjpange
- 9oatsummonersomac
- summonerduty71
- may20tyoshoubu
- nipponchachacha
- krteamgabojago
- last5go2tokyo
- ikesupermatch
- jpdaihyouhadare
- mutjidasupermatch
- supermatch23lego
How to claim code rewards inside Summoners War
To redeem Summoners War codes right in the game, first tap the Events icon in the main area. Next, in the window that pops up, select the Event tab. Scroll down until you spot a banner labeled “Enter your promo code here.” Click on it, and a new window with a field for entering the code will appear. After typing in the code, hit Enter, and your rewards will be sent directly to the game