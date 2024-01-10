Summoners War has a bunch of codes you can use for extra items and bonuses.

Summoners War codes offer a variety of free items, including scrolls, energy, mana, crystals, and more, varying with each code you redeem. These codes are great monthly freebies that provide a small but helpful boost to your gameplay

With Summoners War now on Steam, there’s a surge in players searching for active and working codes. Despite numerous lists claiming to have current codes, my thorough personal testing has led to a curated list of truly active codes, which I’ve compiled for you below. Additionally, I’ve included a list of expired codes for cross-referencing purposes, should you come across any codes elsewhere and wish to verify them against our list.

All active Summoners War codes (January 2024) Below is the list of Summoners War codes I’ve confirmed to be working as of January 2024.” sw2024janr8a – 100 Energy, 3 Mythical Scross (Expires on Jan. 31) All other codes you may come across are currently inactive.

All expired Summoners War codes

Below is a list of all Summoners War codes that no longer work. They are here for you to check and compare with other sources, though I have personally verified they don’t work anymore.

sw2023dex3r

24best4th

cusoonlt25

ready4swc23

march2023

swgenesis284ac

happyvalentine23

tunianzhaohuan

sw2023mrp4m

sw2023fev2u

sw2023jae6s

happy2023

lucky777

merrysamana

s24cunextyear

lastlt23of2022

marionnettiste

christmas2022

sw2022dec06

newchallenge1127

swlcsummer

swlcen426

swlcsummer21

swlcen675

swc23shallreturn

2022wfliveinseoul

hwanyounghaeswc

letsgoswc22

sw2022nov25

halloween2022

jerkanwf

apacjubjub

raknaswc2022

apaccupoct22cya

keepsummoning22

1008nycamericas

sw2022oct34

cannongirl333

newseason23gg

enjoy22watching

findellia030

cuatamericas22

quiserano1

auflosgehtslos22

womenyaoguanjun

jingcaidebisai

zuiqiangsaiqu

arenamaster22

sw2022sep90

sw2023jnf2n

swupdatelive23

sw2023mys8o

9oatsummonermoayo

9oatsummoner

tokgwangju

swcreed23

sw2023apj3m

9oatsummonerbjpange

9oatsummonersomac

summonerduty71

may20tyoshoubu

nipponchachacha

krteamgabojago

last5go2tokyo

ikesupermatch

jpdaihyouhadare

mutjidasupermatch

supermatch23lego

How to claim code rewards inside Summoners War

Tap the bottom banner to claim your rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To redeem Summoners War codes right in the game, first tap the Events icon in the main area. Next, in the window that pops up, select the Event tab. Scroll down until you spot a banner labeled “Enter your promo code here.” Click on it, and a new window with a field for entering the code will appear. After typing in the code, hit Enter, and your rewards will be sent directly to the game