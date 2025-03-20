It’s nearly time for inZOI to officially be released in early access, but ahead of launch, you can unlock a special Creative Studio Key. This gives you extra early access to some key features including the character and build studios.

Recommended Videos

In the modes this key unlocks, you can create characters and build spaces. These are two of the main gameplay components inZOI features, so this demo is a great way to start exploring a lot of what the game has to offer. The process for unlocking it is a bit tricky, though, so here’s how to unlock the inZOI Creative Studio Key.

How to get inZOI Creative Studio Key

Are you ready to get creative? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three ways to get a Creative Studio Key for inZOI:

Watching a stream on Twitch/CHZZK .

. Watching a stream on Steam .

. Watching a stream on SOOP.

The requirements for each one are unique, so depending on which method you choose, the process looks a bit different. Here’s a complete breakdown of all the necessary steps for each one.

Unlock inZOI Creative Studio Key on Steam

The easiest method, and the one I used, is to obtain your inZOI Creative Studio Key through Steam. This process is straightforward and only requires you to visit the official inZOI page on Steam to watch the ongoing broadcast for a total of 30 minutes.

Once you’ve been watching for 30 minutes, the inZOI Creative Studio Key will appear in your library.

Unlock inZOI Creative Studio Key on Twitch or CHZZK

Obtaining an inZOI Creative Studio Key through Twitch or CHZZK is the trickiest since it has a few additional steps along the way. To complete this process, you need to:

Add inZOI to your wishlist on Steam.

Create a KRAFTON account.

Visit this site to link your KRAFTON ID account.

Watch a stream in the inZOI category on Twitch or CHZZK for 15 minutes .

on or for . Open the Twitch drops inventory or the CHZZK drops inventory and select the “Claim now” option.

Return to the site where you entered your KRAFTON ID and select the “Claim drop rewards!” option.

You can watch on whichever platform you prefer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get inZOI Twitch drops

You can get the singular Twitch drop for inZOI by watching any stream in the inZOI category for 15 minutes. This drop is access to the Creative Studio Key, but you also need to follow the rest of the steps in the process to officially unlock it. There are no other Twitch drops for inZOI so far.

Unlock inZOI Creative Studio Key on SOOP

The final available method for acquiring access to the inZOI Creative Studio Key is SOOP. On this platform, you can watch any stream in the inZOI category for 30 minutes to gain access to it.

How long is the inZOI Creative Studio Key available for?

You can unlock the Creative Studio Key for inZOI from March 19 to March 22, but this event may end sooner if they run out of keys according to an official announcement. From March 23 to 27, anyone can freely download the Creative Studio Key. After this, access to the key will end and the full game will become available with the official release date and time for inZOI.

If you can think it, you can create it. Image via KRAFTON

If you’re looking for another life sim to play, you might enjoy exploring the vast world of The Sims 4 content next. Consider trying the best small businesses you can make, finding Trashley Reelpearson, using the best Build Mode cheats, and completing the Alice’s Sorrow quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy