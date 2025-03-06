The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies allows you to fully customize and create any type of small business you can think of. With so many activities to choose from, figuring out what type of business you want to make can be tricky.
You can create a business based on pretty much any activity or skill that exists in The Sims 4. This system is also very customizable, so you can mix and match between different businesses and even create entirely new ones by putting different activities together. If you’re unsure where to start, here are the best small businesses you can make with The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies.
List of small businesses for The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies
Here’s a list of all of the best small businesses you can make in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies. These businesses are the best ones you can make based on what the available activities are and how they work together. There are essentially endless business ideas you can try, but these ones flow and function the best overall.
We’ll update this list over time as we discover new businesses that work well with this pack, so check back here for more inspiration as needed.
|Business type
|Activities
|Required packs
|Bar
|Drink bar drinks
Watch TV
Be friendly
Play pub games
|Base game
|Movie theater
|Watch TV
Eat
|Base game
|Gym
|Work out
Bath and shower
|Base game
|Daycare
|Play with toys
Play with infant & toddler toys
Do homework
Play with activity table
Play on playground equipment
|Base game
|Art studio
|Paint
Do pottery
View art
Attend classes and lectures
Practice tattooing
|Base game
|Library
|Read
Do homework
Browse the web
|Base game
|Community garden
|Tend garden
Tend and harvest garden
Be friendly
|Base game
|Lounge
|Do comedy
Play an instrument
Watch live entertainment
Drink bar drinks
|Base game
|Pottery studio
|Do pottery
Browse and buy items
Attend classes and lectures
|Base game
|Candy shop
|Make treats
Browse and buy items
|Base game
|Museum
|Paint
View art
View collectibles
|Base game
|Arcade
|Play video games
|Base game
|Nightclub
|Dance
Order bar drinks
Listen to music
|Base game
|Cooking class
|Cook
Eat
Attend classes and lectures
|Base game
|Pool
|Swim
|Base game
|Park
|Fish
Swim
Grill
Play on playground equipment
|Base game
|Family waterpark
|Swim
Play on playground equipment
Listen to music
Play with toys
Stay near household Sims
|Base game
|Tattoo parlor
|Get tattooed
|Base game
|Shop
|Browse and buy items
|Base game
|Comedy club
|Do comedy
Be funny
Order bar drinks
Watch live entertainment
Be mischevious
|Base game
|Hotel
|Sleep
Eat
Bathe and shower
|Base game
|Boxing gym
|Fight
Work out
|Base game
|Science center
|Rocket science
Use telescope
Attend classes and lectures
Use microscope
|Base game
|Rage room
|Be mean
Fight
Sabotage objects
Scare
|Base game
|Grilled cheese gathering
|All things grilled cheese
Be friendly
Eat
|Base game
|Café
|Drink coffee
Drink tea
Eat
|Base game
With any small business you make, you can also mix and match between separate ideas as desired. For example, the first small business I created was a tattoo parlor and pottery studio with a mini-café. You can also freely change up your business activities at any point, which means you can always try different ideas out until you figure out what’s right for you.
If you’re not sure what to do after creating the perfect small business, you might consider having your Sims join the best after-school activities or spend some time learning the best Build Mode cheats. You also may enjoy reviewing The Sims 4 2025 roadmap to learn about all upcoming content and updates.
Published: Mar 6, 2025 01:03 pm