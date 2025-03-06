Forgot password
Best small businesses you can make with The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies

The only limit is your imagination.
The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies allows you to fully customize and create any type of small business you can think of. With so many activities to choose from, figuring out what type of business you want to make can be tricky.

You can create a business based on pretty much any activity or skill that exists in The Sims 4. This system is also very customizable, so you can mix and match between different businesses and even create entirely new ones by putting different activities together. If you’re unsure where to start, here are the best small businesses you can make with The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies.

List of small businesses for The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies

A sim in a plaid pink blazer and pink boots walking through a cafe in the sims 4.
There are so many business activities to choose from, meaning you can create about anything you can think of. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a list of all of the best small businesses you can make in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies. These businesses are the best ones you can make based on what the available activities are and how they work together. There are essentially endless business ideas you can try, but these ones flow and function the best overall.

We’ll update this list over time as we discover new businesses that work well with this pack, so check back here for more inspiration as needed.

Business typeActivitiesRequired packs
BarDrink bar drinks
Watch TV
Be friendly
Play pub games		Base game
Movie theaterWatch TV
Eat		Base game
GymWork out
Bath and shower		Base game
DaycarePlay with toys
Play with infant & toddler toys
Do homework
Play with activity table
Play on playground equipment		Base game
Art studioPaint
Do pottery
View art
Attend classes and lectures
Practice tattooing		Base game
LibraryRead
Do homework
Browse the web		Base game
Community gardenTend garden
Tend and harvest garden
Be friendly		Base game
LoungeDo comedy
Play an instrument
Watch live entertainment
Drink bar drinks		Base game
Pottery studioDo pottery
Browse and buy items
Attend classes and lectures		Base game
Candy shopMake treats
Browse and buy items		Base game
MuseumPaint
View art
View collectibles		Base game
ArcadePlay video gamesBase game
NightclubDance
Order bar drinks
Listen to music		Base game
Cooking classCook
Eat
Attend classes and lectures		Base game
PoolSwimBase game
ParkFish
Swim
Grill
Play on playground equipment		Base game
Family waterparkSwim
Play on playground equipment
Listen to music
Play with toys
Stay near household Sims		Base game
Tattoo parlorGet tattooedBase game
ShopBrowse and buy itemsBase game
Comedy clubDo comedy
Be funny
Order bar drinks
Watch live entertainment
Be mischevious		Base game
HotelSleep
Eat
Bathe and shower		Base game
Boxing gymFight
Work out		Base game
Science centerRocket science
Use telescope
Attend classes and lectures
Use microscope 		Base game
Rage roomBe mean
Fight
Sabotage objects
Scare		Base game
Grilled cheese gatheringAll things grilled cheese
Be friendly
Eat		Base game
CaféDrink coffee
Drink tea
Eat		Base game

With any small business you make, you can also mix and match between separate ideas as desired. For example, the first small business I created was a tattoo parlor and pottery studio with a mini-café. You can also freely change up your business activities at any point, which means you can always try different ideas out until you figure out what’s right for you.

If you’re not sure what to do after creating the perfect small business, you might consider having your Sims join the best after-school activities or spend some time learning the best Build Mode cheats. You also may enjoy reviewing The Sims 4 2025 roadmap to learn about all upcoming content and updates.

