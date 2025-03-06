The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies allows you to fully customize and create any type of small business you can think of. With so many activities to choose from, figuring out what type of business you want to make can be tricky.

You can create a business based on pretty much any activity or skill that exists in The Sims 4. This system is also very customizable, so you can mix and match between different businesses and even create entirely new ones by putting different activities together. If you’re unsure where to start, here are the best small businesses you can make with The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies.

List of small businesses for The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies

There are so many business activities to choose from, meaning you can create about anything you can think of.

Here’s a list of all of the best small businesses you can make in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies. These businesses are the best ones you can make based on what the available activities are and how they work together. There are essentially endless business ideas you can try, but these ones flow and function the best overall.

We’ll update this list over time as we discover new businesses that work well with this pack, so check back here for more inspiration as needed.

Business type Activities Required packs Bar Drink bar drinks

Watch TV

Be friendly

Play pub games Base game Movie theater Watch TV

Eat Base game Gym Work out

Bath and shower Base game Daycare Play with toys

Play with infant & toddler toys

Do homework

Play with activity table

Play on playground equipment Base game Art studio Paint

Do pottery

View art

Attend classes and lectures

Practice tattooing Base game Library Read

Do homework

Browse the web Base game Community garden Tend garden

Tend and harvest garden

Be friendly Base game Lounge Do comedy

Play an instrument

Watch live entertainment

Drink bar drinks Base game Pottery studio Do pottery

Browse and buy items

Attend classes and lectures Base game Candy shop Make treats

Browse and buy items Base game Museum Paint

View art

View collectibles Base game Arcade Play video games Base game Nightclub Dance

Order bar drinks

Listen to music Base game Cooking class Cook

Eat

Attend classes and lectures Base game Pool Swim Base game Park Fish

Swim

Grill

Play on playground equipment Base game Family waterpark Swim

Play on playground equipment

Listen to music

Play with toys

Stay near household Sims Base game Tattoo parlor Get tattooed Base game Shop Browse and buy items Base game Comedy club Do comedy

Be funny

Order bar drinks

Watch live entertainment

Be mischevious Base game Hotel Sleep

Eat

Bathe and shower Base game Boxing gym Fight

Work out Base game Science center Rocket science

Use telescope

Attend classes and lectures

Use microscope Base game Rage room Be mean

Fight

Sabotage objects

Scare Base game Grilled cheese gathering All things grilled cheese

Be friendly

Eat Base game Café Drink coffee

Drink tea

Eat Base game

With any small business you make, you can also mix and match between separate ideas as desired. For example, the first small business I created was a tattoo parlor and pottery studio with a mini-café. You can also freely change up your business activities at any point, which means you can always try different ideas out until you figure out what’s right for you.

If you’re not sure what to do after creating the perfect small business, you might consider having your Sims join the best after-school activities or spend some time learning the best Build Mode cheats. You also may enjoy reviewing The Sims 4 2025 roadmap to learn about all upcoming content and updates.

