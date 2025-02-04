All week one Blast from the Past event quests and rewards in The Sims 4

One of the most iconic townies from The Sims 3 is back in The Sims 4’s special anniversary event. Week one of the Blast from the Past event has plenty of special quests you can tackle to earn exclusive rewards.

Some of the tasks you have to work on are tricky, but they’re all worth finishing so you can claim free prizes. Here are all of the quests and rewards in the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4.

How to complete all week one Blast from the Past quests in The Sims 4

One of the coolest Sims from The Sims 3 is finally back.

To complete all week one quests in the Blast from the Past event, you need to meet Emit and start unraveling the mystery of the missing items through the A Strange Visitor and Missing Clues quest series. Each quest series has a collection of tasks for you to work through.

You can get started on the event by loading any household. Make sure you choose a household you want to stick with for the entire event since your progress may reset if you try to switch to another one.

All A Strange Visitor quests in The Sims 4

To find Emit, you have to do a bit of investigating.

The first collection of quests in the first week of the event is the A Strange Visitor series. There are seven different quests to finish in it that revolve around finding and meeting Emit Relevart.

Quest How to complete Tune in to the news for 15 minutes. Click on any television, select the “Watch channel” option, choose “Watch News,” and have your Sims tune in for 15 minutes. If you don’t want to keep track of time, you can just watch the objective to see when it’s done. Check Emit’s social media profile. Click on a computer, locate and select the “Social networking” option, and choose “Check Emit’s profile.” This option has a special icon of his face. Ask other Sims about Emit. Find and talk to three different Sims to ask them about Emit. The option you need to select is “Ask about Emit” and has the same icon of his face from the previous task. Travel to Magnolia Blossom Park in Willow Creek. Talking to other Sims helped you learn where Emit might be, so you now need to travel to find him. Open the world map, select Willow Creek, and select the 50 by 50 lot right by the Crawdad Quarter region marker. If you haven’t changed this lot, it’s called Magnolia Blossom Park. Introduce yourself to Emit Relevart. Once you’re at the park, you need to locate Emit. He’s got bright blue hair and a glowing grey and blue futuristic outfit which makes him generally fairly easy to spot. He arrived after I did, though, so you may need to let the game keep playing for a bit before he shows up. Once he does, introduce yourself to him. Ask Emit Relevart about the missing items. Click on Emit and select the “Ask about missing items” dialogue option. Ask other Sims about missing items. Find and ask three other Sims about the missing items. Select the “Ask about missing items” option to make progress in this task.

All Missing Clues quests in The Sims 4

It's time to go digging for a Time Capsule and hunting for a time traveler.

The second collection of quests in the first week of the event is called Missing Clues. This part has seven tasks for you to complete that are focused on trying to find the time traveler who stole the missing items.

Quest How to complete Refresh your memory in The Sims archives. Click on a computer, select the “Play game” option, and choose “Play The Sims archives.” Find the special Time Capsule. Look for collectible spots around the world and select the “Dig for special Time Capsule” option on each one until you find it. Collectibles are most common around Willow Creek and Oasis Springs. Open the special Time Capsule. Locate the Time Capsule in your Sims inventory and select the “Open” option on it. Read the IOU. Click on the note that was in the Time Capsule and select the “Read IOU” option. Report back to Emit. Find Emit at the Magnolia Blossom Park lot once again or invite him over to your house. Select the “Report about Time Capsule” option to fill him in on the situation. Accuse three Sims of being a time traveler. Talk with three different Sims and select the “Accuse of being a time traveler” option on each one. This interaction will worsen your friendship with each Sim, so make sure you don’t talk to any Sims you want to keep a strong bond with. Ponder time travel. Click on a shower, bathtub, or toilet and select the “Ponder time travel” option to think about what you should do next.

All week one Blast from the Past event rewards in The Sims 4

For completing all quests in the first week of the Blast from the Past event, you get to claim a total of nine rewards. Here are all of the items you can unlock.

Retro Deco Phone set

500 Simoleons

Relevart Time Walkers

Missing Sim Milk Carton (one)

The Yesterday set

25 Satisfaction Points

The Future’s So Bright “Sun” Glasses

Missing Sim Milk Carton (two)

The Fun-Fun Inflatable Set, part one

There are some pretty cool items you get to collect.

