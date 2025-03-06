Collections are a great way to explore the world and challenge yourself in The Sims 4. Some collections are trickier than others, and one you might be eager to complete is the Nordhaven Bike Parts collection.
There are lots of items in this collection, and finding all of them is tough, especially if you don’t know where to start. It’s a lot easier to tackle once you know where to look, so here’s how to complete the Nordhaven Bike Parts collection in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies.
Table of contents
All Nordhaven Bike Parts in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies
To complete the full Nordhaven Bike Parts collection in Businesses & Hobbies, you need to find all 28 pieces of this set. This includes 10 Cykle Wheels and 18 Cykle Frames. All of the items featured in this collection are as follows.
|Name
|Rarity
|“Anna” Cykle Frame
|Common
|“Emma” Cykle Frame
|Common
|“Henrik” Cykle Frame
|Common
|“Ida” Cykle Frame
|Common
|“Jan” Cykle Wheel
|Common
|“Jonas” Cykle Wheel
|Common
|“Karl” Cykle Wheel
|Common
|“Susanne” Cykle Wheel
|Common
|“Sophie” Cykle Frame
|Common
|“Peter” Cykle Frame
|Common
|“Mikael” Cykle Wheel
|Common
|“Martin” Cykle Frame
|Common
|“Marie” Cykle Frame
|Common
|“Lena” Cykle Frame
|Common
|“Ann” Cykle Frame
|Uncommon
|“Camilla” Cykle Wheel
|Uncommon
|“Erik” Cykle Frame
|Uncommon
|“Hans” Cykle Frame
|Uncommon
|“Kristina” Cykle Frame
|Uncommon
|“Maria” Cykle Wheel
|Uncommon
|“Mathilda” Cykle Frame
|Uncommon
|“Sara” Cykle Wheel
|Uncommon
|“Nia” Cykle Frame
|Uncommon
|“Mattias” Cykle Frame
|Rare
|“Lars” Cykle Frame
|Rare
|“Johan” Cykle Wheel
|Rare
|“Jenny” Cykle Wheel
|Rare
|“Ingrid” Cykle Frame
|Rare
While most other collections feature a variety of different and unique items, there are only two unique items in the Nordhaven Bike Parts collection: the Cykle Frame and the Cykle Wheel. Every piece of this collection is a recolor of one of these two items.
Although all pieces in this collection are visually similar, they all have descriptions on them that are a lot more unique. Each piece tells a piece of a story about a woman from Nordhaven named Britta Cykle. You can piece together her full story by finishing the entire collection and reading all of these descriptions.
How to get Nordhaven Bike Parts in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies
You can get Nordhaven Bike Parts by selecting the “Clean the canal” option on any fishing sign throughout the world. As your Sim works on this task, they’ll regularly claim more pieces of the collection.
Nordhaven Bike Parts can only be found throughout the world of Nordhaven. You also need to clean the canal at all available spots throughout this world to finish the entire collection since you cannot get every piece from just one spot. There are two fishing spots in Gammelvik and two more spots in Iverstad, so it’s best to regularly bounce back and forth between both neighborhoods to finish this collection.
After completing this collection, you may want to work on acquiring Trashley’s Certified Art next. And if you’re eager for more content to explore, try finding Burglars, completing the Alice’s Sorrow quest, and finding Axolotls.
Published: Mar 6, 2025 01:02 pm