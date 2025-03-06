Collections are a great way to explore the world and challenge yourself in The Sims 4. Some collections are trickier than others, and one you might be eager to complete is the Nordhaven Bike Parts collection.

Recommended Videos

There are lots of items in this collection, and finding all of them is tough, especially if you don’t know where to start. It’s a lot easier to tackle once you know where to look, so here’s how to complete the Nordhaven Bike Parts collection in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies.

All Nordhaven Bike Parts in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies

There’s a pretty vast number of items to collect in this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the full Nordhaven Bike Parts collection in Businesses & Hobbies, you need to find all 28 pieces of this set. This includes 10 Cykle Wheels and 18 Cykle Frames. All of the items featured in this collection are as follows.

Name Rarity “Anna” Cykle Frame Common “Emma” Cykle Frame Common “Henrik” Cykle Frame Common “Ida” Cykle Frame Common “Jan” Cykle Wheel Common “Jonas” Cykle Wheel Common “Karl” Cykle Wheel Common “Susanne” Cykle Wheel Common “Sophie” Cykle Frame Common “Peter” Cykle Frame Common “Mikael” Cykle Wheel Common “Martin” Cykle Frame Common “Marie” Cykle Frame Common “Lena” Cykle Frame Common “Ann” Cykle Frame Uncommon “Camilla” Cykle Wheel Uncommon “Erik” Cykle Frame Uncommon “Hans” Cykle Frame Uncommon “Kristina” Cykle Frame Uncommon “Maria” Cykle Wheel Uncommon “Mathilda” Cykle Frame Uncommon “Sara” Cykle Wheel Uncommon “Nia” Cykle Frame Uncommon “Mattias” Cykle Frame Rare “Lars” Cykle Frame Rare “Johan” Cykle Wheel Rare “Jenny” Cykle Wheel Rare “Ingrid” Cykle Frame Rare

While most other collections feature a variety of different and unique items, there are only two unique items in the Nordhaven Bike Parts collection: the Cykle Frame and the Cykle Wheel. Every piece of this collection is a recolor of one of these two items.

Although all pieces in this collection are visually similar, they all have descriptions on them that are a lot more unique. Each piece tells a piece of a story about a woman from Nordhaven named Britta Cykle. You can piece together her full story by finishing the entire collection and reading all of these descriptions.

How to get Nordhaven Bike Parts in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies

You can get Nordhaven Bike Parts by selecting the “Clean the canal” option on any fishing sign throughout the world. As your Sim works on this task, they’ll regularly claim more pieces of the collection.

Nordhaven Bike Parts can only be found throughout the world of Nordhaven. You also need to clean the canal at all available spots throughout this world to finish the entire collection since you cannot get every piece from just one spot. There are two fishing spots in Gammelvik and two more spots in Iverstad, so it’s best to regularly bounce back and forth between both neighborhoods to finish this collection.

Do some cleaning to claim some rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing this collection, you may want to work on acquiring Trashley’s Certified Art next. And if you’re eager for more content to explore, try finding Burglars, completing the Alice’s Sorrow quest, and finding Axolotls.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy