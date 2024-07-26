There’s a vast collection of Axolotls running around the world in The Sims 4 Lovestruck, and it’s up to you to save these adorable creatures. You can keep them as pets or release them to a habitat to protect them, but first, you need to know how to find Axolotls.

Collecting Axolotls is tricky and not something you’re likely to figure out on your own unless you’re familiar with the collection process across other packs. It’s fairly easy to do once you understand how this collection works, so here’s how to find Axolotls in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.

Where to find Axolotls in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

They only appear in a special type of log. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Axolotls can be found randomly in wooden logs throughout the world in Ciudad Enamorada. They are only native to the world included in The Sims 4 Lovestruck, which makes them decently tough to find since there are only a few areas to search.

Like all other collectible spots, these wooden logs pop up around the world randomly which means you just need to scan all areas carefully for them. It’s easiest to find them around the Plaza Mariposa Neighborhood since this area is essentially one large park. I’ve also had luck finding these logs around bodies of water, like ponds and the heart-shaped lake you can fish the Ring Bear’s ring out of.

How to get Axolotls in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

You can get Axolotls by selecting the Look for Axolotls option on wooden logs around the world. These are different from the wooden logs the Frog collection appears in, so make sure the option on the log mentions Axolotls instead of Frogs when you interact with it.

All Axolotls in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

There are lots of unique ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, there are 15 Axolotls you can collect in the Lovestruck pack. They come in three rarities including Common, Uncommon, and Rare, with Rare being the hardest to find.

Axolotl Rarity Copper Axolotl Common Gold Axolotl Common Green Axolotl Common Lavender Axolotl Common Pink Axolotl Common Wild Copper Axolotl Common Albino Axolotl Uncommon Blue Axolotl Uncommon Gold Firefly Axolotl Uncommon Pink Chimera Axolotl Uncommon Pink Firefly Axolotl Uncommon Black Melanoid Axolotl Rare Blue Fluorescent Axolotl Rare Gold Fluorescent Axolotl Rare Green Chimera Axolotl Rare

If you want to see all the Axolotls but don’t want to spend time collecting them, it’s worth using the best Lovestruck cheats so you can access the debug menu. All of the Axolotls can be unlocked right away using just a few cheats. It can also be useful to use some of the best Lovestruck mods if you want to make finding Axolotls even easier.

