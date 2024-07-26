Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Sim surrounded by Axolotls in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The Sims

How to find Axolotls in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

These cute critters need to be rescued.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 02:56 pm

There’s a vast collection of Axolotls running around the world in The Sims 4 Lovestruck, and it’s up to you to save these adorable creatures. You can keep them as pets or release them to a habitat to protect them, but first, you need to know how to find Axolotls.

Recommended Videos

Collecting Axolotls is tricky and not something you’re likely to figure out on your own unless you’re familiar with the collection process across other packs. It’s fairly easy to do once you understand how this collection works, so here’s how to find Axolotls in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.

Where to find Axolotls in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

The Look for Axolotls option on a wooden log in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.
They only appear in a special type of log. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Axolotls can be found randomly in wooden logs throughout the world in Ciudad Enamorada. They are only native to the world included in The Sims 4 Lovestruck, which makes them decently tough to find since there are only a few areas to search.

Like all other collectible spots, these wooden logs pop up around the world randomly which means you just need to scan all areas carefully for them. It’s easiest to find them around the Plaza Mariposa Neighborhood since this area is essentially one large park. I’ve also had luck finding these logs around bodies of water, like ponds and the heart-shaped lake you can fish the Ring Bear’s ring out of.

How to get Axolotls in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

You can get Axolotls by selecting the Look for Axolotls option on wooden logs around the world. These are different from the wooden logs the Frog collection appears in, so make sure the option on the log mentions Axolotls instead of Frogs when you interact with it.

All Axolotls in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

Axolotl collection in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.
There are lots of unique ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, there are 15 Axolotls you can collect in the Lovestruck pack. They come in three rarities including Common, Uncommon, and Rare, with Rare being the hardest to find.

AxolotlRarity
Copper AxolotlCommon
Gold AxolotlCommon
Green AxolotlCommon
Lavender AxolotlCommon
Pink AxolotlCommon
Wild Copper AxolotlCommon
Albino AxolotlUncommon
Blue AxolotlUncommon
Gold Firefly AxolotlUncommon
Pink Chimera AxolotlUncommon
Pink Firefly AxolotlUncommon
Black Melanoid AxolotlRare
Blue Fluorescent AxolotlRare
Gold Fluorescent AxolotlRare
Green Chimera AxolotlRare

If you want to see all the Axolotls but don’t want to spend time collecting them, it’s worth using the best Lovestruck cheats so you can access the debug menu. All of the Axolotls can be unlocked right away using just a few cheats. It can also be useful to use some of the best Lovestruck mods if you want to make finding Axolotls even easier.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin