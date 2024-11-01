Best The Sims 4 Life & Death cheats

Ravenwood is a massive world with a lot of secrets waiting to be uncovered, so if you want to see everything The Sims 4 Life & Death has to offer, you may need some assistance to do so. Cheats are a great way to enhance your gameplay experience.

There’s a lot to explore in this pack and accessing some parts of it can be difficult without putting in a lot of work first. If you want to bypass the work and get right to the fun, here are the best cheats to use in The Sims 4 Life & Death expansion pack.

All The Sims 4 Life & Death cheats

There are many different ways you can cheat in this pack.

Here are all of the best cheats for the Life & Death expansion in The Sims 4. These cheats are a combination of pack-specific ones and base game ones that can help you navigate through the gameplay more quickly.

Cheat Effect Uses stats.set_skill_level minor_Thanatology 5 Sets your Thanatology skill to level five, which is the maximum level for this minor skill. Allows you to fully maximize the Thanatology skill to unlock all its benefits right away. bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement Instantly unlocks all career items. Allows you to instantly access the Reaper and Mortician career rewards. careers.promote active_Reaper Promotes your Sim in the Reaper career. Helps you level up as much as you want in the Reaper career to gain more Simoleons and career rewards. careers.promote Mortician Promotes the chosen Sim in the Mortician career. Allows you to level up as many times as you like in the Mortician career to earn exclusive career items and lots of Simoleons. traits.equip_trait Grimborn Gives you Sim the Grimborn trait. Makes the targeted Sim an official offspring of the Grim Reaper and gives them a special birthmark. traits.equip_trait GrimDescendant Applies the Grim Descendant trait. This causes the selected Sim to be an official descendant of the Grim Reaper. traits.equip_trait trait_ChasedByDeath Grants the chosen Sim the Chased by Death trait. Sims with this trait are more likely to perish. traits.equip_trait trait_Skeptical Applies the Skeptical trait to the targeted Sim.



This trait cannot be equipped alongside Macabre. Sims with this trait have a hard time being convinced of many things and generally don’t believe supernatural and mythical beings are real. traits.equip_trait trait_Macabre Gives the chosen Sim the Macabre trait.



This trait cannot be equipped alongside Skeptical. Sims who have this trait love to embrace the darkness by discussing dark and morbid topics, avoiding sunlight, spreading gloom, and otherwise being dark and grisly. motherlode Gives your household 50,000 Simoleons. This isn’t a Life & Death exclusive cheat, but it is a great one to use when starting off since it makes it easier for you to purchase and build a new home with all of the pack items.

If you want a quick and easy way to access even more cheats like instant clicking to raise or lower needs and being able to instantly kill a Sim to turn them into a ghost in any way you like, you may want to get some of the best mods for The Sims 4. I especially recommend UI Cheats and MC Command Center since they work extremely well in helping activate cheats for this pack more quickly.

Ghost cheats for The Sims 4 Life & Death

Depending on how your Sims dies, you may acquire some extra special abilities.

Ghosts have a whole lot of special skills, including a full occult tree in The Sims 4 Life & Death. To access these features, you need a ghost in your household. To get one, you can:

Open CAS with cas.fulleditmode enabled and choose any of the available Cause of Death types.

with enabled and choose any of the available Cause of Death types. Use any of the following cheats to instantly turn your Sim into a ghost.

Not all of the available death types are available in CAS, so directly cheating the type of ghost you want is the only way to guarantee you get certain ones. Here are all of the death cheats you can use to create the exact type of ghost you want to play as in The Sims 4 Life & Death.

Cheat Effect traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_anger Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Anger trait. traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_cowplant Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Cowplant trait. traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_embarrassment Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Embarrassment trait. traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_drown Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Drowning trait. traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_fire Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Fire trait. traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_hunger Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Hunger trait. traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_oldage Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Old Age trait. traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_laughter Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Laughter trait. traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_elderexhaustion Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Overexertion trait. traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_crows Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Murder of Crows trait (Requires Life & Death). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_frozen Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Freezing trait (Requires Seasons). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_overheat Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Overheating trait (Requires Seasons). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_lightning Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Lightning trait (Requires Seasons). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_climbingroute Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Falling from Heights trait (Requires Snowy Escape). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_vendingmachine Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Vending Machine trait (Requires Snowy Escape). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_brokenheart Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Broken Heart trait (Requires Lovestruck). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_moldsystem Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Mold trait (requires For Rent). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_beetle Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Beetles trait (Requires Eco Lifestyle). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_flies Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Being Swarmed by Flies trait (Requires Eco Lifestyle). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_animalobjects_killerchicken Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Chicken trait (Requires Cottage Living). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_animalobjects_killerrabbit Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Rabbit trait (Requires Cottage Living). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_urbanmyth Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Urban Myth trait (Requires High School Years). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_stinkbomb Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Stink Capsule trait (Requires High School Years). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_murphybed Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Being Crushed by a Murphy Bed trait (Requires Tiny Living). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_vampire_sun Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Sunlight trait (Requires Vampires). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_poison Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Poison trait (Requires Jungle Adventure). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_pufferfish Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Pufferfish trait (Requires City Living). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_steam Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Steam trait (Requires Spa Day). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_witchoverload Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Spellcaster Overload trait (Requires Realm of Magic). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_motherplant Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Consumed by the Mother trait (Requires Strangerville). traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_rodent_disease Turns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Rabid Rodent Fever trait (Requires My First Pet).

How to use cheats in The Sims 4 Life & Death

Before you can use cheats in The Sims 4 Life & Death, you need to turn cheats on through the cheat console. The exact method to do so varies on each platform, so here’s how to open the console on each one.

On PC or Mac , press Ctrl+Shift+C at the same time.

, press at the same time. On PlayStation , press the R1+R2+L1+L2 buttons at the same time.

, press the buttons at the same time. On Xbox, press the RB+RT+LB+LT buttons at the same time.

Once cheats are turned on, the fun can officially begin.

Once the console is open, type out either “testingcheats on” or “testingcheats true” to officially activate them. You can then start using any of the available cheats to alter your gameplay experience however you want.

If you’re not sure what you want to do next in Life & Death, consider working through the Alice’s Sorrow quest to gain access to the useful Guardian Tree or completing the Tarot Card collection to assemble a powerful deck of cards.

