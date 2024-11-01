Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Reaper sending a soul into a magical glowing portal in The Sims 4 Life & Death.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The Sims

Best The Sims 4 Life & Death cheats

Here are all of the cheats you can use in the Life & Death expansion pack for The Sims 4.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 1, 2024 03:37 pm

Ravenwood is a massive world with a lot of secrets waiting to be uncovered, so if you want to see everything The Sims 4 Life & Death has to offer, you may need some assistance to do so. Cheats are a great way to enhance your gameplay experience.

Recommended Videos

There’s a lot to explore in this pack and accessing some parts of it can be difficult without putting in a lot of work first. If you want to bypass the work and get right to the fun, here are the best cheats to use in The Sims 4 Life & Death expansion pack.

All The Sims 4 Life & Death cheats

Whispering to a Crow in The Sims 4 Life & Death.
There are many different ways you can cheat in this pack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all of the best cheats for the Life & Death expansion in The Sims 4. These cheats are a combination of pack-specific ones and base game ones that can help you navigate through the gameplay more quickly.

CheatEffectUses
stats.set_skill_level minor_Thanatology 5Sets your Thanatology skill to level five, which is the maximum level for this minor skill.Allows you to fully maximize the Thanatology skill to unlock all its benefits right away.
bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlementInstantly unlocks all career items.Allows you to instantly access the Reaper and Mortician career rewards.
careers.promote active_ReaperPromotes your Sim in the Reaper career.Helps you level up as much as you want in the Reaper career to gain more Simoleons and career rewards.
careers.promote MorticianPromotes the chosen Sim in the Mortician career.Allows you to level up as many times as you like in the Mortician career to earn exclusive career items and lots of Simoleons.
traits.equip_trait GrimbornGives you Sim the Grimborn trait.Makes the targeted Sim an official offspring of the Grim Reaper and gives them a special birthmark.
traits.equip_trait GrimDescendantApplies the Grim Descendant trait. This causes the selected Sim to be an official descendant of the Grim Reaper.
traits.equip_trait trait_ChasedByDeathGrants the chosen Sim the Chased by Death trait. Sims with this trait are more likely to perish.
traits.equip_trait trait_SkepticalApplies the Skeptical trait to the targeted Sim.

This trait cannot be equipped alongside Macabre.		Sims with this trait have a hard time being convinced of many things and generally don’t believe supernatural and mythical beings are real.
traits.equip_trait trait_MacabreGives the chosen Sim the Macabre trait.

This trait cannot be equipped alongside Skeptical.		Sims who have this trait love to embrace the darkness by discussing dark and morbid topics, avoiding sunlight, spreading gloom, and otherwise being dark and grisly.
motherlodeGives your household 50,000 Simoleons.This isn’t a Life & Death exclusive cheat, but it is a great one to use when starting off since it makes it easier for you to purchase and build a new home with all of the pack items.

If you want a quick and easy way to access even more cheats like instant clicking to raise or lower needs and being able to instantly kill a Sim to turn them into a ghost in any way you like, you may want to get some of the best mods for The Sims 4. I especially recommend UI Cheats and MC Command Center since they work extremely well in helping activate cheats for this pack more quickly.

Ghost cheats for The Sims 4 Life & Death

Scaring a Sim as a ghost in The Sims 4 Life & Death.
Depending on how your Sims dies, you may acquire some extra special abilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ghosts have a whole lot of special skills, including a full occult tree in The Sims 4 Life & Death. To access these features, you need a ghost in your household. To get one, you can:

  • Open CAS with cas.fulleditmode enabled and choose any of the available Cause of Death types.
  • Use any of the following cheats to instantly turn your Sim into a ghost.

Not all of the available death types are available in CAS, so directly cheating the type of ghost you want is the only way to guarantee you get certain ones. Here are all of the death cheats you can use to create the exact type of ghost you want to play as in The Sims 4 Life & Death.

CheatEffect
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_angerTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Anger trait.
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_cowplantTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Cowplant trait.
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_embarrassmentTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Embarrassment trait.
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_drownTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Drowning trait.
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_fireTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Fire trait.
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_hungerTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Hunger trait.
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_oldageTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Old Age trait.
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_laughterTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Laughter trait.
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_elderexhaustionTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Overexertion trait.
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_crowsTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Murder of Crows trait (Requires Life & Death).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_frozenTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Freezing trait (Requires Seasons).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_overheatTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Overheating trait (Requires Seasons).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_lightningTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Lightning trait (Requires Seasons).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_climbingrouteTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Falling from Heights trait (Requires Snowy Escape).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_vendingmachineTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Vending Machine trait (Requires Snowy Escape).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_brokenheartTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Broken Heart trait (Requires Lovestruck).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_moldsystemTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Mold trait (requires For Rent).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_beetleTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Beetles trait (Requires Eco Lifestyle).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_fliesTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Being Swarmed by Flies trait (Requires Eco Lifestyle).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_animalobjects_killerchickenTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Chicken trait (Requires Cottage Living).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_animalobjects_killerrabbitTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Rabbit trait (Requires Cottage Living).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_urbanmythTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Urban Myth trait (Requires High School Years).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_stinkbombTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Stink Capsule trait (Requires High School Years).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_murphybedTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Being Crushed by a Murphy Bed trait (Requires Tiny Living).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_vampire_sunTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Sunlight trait (Requires Vampires).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_poisonTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Poison trait (Requires Jungle Adventure).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_pufferfishTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Pufferfish trait (Requires City Living).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_steamTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Steam trait (Requires Spa Day).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_witchoverloadTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Spellcaster Overload trait (Requires Realm of Magic).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_motherplantTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Consumed by the Mother trait (Requires Strangerville).
traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_rodent_diseaseTurns your Sim into a ghost with the Death by Rabid Rodent Fever trait (Requires My First Pet).

How to use cheats in The Sims 4 Life & Death

Before you can use cheats in The Sims 4 Life & Death, you need to turn cheats on through the cheat console. The exact method to do so varies on each platform, so here’s how to open the console on each one.

  • On PC or Mac, press Ctrl+Shift+C at the same time.
  • On PlayStation, press the R1+R2+L1+L2 buttons at the same time.
  • On Xbox, press the RB+RT+LB+LT buttons at the same time.
The cheat console command box marked in The Sims 4.
Once cheats are turned on, the fun can officially begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once the console is open, type out either “testingcheats on” or “testingcheats true” to officially activate them. You can then start using any of the available cheats to alter your gameplay experience however you want.

If you’re not sure what you want to do next in Life & Death, consider working through the Alice’s Sorrow quest to gain access to the useful Guardian Tree or completing the Tarot Card collection to assemble a powerful deck of cards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin