The Tarot Card collection is one of the most unique and complex sets you can acquire in The Sims 4. Unlocking this full collection is a tough task, but assembling the entire deck is a crucial part of fully exploring The Sims 4 Life & Death.

Once you get every card in this collection, you can reassemble and use Lady Ravendancer Goth’s exclusive Tarot Card deck. It has stunning artwork and is a lot better than the only basic deck you have access to otherwise, so here’s how to complete the Tarot Card collection in The Sims 4 Life & Death.

How to get all Tarot Cards in The Sims 4 Life & Death

There’s quite a vast number of them to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 26 Tarot Cards you need to find to complete the entire collection in The Sims 4 Life & Death. The process for getting each one is unique which is vastly different from how every other collection works.

You’re initially given no information on how to obtain any of the collection Tarot Cards. But if you find and interact with one of the special Order of Lenore Tarot Tome Shrines around Ravenwood by selecting the What’s This? option on it, you can unlock some helpful hints that steer you in the right direction.

Even with these hints unlocked, figuring out what needs to be done to claim each card in this collection is quite tough. If you want to collect them all but you’re struggling to solve the clues, here’s how to unlock every card in The Sims 4 Life & Death Tarot Card collection.

Name Rarity Image How to get The Fool Uncommon Select the Offer to Help with Favor option when chatting with the Grim Enthusiast Order Member and complete the Grim Beginnings quest. To finish this task, you need to meet the Grim Reaper, deliver a gnome to him, and report back to your quest giver. The Magician Uncommon Complete the Favor: Petal for Your Thoughts quest for the Death Obsessed Order Member. In this quest, you need to read a Thanatology book and find a Death Flower to give the Death Obsessed Order Member. The High Spellcaster Common Select the What’s This? option to interact with an Order of Lenore Tarot Tome Shrine for the first time. The Empress Uncommon Select the Use Intuition option on the sparkling purple Baleful Bog lake in Mouringvale. The Emperor Uncommon Request and complete the Favor: The Small Things quest for the Widowed Father Order Member. In this quest, you need to search for frogs at the Family Day Festival, purchase a toy, and deliver it. The Advocate Uncommon Request and complete the Favor: The Small Things quest for the Widowed Father Order Member. In this quest, you need to search for frogs on family day, purchase a toy, and deliver it. The Lovers Uncommon Request and complete the Favor: Unfinished Boo-siness quest for the Widowed Father Order Member. In this quest, you need to meet a ghost, ask three ghosts about unfinished business at the Afterlife Anonymous event and report back. Strength Uncommon Finish the Favor: Essence-tials quest for the Ghost Host Order Member. To complete this task, you need to become a temporary ghost, obtain Ghost Essence, and deliver it. The Wheel of Fortune Uncommon Use Intuition on graves around the Crow’s Crossing neighborhood near the Crypt where Waylon hangs out. Justice Uncommon Use Intuition on The Guardian Tree in Mourningvale. This is the same tree you can visit to start the Alice’s Sorrow quest. Suspension Uncommon Select the Use Intuition option on graves by the Crypt in Crow’s Crossing. Temperance Common While your Sim is feeling bad, visit the playground in the central courtyard of the Crow’s Crossing region. Select the Seek Catharsis option while interacting with any of the floating blue specters for a chance of receiving this card. Evil Rare Select the Use Intuition option at the Well of Longing and Regret in Crow’s Crossing. The Tower Rare Use Intuition at the Well of Longing and Regret in Crow’s Crossing. The Star Uncommon Visit The Guardian Tree in Mouringvale and select the Use Intuition option. The Hermit Common Is sometimes available for purchase from Waylon’s Warez. It costs 200 Simoleons. The Chariot Common Sometimes available for 200 Simoleons from Waylon’s Warez. You can access this shop by interacting with the mysterious merchant NPC near the Crypt in Crow’s Crossing. Death Rare Once you have 25 out of the 26 cards, select the Summon the Grim Reaper action on your nearly complete deck. He’ll appear to grant you this final card. Coins Common Can randomly be found while exploring the Crypts. Swords Common Explore Crypts for a chance to find this card. Cups Common May randomly be recovered while exploring the underground tunnels in any Crypt. Wands Common Send your Sim out to explore Crypts for a chance of finding this card. The World Rare Befriend a Crow companion to receive this item as a gift. Judgment Common Complete the Favor: Cake Baked Lies quest for the Ghost Host Order Member. In this quest, you need to meet the ghostly Cowplant Percival the Patient, bake a cake, take a slice, and deliver it. The Sun Uncommon Complete the Favor: We All Fall Down quest for the Death Obsessed Order Member. To finish this quest, you need to meet a ghost, make a memorial display for them, and take a photo of your efforts to show the Death Obsessed Order Member. The Moon Rare Attend the Moon Revelry Festival on any night and select the Rummage option on the dirt pile located in between the fire pit and the river.

Once you have all 26 Tarot Cards in your inventory, you can combine them to officially reassemble Lady Ravendancer Goth’s Tarot Card deck. All of your hard work pays off with a stunning set of cards you can use to perform readings as desired.

If you’re up for more collecting after finding all of the available Tarot Cards, you may want to learn how to find Axolotls next. Or if you’re looking to gain access to some free collectibles for fairly low effort after all of your travels around Ravenwood, you might consider finding the Beso Rapido Motel so you can meet with the wealthy weirdo.

