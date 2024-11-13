Forgot password
How to Rebirth in The Sims 4 Life & Death

Here's how to unlock and use the Rebirth option in The Sims 4 Life & Death.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Nov 13, 2024

The Sims 4 Life & Death has lots of unique ways to continue your Sims’ lives even after death. One of these is the Rebirth system, a complex but powerful tool that allows your Sims to be reborn.

If you want to access this special gameplay feature, you have to put in quite a bit of work. The end result can make for some fairly interesting and unique gameplay situations though, so it’s certainly worth trying. Here’s how to Rebirth in The Sims 4 Life & Death.

Table of contents

How to unlock Rebirth in The Sims 4 Life & Death

The Rebirth unlock tier marked on the Soul's Journey page in The Sims 4 Life & Death.
You have to make quite a bit of progress on your Bucket List. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

To unlock the Rebirth option for your Sim, you need to reach the Dreams Fulfilled tier of their Soul’s Journey, become a ghost, and select the Rebirth option. There are quite a lot of steps to this process and it also varies slightly depending on the steps you take. Here’s a complete breakdown of everything you need to do to Rebirth your Sim.

  • Complete six Bucket List goals.
  • Reach the Dreams Fulfilled tier in Soul’s Journey.
  • Become a ghost.
  • Visit the Baleful Bog or select the Rebirth option right away.

You can access the Rebirth option at any point after you finish all tasks associated with it as long as you’re a ghost, which means you don’t have to complete these goals in this precise order.

How to complete Bucket List goals in The Sims 4 Life & Death

You can complete Bucket List goals for Soul’s Journey by finishing all tasks that appear throughout your Sims life. These goals populate naturally over time, but you can also force a random goal to appear by writing your Bucket List in a journal or on a computer.

Your Sim must complete a minimum of six Bucket List items to unlock the Dreams Fulfilled tier so they can use the Rebirth option. Completing these tasks can be tricky, so you might want to use the best The Sims 4 Life & Death cheats to make the process easier.

All Soul’s Journey Bucket List goals in The Sims 4 Life & Death

There are eight different types of goals you can complete to work through your Soul’s Journey and unlock the Rebirth option. Unless you’re playing with a Chased by Death Sim, you don’t have control over the specific goals your Sim develops, so it’s crucial you know what types of activities are in each category before you generate a random goal from one since some are much easier than others.

GoalMeaningActivities
“I wanna get busy!”Your Sim develops WooHoo goals.All the goals in this category ask your Sim to WooHoo in unique locations.
“I wanna party!”Your Sim develops party goals.These goals task your Sim with throwing gold-level parties of different types.
“I want adventure!”Your Sim develops activity-based goals for specific locations across various Sims worlds.Your Sim wants to set out and explore the world. This set of goals includes a wide variety of different goals like visiting certain locations, attending festivals, discovering hidden areas, and interacting with rabbit hole locations.
“I want success!”Your Sim develops skill and money goals.The goals in this category mainly involve maximizing skills and using specific skill abilities or accumulating a specific number of Simoleons.
“I want a great family!”Your Sim develops family goals.Your Sim either wants to get married or become a parent. There are no other goals in this category.
“I want to create!”Your Sim develops creative skill goals.These goals center around perfecting creative skills and activities you can perform with them.
“I want to travel!”Your Sim develops travel goals.All of the goals in this category ask you to spend a full day in a specific Sims world.
“I want…something else?”Your Sim develops miscellaneous goals. These goals don’t fit into any other category and involve random tasks like fighting the Grim Reaper or hugging five cats.

How to Rebirth at the Baleful Bog in The Sims 4 Life & Death

Once you’ve unlocked the Dreams Fulfilled tier in Soul’s Journey, you can access the Rebirth option at any point by venturing into the mystical Baleful Bog waters. You can find this area in the Mouringvale neighborhood in Ravenwood near the tall bell tower in the central area across the way from the Guardian Tree you unlock during the Alice’s Sorrow quest.

Sparkling Baleful Bog water marked in the dark and eerie Mouringvale neighborhood in The Sims 4 Life & Death.
Have your Sim take a dip in this magical water to start a new life. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You must be a ghost to use the Rebirth option at the Baleful Bog. If you complete the Dreams Fulfilled tier before your Sim perishes, you don’t have to visit the Baleful Bog waters and can instead select the Rebirth option right away while your Sim is dying. Otherwise, you need to select the Rebirth option on the sparkling water as a ghost to be reborn.

How to Rebirth with Burning Soul trait in The Sims 4 Life & Death

To Rebirth with the Burning Soul trait, you need to reach The Big Picture tier in your Sims Soul’s Journey. This tier can only be accessed after they have died and become a ghost. It’s also the ninth and final tier in their Soul’s Journey which means you need to finish at least nine Bucket List goals to access it.

What is the Burning Soul trait in The Sims 4 Life & Death?

The Burning Soul trait allows your Sim to recall a trait they had in their past life once they’re a teen or older. It also unlocks special interactions like Peer Into Soul and grants younger reborn Sims immediate mastery over some key developmental skills.

Overall, the Burning Soul trait essentially allows your Sim to retain more of their past life upon starting a new one. It’s not a required trait to have before Rebirthing, but it does make the next life a bit more fun.

The Rebirth option pop-up with a Phoenix icon in The Sims 4 Life & Death.
It’s time to start a new journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What does Rebirth do in The Sims 4 Life & Death?

The Rebirth feature allows your Sim to be reborn into any household as an entirely new Sim. You can join any existing household as a new Sim of any age with any family relationships you want. This feature is exclusive to the Life & Death pack.

If you’re not sure what to do next after starting a new life for your Sim, you might enjoy working on completing the Tarot Card collection. You also might want to know how to make Ambrosia and how to complete the Ring Bear quest.

