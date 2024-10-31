How to complete Alice’s Sorrow quest in The Sims 4 Life & Death

The eerie world of Ravenwood has many secrets for you to uncover in The Sims 4 Life & Death. One of the coolest ones is a magical tree that can help you in many ways, but to access it, you need to complete the Alice’s Sorrow quest.

Alice is a sad ghost who haunts the Mouringvale area, but you can help her cheer up and gain access to a useful tree along the way. Completing this task isn’t easy, but it’s well worth the effort, so here’s how to complete the Alice’s Sorrow quest in The Sims 4 Life & Death.

Alice’s Sorrow quest walkthrough in The Sims 4 Life & Death

Start by visiting The Guardian Tree in the Mourningvale neighborhood. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

To complete the Alice’s Sorrow quest, your goal is to learn what happened to all four of Alice’s children. There’s a decent amount of work you have to get done throughout, so here’s a complete breakdown of everything you need to do.

Ask about Alice’s Sorrow .

. Find Deimos .

. Find Freddy .

. Find Ann .

. Find Edith .

. Return to Alice.

Ask about Alice’s Sorrow in The Sims 4 Life & Death

The first step in this quest is to select the Ask about Alice’s Sorrow option by finding Alice under The Guardian Tree in the Mourningvale neighborhood. Alice is a sad blue ghost with a veil over her face and can always be found hanging around her special tree.

She’s extremely sad, but you can help her feel better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon talking to her, she’ll confide in you that she’s extremely sad since she passed away without knowing what happened to her children and is worried their deaths are her fault. She offers you the Alice’s Sorrow quest to officially task you with finding out what became of her four children.

To get her the answers she desires, you need to track down all four of her children around the Ravenwood world. The fate of each child is different which means you need to venture to four unique spots to find all of them.

Child Location Deimos Any Crypt Freddy Playground in Crow’s Crossing Ann Island in Whispering Glen Edith Well of Longing and Regret in Crow’s Crossing

Find Deimos in The Sims 4 Life & Death

The first child you need to find is Deimos, and his location is rather unique since he can be found by entering any Crypt throughout Ravenwood. Crypts are small rabbit hole vaults found all around Ravenwood that you can interact with to send your Sim exploring underground.

If you want to explore the closest one to The Guardian Tree, locate Club Eternity, move the camera towards the sparkling purple water nearby, and look for the Crypt to the right of the stairs that lead into the water. There are plenty of other Crypts around, but this is the easiest one to get to from Alice’s location.

Don’t get lost inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve found a Crypt, select the Explore the Underground Crypts option. This option appears next to a small tree logo as long as the Alice’s Sorrow quest is active. As soon as you select it, your Sim will head inside and start exploring.

Your Sim will then work on exploring for a while, and eventually, you’ll get a pop-up letting you know they found a stone tablet with the name Deimos on it. Select the Read the Stone Tablet option to learn what happened to Deimos. He lived a very full and rewarding life until he was eaten by a Cowplant as an Elder. Now that you know what happened to him, it’s time to move on to finding Freddy.

Find Freddy in The Sims 4 Life & Death

Freddy can be found floating around the playground in the central region of the Crow’s Crossing neighborhood. He’s a small blue specter that looks like the tiny ghosts featured throughout The Sims 4 Paranormal rather than the regular occult playable ghosts.

There are quite a few specters flying around this area, but Freddy is the fanciest of them all and is the only one with a black mustache and an orange tie. All of the other specters are plain and have no accessories which makes finding Freddy easy once you know to look out for these key details.

He’s a fancy little guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once you find Freddy, select the Ask about Alice’s Sorrow option. Freddy doesn’t remember much about his life, but he does tell you he’ll never forget Alice’s unconditional love for him. This is all the information you can get out of him, so it’s time to move on to finding Ann.

Find Ann in The Sims 4 Life & Death

To find Ann, venture to the Whispering Glen neighborhood and look for an island in the middle of a vast river in this area. Head to this neighborhood and look for the massive face of the Ancestor carved in stone near where the nightly Moonwood Revelry festival takes place along the river.

While facing the statue, follow the river west until you come across a small island. Venture to this island to find Ann’s grave. Select the Read Epitaph option on it to learn her fate. Ann dedicated her life to educating children and was beloved by all. Now that you know this, it’s time to track down Edith, Ann’s final child.

Ann’s grave is sitting in the middle of a small island. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Find Edith in The Sims 4 Life & Death

The final child you need to find is Edith, and she’s easily the most terrifying and complex one to interact with. You can find Edith near the chilling Well of Longing and Regret in the Crow’s Crossing neighborhood.

This spot can be pretty tricky to find, so if you’re having trouble tracking it down, start at the playground where you previously found Freddy. From there, locate the massive mansion on the other side of a stone bridge or a small wooden bridge. Here you’ll find a tiny creepy forest area with a green glowing well.

Prepare to meet a very scary child ghost. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Near this well you’ll find an angry red glowing child ghost, which is Edith. She’s quite terrifying and takes a while to warm up to outsiders, so select the Attempt to Communicate option and hope that she’s willing to chat. If she’s not, you may have to wait and try again later. Communicating with her is very tough and luck-based, so it can take many tries to get this task done.

Once you’ve managed to get past the initial communication with her, select the Ask about Alice’s Sorrow option that appears. Edith confides in you that her mother was not the cause of her demise, but she did accidentally drown in the well, which is why she’s now permanently stuck haunting the Well of Longing and Regret.

Return to Alice in The Sims 4 Life & Death

After learning what happened to all four children, return to Alice by The Guardian Tree in the Mourningvale area. Select the Report Findings option to tell her everything you learned. Alice will then tell you a weight has been lifted and she feels much better now. For your efforts, she’ll also grant you a pretty special reward.

Alice is much more peaceful now that she knows what happened to her children. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alice’s Sorrow quest rewards in The Sims 4 Life & Death

Upon fully finishing the Alice’s Sorrow quest, you gain permanent access to The Guardian Tree. As a ghost, you can select the Refill Needs option on this tree to instantly replenish all of your needs. Additionally, all Sims can use the Scavenge option on this tree to venture inside and return with a random assortment of collectibles.

