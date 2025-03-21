All week three Blast from the Past event quests and rewards in The Sims 4

There’s not much left to go in The Sims 4’s Blast from the Past event, so if you want to make sure you manage to earn all event rewards, tackling every weekly task is crucial. There aren’t as many quests in week three, but they’re still tricky to finish.

The prizes you can claim from this event are only available while it’s active, so you only have until April 1 to collect them all. If you’re hoping to unlock everything this event has to offer, you need to work through all of the available quests. Here are all of the quests and rewards in week three of the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4.

How to complete all week three Blast from the Past quests in The Sims 4

You have to deal with a major setback in the event quests this week. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete week three of the Blast from the Past event, you need to finish all The Setback quests and the On the Hunt quests. Both of these quest series are shorter than the past weekly tasks, so working through them should be a bit quicker even though they’re still decently tricky. These quests focus on preparing to finally catch the time-traveling thief.

Make sure you already have all week one Blast from the Past quests and all week two Blast from the Past quests completed so you know what’s going on in week three and can claim the rewards associated with it.

The Setback quests in The Sims 4

There are a lot of computer-centric quests in this quest series. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the first tasks you need to work through, which are The Setback quests, you have to figure out how to get the time travel component working and deal with an obstacle when it doesn’t work. There are six quests you need to finish in this part of the event.

Quest How to complete Activate the time travel component. Find a computer, click on it, and select the “Activate time travel component” option. This option has an icon of Emit next to it. Repair or replace the computer. Click on the computer you used for the previous step and select the “Replace” option, the “Repair” option, or the “Hire Repair Service” option.

If you accidentally mess up this step, you may need to break a computer to try again. Burn off steam by exercising for an hour. Have you Sim exercise for one hour. You can use any type of workout equipment you like such as a treadmill, a punching bag, and a workout machine. Get something to eat. Find and eat any kind of food. The quickest and easiest way to get this done is by clicking on a fridge and selecting a meal from the “Have a quick meal or drink…” category. Ask Emit about the malfunction. Visit Magnolia Blossom Park to find Emit Relevart or invite him over using your phone. Once you find him, click on him and select the “Ask about malfunction” option. Overclock a computer. Click on a computer and select the “Overclock” option. This option is different from the one you get for having a high programming skill in the freelance programming career, so make sure you choose the right one to progress.

On the Hunt quests in The Sims 4

Time for some more gaming, or as the event calls it, “investigating.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second quest series in week three of the event is called On the Hunt. This set of quests is especially short with only two tasks that revolve around getting ready to finally catch the time traveler you’ve been trying to find throughout the event which will likely be the focus of the week four event finale quests.

Quest How to complete Give yourself a pep talk. Find a mirror, click on it, and select the “Give yourself a pep talk” option. Look for the thief by playing in the archives. Locate a computer, click on it, select the “Play game” option, and choose to “Play The Sims archives Vol.4.”

All week three Blast from the Past event rewards in The Sims 4

For finishing all week three Blast from the Past event quests, you get seven rewards. Since it’s a shorter week with fewer tasks to tackle, you also get fewer rewards, but there are still some pretty cool ones you can claim.

The Fun-Fun Inflatable Set, Part Two

Missing Sim Milk Carton (five)

Dina Caliente’s LBD

New Retro Station Songs

Missing Sim Milk Carton (six)

Video Gaming Vol.1: Trolling For N00BS

Sticky Fingers aspiration

It’s a short week, but you still get to claim some pretty cool items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With this set of tasks completed, you can now move on to completing all week four quests. You’re almost done with the entire event now, so it’s nearly time to claim the grand prize.

