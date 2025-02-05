There’s a strange mystery involving time travel and missing objects in The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event. To get to the bottom of what’s going on, you need help from an expert, which means you need to find Emit Relevart.

He’s essentially your guide throughout the event, so you can’t get much done until you find him. He can be tricky to locate, so here’s where to find Emit Relevart in The Sims 4.

Where is Emit Relevart in The Sims 4?

Head to the park to find him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find and meet Emit Relevart at Magnolia Blossom Park in Willow Creek after you have completed the first few week one Blast from the Past event quests to discover that he’s returned. This massive 50 by 50 lot can be found near the Crawdad Quarter region marker.

Although this lot is Magnolia Blossom Park by default, you may have swapped it out for a different build. If so, you’re looking for whichever lot you placed there instead, even if it doesn’t line up with the name of the location the event tells you to visit.

Once you’re at this lot, you can start searching for Emit. When I arrived, I paused and searched the entire area for him but couldn’t find him. I then unpaused the game and continued looking. He eventually showed up right by the front of the lot where my Sim spawned. This is the road area at the front of the park.

Because of this, I recommend you arrive on the lot, keep your Sim where they spawn, and let the game play for a bit to give him time to appear. It seems like he doesn’t show up until you’ve been there for a little while, so just keep scanning for him until he’s finally ready to make an appearance.

If you wait a while but Emit still doesn’t show up, try traveling to another lot and back again. Next, quit the game completely, reload, and try again. If neither of these options works, make sure your mods are up to date and consider temporarily disabling them to see if this fixes the issue. Certain mods have caused issues that blocked progression in previous events, so they could be the culprit here if they haven’t been updated.

What does Emit Relevart look like in The Sims 4?

Emit Relevart is a time traveler with bright teal hair, a futuristic grey outfit with glowing blue accents, hexagon glasses, and a snazzy glowing bowtie. His appearance is quite unlike any of the other Sims wandering around the world which should make finding him a bit easier.

He’s one of my favorite characters from The Sims franchise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Who is Emit Relevart in The Sims 4?

Emit Relevart is an NPC originally from The Sims 3: Into the Future. He’s an expert time traveler and his name is actually this exact label spelled backward. In The Sims 3, he acts as a sort of guide, which is the same role he assumes in The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event.

Once you find and meet Emit, you can tackle important event tasks like finding the special Time Capsule. And if you end up needing a break from it, there are lots of other quests you can work on like Alice’s Sorrow, the Ring Bear quest, and finding and meeting the wealthy weirdo.

