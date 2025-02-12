To help Emit Relevart solve the time-traveling mystery in The Sims 4, you have to recover a few different items for him. Two of the toughest items to find are Plathinum and Ironyum since the Blast from the Past event doesn’t tell you much about locating them.

Recommended Videos

Recovering these two special metals is crucial if you want to build the time travel component and progress to the next stage of the event. Luckily, they’re not too difficult to find once you know where to look, so here’s how to collect Plathinum and Ironyum in The Sims 4.

How to find Plathinum and Ironyum in The Sims 4

There’s no event icon to help guide you through this quest, making it fairly tricky to get done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can collect Plathinum and Ironyum by selecting the “Dig” option on any rock collectible spot you come across around any world in The Sims 4. This task can be confusing since this option doesn’t have the special Emit Relevart icon next to it as most other tasks do.

When working on this quest, ensure you’re only hunting for rock collectible spots, not other collectible spots like dirt patches or frog logs. Since Plathinum and Ironyum are metals, you can only obtain them from rock spots. You can never acquire them from other collectible locations.

Although collecting Plathinum and Ironyum are separate tasks in week two of the Blast from the Past event, the process for finding them is identical. It’s also exactly the same as finding the special Time Capsule during week one of the Blast from the Past event, except that task has the Emit icon while this one doesn’t.

I obtained Plathinum from the first digging spot I found, then acquired Ironyum from the next digging spot I came across. You might find them right away as I did, or it may take a few tries to find both items. Just keep finding rock spots and digging them until you find both items you’re after.

Best locations to find Plathinum and Ironyum in The Sims 4

Although you can find Plathinum and Ironyum around any world in The Sims 4, you might be having a tough time finding the rock collectible spots with them. This is especially true in newer worlds since they rarely have rock spots hidden around them.

Here are the best locations to search around for rock spots you can dig to find Plathinum and Ironyum.

Willow Creek Park in Willow Creek

in Willow Creek Desert Bloom Park in Oasis Springs

in Oasis Springs Forgotten Grotto secret lot in Oasis Springs

secret lot in Oasis Springs Science Lab career lot (Get to Work)

career lot (Get to Work) Granite Falls vacation world (Outdoor Retreat)

In addition to the parks, you can also find rock spots pretty abundantly around all other locations in Willow Creek and Oasis Springs. This includes community lots and households, so make sure you check all of the different neighborhoods in these worlds if you’re having trouble finding Plathinum and Ironyum.

They can only be found by digging. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have both Plathinum and Ironyum in your inventory, you can use them to make a time travel component and finish the week two Blast from the Past event quests. While you wait for more tasks to arrive, you might consider completing Alice’s Sorrow, having your Sims join the best after-school activities, and finding and meeting the wealthy weirdo.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy