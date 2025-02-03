Raising your Sims’ skills is essential to ensuring their success in The Sims 4. There are many different ways you can work on progressing them, but one of the most efficient and often overlooked is after-school activities.

There are quite a few different after-school activities to choose from which means you have plenty of ways to keep your Sims busy. If you’re interested in having your Sim join one, but you’re unsure which is the right fit for them, here are all of the best after-school activities in The Sims 4.

Best after-school activities in The Sims 4

You’ve got plenty of options to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are eight different after-school activities your Sims can participate in. Here are the overall best after-school activities you can join ranked from worst to best.

6) Computer team

Although it’s the overall least useful after-school activity you can join, the computer team still isn’t a bad choice. It’s just not interesting or versatile in comparison to the rest of the available options.

Programming isn’t a very flexible skill and only has a limited number of uses. Since this is the only skill you pick up from this club, this one is only worth doing if you’re interested in careers where this trait is required like Tech Guru or Engineer.

All three of these clubs focus on building the fitness skill. Fitness is a fairly useful and flexible skill to have your Sims learn, so any of these after-school activities are great options.

There aren’t really any major differences between these three, which is why they’re ranked equally. Cheer and football are only available for teens in high school while soccer is for Sims in university, so a good way to go about it is to choose cheer or football while in high school and then have your Sims transition into soccer once they reach university if your goal is to build the fitness skill as much as you can.

Cheer club is my favorite out of the three, but they’re all pretty fun and useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4) Chess team

Logic is a fairly useful skill, so although chess club isn’t that exciting, it’s a great option for building it. It’s one of the most requested skills to level up in careers, so even if you’re not sure what your Sim wants to do, it’s still worth working on. Some of the careers that call for it include Secret Agent, Astronaut, and Business.

3) Drama club

In the drama club, you focus on building acting and charisma. If you join this group as a child, your focus is the creativity skill. Since there are multiple skills you can work on in this group, it’s a great option to consider. Charisma is one of the most flexible and useful skills overall, so even if your Sim isn’t pursuing anything related to acting, you still can’t go wrong with this after-school activity.

2) E-sports competitor

As an e-sports competitor, you’re focused on the charisma and video gaming skills. Video gaming isn’t the most flexible skill if you’re not planning on having your Sim pursue a career related to it, but it’s an excellent one for boosting fun.

Charisma, though, is one of the overall best skills your Sims can master. Better charisma helps your Sims be more successful in all social interactions. It’s also vital for many different career paths like Romance Consultant and Politician.

1) Scout

The Scout after-school activity is by far the best, and none of the other ones come even close to it. Most other activities focus on just one skill, but as a Scout, you get to choose and master all kinds of different ones.

Your goal as a Scout is to earn as many badges as you can. Each badge requires you to tackle different activities, which means you’re required to use and build various skills. If you truly work on earning as many of the badges as possible, your Sim will be well-rounded and ready to try any career or get a head start at university by the time they age up to a young adult.

You get to choose which skills you want to focus on or master them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All after-school activities in The Sims 4

Name Ages Skills Pack Cheer team Teens Fitness High School Years Chess team Teens Logic High School Years Computer team Teens Programming High School Years Drama club Children and teens Charisma

Acting

Creativity Get Famous E-sports competitor Young adults, adults, and elders Video gaming

Charisma Discover University Football team Teens Fitness High School Years Scout Children and teens Varies depending on badge Seasons Soccer team Young adults, adults, and elders Fitness Discover University

How to join after-school activities in The Sims 4

You can have your Sim join an after-school activity by selecting this option from the Business app on the phone. If you’re having trouble finding it, here are the exact steps to follow.

Open your Sims phone. This icon is near the bottom left corner. Select the Business app, the yellow one with a briefcase icon. Choose the “Join an after-school activity” option. Select the after-school activity you want to join.

You can find the option on your Sims phone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Since there is plenty in store for The Sims 4 2025 roadmap and likely much more even beyond it, it’s possible more after-school activities will be added with future pack releases. If they are, we’ll add them here.

When you’re done tackling after-school activities, there are lots of other tasks worth working on next. You might complete the Alice’s Sorrow quest, find and meet the wealthy weirdo, learn the best Build Mode cheats, complete the Tarot Card collection, or work through the Ring Bear quest.

