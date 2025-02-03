The Sims 4: Best after-school activities

Raising your Sims’ skills is essential to ensuring their success in The Sims 4. There are many different ways you can work on progressing them, but one of the most efficient and often overlooked is after-school activities.
There are quite a few different after-school activities to choose from which means you have plenty of ways to keep your Sims busy. If you’re interested in having your Sim join one, but you’re unsure which is the right fit for them, here are all of the best after-school activities in The Sims 4.
Table of contents
Best after-school activities in The Sims 4
There are eight different after-school activities your Sims can participate in. Here are the overall best after-school activities you can join ranked from worst to best.
6) Computer team
Although it’s the overall least useful after-school activity you can join, the computer team still isn’t a bad choice. It’s just not interesting or versatile in comparison to the rest of the available options.
Programming isn’t a very flexible skill and only has a limited number of uses. Since this is the only skill you pick up from this club, this one is only worth doing if you’re interested in careers where this trait is required like Tech Guru or Engineer.
5) Cheer team, football team, and soccer team
All three of these clubs focus on building the fitness skill. Fitness is a fairly useful and flexible skill to have your Sims learn, so any of these after-school activities are great options.
There aren’t really any major differences between these three, which is why they’re ranked equally. Cheer and football are only available for teens in high school while soccer is for Sims in university, so a good way to go about it is to choose cheer or football while in high school and then have your Sims transition into soccer once they reach university if your goal is to build the fitness skill as much as you can.
4) Chess team
Logic is a fairly useful skill, so although chess club isn’t that exciting, it’s a great option for building it. It’s one of the most requested skills to level up in careers, so even if you’re not sure what your Sim wants to do, it’s still worth working on. Some of the careers that call for it include Secret Agent, Astronaut, and Business.
3) Drama club
In the drama club, you focus on building acting and charisma. If you join this group as a child, your focus is the creativity skill. Since there are multiple skills you can work on in this group, it’s a great option to consider. Charisma is one of the most flexible and useful skills overall, so even if your Sim isn’t pursuing anything related to acting, you still can’t go wrong with this after-school activity.
2) E-sports competitor
As an e-sports competitor, you’re focused on the charisma and video gaming skills. Video gaming isn’t the most flexible skill if you’re not planning on having your Sim pursue a career related to it, but it’s an excellent one for boosting fun.
Charisma, though, is one of the overall best skills your Sims can master. Better charisma helps your Sims be more successful in all social interactions. It’s also vital for many different career paths like Romance Consultant and Politician.
1) Scout
The Scout after-school activity is by far the best, and none of the other ones come even close to it. Most other activities focus on just one skill, but as a Scout, you get to choose and master all kinds of different ones.
Your goal as a Scout is to earn as many badges as you can. Each badge requires you to tackle different activities, which means you’re required to use and build various skills. If you truly work on earning as many of the badges as possible, your Sim will be well-rounded and ready to try any career or get a head start at university by the time they age up to a young adult.
All after-school activities in The Sims 4
|Name
|Ages
|Skills
|Pack
|Cheer team
|Teens
|Fitness
|High School Years
|Chess team
|Teens
|Logic
|High School Years
|Computer team
|Teens
|Programming
|High School Years
|Drama club
|Children and teens
|Charisma
Acting
Creativity
|Get Famous
|E-sports competitor
|Young adults, adults, and elders
|Video gaming
Charisma
|Discover University
|Football team
|Teens
|Fitness
|High School Years
|Scout
|Children and teens
|Varies depending on badge
|Seasons
|Soccer team
|Young adults, adults, and elders
|Fitness
|Discover University
How to join after-school activities in The Sims 4
You can have your Sim join an after-school activity by selecting this option from the Business app on the phone. If you’re having trouble finding it, here are the exact steps to follow.
- Open your Sims phone. This icon is near the bottom left corner.
- Select the Business app, the yellow one with a briefcase icon.
- Choose the “Join an after-school activity” option.
- Select the after-school activity you want to join.
Since there is plenty in store for The Sims 4 2025 roadmap and likely much more even beyond it, it’s possible more after-school activities will be added with future pack releases. If they are, we’ll add them here.
Published: Feb 3, 2025 12:26 pm