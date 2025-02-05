The Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4 features a puzzling mystery involving various missing items from around town and some strange time-traveling shenanigans. To help Emit Relevart figure out what’s going on, you need to recover the special Time Capsule.

You’re not given much guidance for finding this item, so tracking it down can be pretty tricky. Locating this object is key for progressing through the event, so here’s how to find the special Time Capsule in The Sims 4.

Where is the Time Capsule in the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4?

Help this time traveler solve the mystery of the missing items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Time Capsule doesn’t have one specific location where you can find it in The Sims 4. Instead, you can recover the Time Capsule from any rock collectible spot around the world. Plenty of collectible spots are scattered throughout just about every unique world, so you can find any of them to get to work unlocking this item.

If you’re having trouble locating a collectible spot, I recommend finding one around Willow Creek or Oasis Springs. They are pretty abundant in both areas, especially near parks and other outdoor areas. Magnolia Blossom Park and Desert Bloom Park are great places to check if you’re unsure where to start.

Collectible spots vary in appearance depending on what’s inside of them. Some are completely tan and easy to miss, some are tan with different colored gems sticking out of them, and some are tan with a fossil design. The best way to find them is to pause the game and scan all areas around the lot you’re visiting carefully.

How to get the Time Capsule in The Sims 4

Once you find a collectible spot, you can get the Time Capsule from it by clicking on it and selecting the “Dig for special Time Capsule” option. Most collectible spots have a few options available on them, so make sure you choose the one with a small Emit Relevart icon next to it.

Make sure you choose the right option,n or you won’t find the item you’re after. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to open the Time Capsule in The Sims 4

You can open the Time Capsule from your Sims personal inventory once you have it. Locate the Inventory tab, a container icon, in the bottom right corner between the Relationships and Simology tab.

Once you have your Inventory open, locate the Time Capsule in it. It’s a grey box and should have a golden star marker on it since you just found it. Click on it and select the “Open” option to discover what’s inside of it. Opening this item is crucial for progressing through the week one Blast from the Past event quests.

What’s inside the Time Capsule in The Sims 4?

The Time Capsule has an IOU note in it. You can find this item in your inventory and select the “Read IOU” option to progress to the next part of the event and work on unraveling the rest of the mystery.

