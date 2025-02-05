Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Sim with orange hair and a light green jacket holding a hammer while mining a rock collectible spot for a time capsule in the sims 4.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The Sims

How to find the special Time Capsule in The Sims 4

This secret item is waiting to be uncovered.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 09:10 am

The Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4 features a puzzling mystery involving various missing items from around town and some strange time-traveling shenanigans. To help Emit Relevart figure out what’s going on, you need to recover the special Time Capsule.

Recommended Videos

You’re not given much guidance for finding this item, so tracking it down can be pretty tricky. Locating this object is key for progressing through the event, so here’s how to find the special Time Capsule in The Sims 4.

Table of contents

Where is the Time Capsule in the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4?

A Sim waving with Emit Relevart in the sims 4.
Help this time traveler solve the mystery of the missing items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Time Capsule doesn’t have one specific location where you can find it in The Sims 4. Instead, you can recover the Time Capsule from any rock collectible spot around the world. Plenty of collectible spots are scattered throughout just about every unique world, so you can find any of them to get to work unlocking this item.

If you’re having trouble locating a collectible spot, I recommend finding one around Willow Creek or Oasis Springs. They are pretty abundant in both areas, especially near parks and other outdoor areas. Magnolia Blossom Park and Desert Bloom Park are great places to check if you’re unsure where to start.

Collectible spots vary in appearance depending on what’s inside of them. Some are completely tan and easy to miss, some are tan with different colored gems sticking out of them, and some are tan with a fossil design. The best way to find them is to pause the game and scan all areas around the lot you’re visiting carefully.

How to get the Time Capsule in The Sims 4

Once you find a collectible spot, you can get the Time Capsule from it by clicking on it and selecting the “Dig for special Time Capsule” option. Most collectible spots have a few options available on them, so make sure you choose the one with a small Emit Relevart icon next to it.

The "Dig for special Time Capsule" option in The Sims 4.
Make sure you choose the right option,n or you won’t find the item you’re after. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to open the Time Capsule in The Sims 4

You can open the Time Capsule from your Sims personal inventory once you have it. Locate the Inventory tab, a container icon, in the bottom right corner between the Relationships and Simology tab.

Once you have your Inventory open, locate the Time Capsule in it. It’s a grey box and should have a golden star marker on it since you just found it. Click on it and select the “Open” option to discover what’s inside of it. Opening this item is crucial for progressing through the week one Blast from the Past event quests.

What’s inside the Time Capsule in The Sims 4?

The Time Capsule has an IOU note in it. You can find this item in your inventory and select the “Read IOU” option to progress to the next part of the event and work on unraveling the rest of the mystery.

Plenty of other tricky quests are waiting to be solved in The Sims 4. Next, you might work on completing the Alice’s Sorrow quest, finding and meeting the wealthy weirdo, or tackling the Ring Bear quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fortnite, Minecraft, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter