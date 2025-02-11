All week two Blast from the Past event quests and rewards in The Sims 4

More Blast from the Past event quests are here which means it’s time to help Emit Relevart tackle some more tricky tasks and unravel more of the mystery in The Sims 4. Week two is an important one to finish if you’re hoping to claim all event rewards.

All prizes tied to events in The Sims 4 are exclusive, so once the event ends, they can no longer be obtained. There are some pretty cool items you don’t want to miss out on, so here are all of the quests and rewards in week two of the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4.

How to complete all week two Blast from the Past quests in The Sims 4

To catch a time-traveling thief, you need to think like one which means it’s time to start studying time travel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete all week two quests in the Blast from the Past event, you need to work through all 12 tasks in Echoes of Time and Inventing the Past. These quests primarily task you with learning more about time travel and crafting a useful item using your knowledge.

Before you can complete this part of the event, you first need to finish all week one Blast from the Past quests. This includes completing tasks like finding the special Time Capsule, refreshing your memory in The Sims archives, finding Emit Relevart, and pondering time travel.

Echoes of Time quests in The Sims 4

You have to recover some strange Shards of Time hidden in various objects for a quest in this part of the event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the first set of quests, which is Echoes of Time, you need to study time traveling and track down some special Shards of Time. There are seven quests for you to finish in this part of the event.

Quest How to complete Read the history of time travel at a library. Travel to any library lot, click on a bookshelf, and select the “Read history of time travel” option. As long as you haven’t replaced it, there’s a library called Willow Creek Archive in the Willow Creek world. If you can’t find a library to visit because you’ve edited most of the world, you can place one from the gallery or visit a library in a different world. Study a historical display at a museum. Visit a museum lot, click on any sculpture or other work of art, and select the “View” option. There’s a museum by default in Willow Creek called Municipal Muses, but if you replaced this lot, you can find one in other worlds or place one from the gallery. Ask an Elder about the Shard. Find an elder Sim in the world and select the “Ask about Shard” option.

If you’re having trouble finding an elder, you try visiting the Spencer-Kim-Lewis household in Willow Creek. This household has two elders, Dennis Kim and Vivian Lewis. You can also place an elder in the world from the gallery. Experience the past by playing The Sims archives Vol.2. Find a computer, click on it, select the “Play game” option, and choose “Play The Sims archives Vol.2.” Research Shards of Time. Click on a computer, select the “Web…” category, choose “Research…,” and select “Research Shards of Time.” Search objects for Shards of Time. Click on three different objects and select the “Search for Shard of Time” option. The objects you select for this task can be just about anything. I found this option on computers, bookshelves, refrigerators, bars, and toilets. You likely won’t find all three on the first objects you select, so you’ll need to keep searching new objects until you find a total of three Shards of Time. I had to search a total of nine times to find all three. Each Shard of Time I found was from a different type of object, so try searching for them on unique objects rather than checking the same category of object multiple times. Show Emit the Shards of Time. Visit Magnolia Blossom Park to meet up with Emit or call him over from your phone then select the “Show Emit the Shards of Time” option.

Inventing the Past quests in The Sims 4

Digging is a crucial quest for finding two of the items you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During the Inventing the Past quests, your goal is to increase your skills, gather a few more items, and craft a time travel component. There are seven different tasks for you to complete.

Quest How to complete Read theoretical electronics at a library. Travel to a library, click on a bookshelf, and select the “Read theoretical electronics” option. Repair something while handiness level two or higher. Increase your handiness skill to level two by fixing broken objects like sinks, toilets, and showers or by crafting objects using a woodworking table. Once it reaches level two, find something to fix. If you’re having trouble finding a broken item, click on a toilet, select the “Prank toilet” option, and use it or wait for a Sim to use it. When it’s used, it will break, so you can then click on it again and choose the “Repair” option. Exercise your mind while level two or higher in logic. Raise your logic skill with activities like playing chess, using a telescope, and reading a logic book. Once you reach level two, perform any of these same interactiongs to finish this task. Collect Plathinum. Search for rock or dirt collectible spots around the world. Parks like Magnolia Blossom and Desert Bloom area great spots to check. When you find one, select the “Dig” option on it. Repeat this process until you get a pop-up letting you know you’ve found Plathinum. Collect Ironyum. Follow the exact same steps as you did to collect Plathinum. They’re obtained in the same way. Obtain an electronic upgrade part. Repair a broken electronic object like a computer or stove for a chance of obtaining one. You can also click a computer, select the “Order…” option, choose “Order upgrade parts…,” and choose how many electronic upgrade parts you want to buy. Build the time travel component. Make sure you are level two hadniess and logic, have three Shards of Time, Plathinum, Ironyum, and an electronic upgrade part. Once you do, open your Sims’ inventory, click on your Shards of Time, and select the “Build the time travel component” option.

All week two Blast from the Past event rewards in The Sims 4

For completing all week two quests in the Blast from the Past event, you get to claim 10 rewards. Here are all of the prizes you can collect.

Handiness Vol. 1: Try Not to Die!

Get Up! Alarm Clock

Missing Sim Milk Carton (three)

500 Simoleons

The Relevart Neck Stabilizer

Bigger Gatherings Banquet

Logic Vol. 1: An Introduction to Reason

Missing Sim Milk Carton (four)

Be “The Emit”

Programming Vol. 1: Turn it Off and On Again

You get Emit Relevart’s full outfit this week. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With week two complete, you’re now halfway done with the Blast from the Past event. There are still two more weeks’ worth of quests to tackle though, so while you wait for them to arrive, consider tackling important pack quests like completing Alice’s Sorrow, joining the best after-school activities, and finding and meeting the wealthy weirdo.

