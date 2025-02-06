Forgot password
A Sim with orange hair and a green flannel standing in a bathroom and thinking in The Sims 4.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to ponder time travel in The Sims 4

One step closer to solving the mystery.
Published: Feb 6, 2025 09:14 am

A complex and confusing mystery unfolds in the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4. To make sense of it all, your Sim needs to spend some time trying to understand what’s going on by pondering time travel.

This is a unique action you might not know how to initiate. Luckily, there are quite a few different ways you can work on completing it, which means it’s fairly easy to tackle once you know your options. Here’s how to ponder time travel in The Sims 4.

Ponder time travel in The Sims 4, explained

A sim with orange hair and a green flannel sitting and pondering time travel on a toilet in the sims 4.
There are a few different ways you can choose to ponder time travel, but all of them require a bathroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can ponder time travel by selecting this special event option on any shower, toilet, or bathtub. This is the final step in the week one Blast from the Past event quests, so you must complete it to gain access to all week one rewards and to progress further in the event.

Pondering time travel isn’t an action your Sim can regularly perform, but since Emit Relevart is around and there seems to be another time traveler on the loose, it’s a unique action you can do for the event. It’s a bit tricky to find, so if you’re struggling to complete this task, here are the exact steps to ponder time travel in The Sims 4.

  1. Find a shower, toilet, or bathtub. You can purchase and place any of these objects on your lot or venture out into the world to find them around community lots like parks, bars, and gyms.
  2. Click on the shower, toilet, or bathtub. This brings up all available actions for the object.
  3. Select the “Ponder time travel” option that has an Emit icon next to it. Depending on which object you select, you may need to select the “More choices…” option to find it.

Although any of the three objects work for this task, the toilet feels like the fastest one you can choose. The shower is the second quickest, while the bathtub takes a lot longer. You have to wait for your Sim to fully complete the action, so make sure you choose wisely and don’t interrupt them in the middle of the action since they need to go through with it before you can progress. Once your Sim is finished with the action, this task will officially be complete.

If the “Ponder time travel” option is missing, try finding it on the other two objects you can use for this task. If this doesn’t work, reload the game and see if it appears. The last step to try is checking to ensure all of your mods are updated. Broken mods or custom content could be interfering with this event action if you can’t find it, especially since they have completely broken past events in The Sims 4.

A Sim waving with Emit Relevart in the sims 4.
Together, you and Emit will solve the case in no time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for what to do next after finishing this task, there are plenty of other quests you can tackle in The Sims 4. You can complete the tricky Alice’s Sorrow quest, work on mastering the best Build Mode cheats, or locate the Beso Rapido Motel to find and meet the wealthy weirdo.

