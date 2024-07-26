As you navigate through The Sims 4 Lovestruck, you might get a strange call from a wealthy weirdo asking you to visit a motel. The Beso Rapido Motel is a rabbit hole location you can visit, but it can be tricky to find.

Whether you’re looking for a room to rent or trying to see what the wealthy weirdo who called you wants, knowing where this building is can be quite helpful. Here’s where to find the Beso Rapido Motel in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.

Where is the Beso Rapido Motel in The Sims 4 Lovestruck?

It blends right in with the environment. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Beso Rapido Motel is in the Vista Hermosa Neighborhood right across the street from the Laguna del Abrazo Lounge in Ciudad Enamorada. It’s not an official lot you can travel to from the map, so I recommend visiting the Lounge and walking to the Beso Rapido Motel from there.

There are no signs or details that let you know this is the right spot, but if you click on this building, there are a few different interactions you can perform. It’s a rabbit hole lot, which means your Sim disappears inside of it if you choose to visit this location.

In total, there are four different interactions available at the Beso Rapido Motel:

Rent a room for sleep — This costs 20 Simoleons and allows you to sleep inside to replenish your Energy needs.

— This costs 20 Simoleons and allows you to sleep inside to replenish your Energy needs. Rent a room to Woohoo with… — This costs 40 Simoleons and lets you choose a Sim to Woohoo with inside. The building has some special animations if you choose this option.

— This costs 40 Simoleons and lets you choose a Sim to Woohoo with inside. The building has some special animations if you choose this option. Rent a room to Try for a Baby with… — This costs 40 Simoleons and lets you choose a Sim to Try for a Baby with inside. The special animations for this lot also play with this option.

— This costs 40 Simoleons and lets you choose a Sim to Try for a Baby with inside. The special animations for this lot also play with this option. Meet the wealthy weirdo — This option only appears after you get a random phone call from an NPC asking you to meet them there. If you do meet them, you get some free rewards.

The building has some fun animations if you Woohoo inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s nothing else you can do at this location outside of these four options, which means it’s a pretty lackluster rabbit hole, especially when compared to some other ones like the D&D-style cave from Horse Ranch. It’s still a great location to know about, though, since it can be useful to have easy access to a sleep or Woohoo spot.

