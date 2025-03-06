Forgot password
How to complete the Trashley Certified Art collection in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies

Something's different about these art pieces.
Although your main focus in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies is likely running your very own small business, there are other gameplay features worth exploring, too, like completing the Trashley Certified Art collection.

If you notice this feature on the collection page, you’ll likely have no idea how to actually go about finding the art pieces included in it. It’s decently tricky to figure out, so here’s how to complete the Trashley Certified Art collection in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies.

Table of contents

All Trashley Certified Art in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies

16 art pieces in the Trashley Certified Art collection in The Sims 4
Unlock the most unique art you can get in The Sims 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 16 pieces of art in the Trashley Certified Art collection. To fully finish it, you have to unlock all of them. Here’s every piece of art included, how rare each one is, and how much it costs to purchase.

NameRarityPriceAppearance
Stylish Baby Dino Nursery ArtCommon30 SimoleonsStylish Baby Dino Nursery Art in The Sims 4
Looking For ArmsCommon50 SimoleonsLooking For Arms in The Sims 4
Gleeful ClownCommon100 SimoleonsGleeful Clown in The Sims 4
Cop and Mr. LlamaCommon120 SimoleonsCop and Mr. Llama in The Sims 4
Flower FriendsCommon120 SimoleonsFlower Friends in The Sims 4
This is Many PearsCommon145 SimoleonsThis is Many Pears in The Sims 4
Fancy Chicken PaintingCommon145 SimoleonsFancy Chicken Painting in The Sims 4
Critter’s FieldUncommon200 SimoleonsCritter's Field in The Sims 4
Study of FormUncommon250 SimoleonsStudy of Form in The Sims 4
Normal Antique PortraitUncommon320 SimoleonsNormal Antique Portrait in The Sims 4
Critter BluesUncommon350 SimoleonsCritter Blues in The Sims 4
Racoon in BoxesUncommon350 SimoleonsRacoon in Boxes in The Sims 4
Art in Many BoxesRare450 SimoleonsArt in Many Boxes in The Sims 4
Cool Princess Cordelia Royal BustRare500 SimoleonsCool Princess Cordelia Royal Bust in The Sims 4
Jazz FriendsRare520 SimoleonsJazz Friends in The Sims 4
Portrait of FriendsRare550 SimoleonsPortrait of Friends in The Sims 4

What is Trashley Certified Art in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies?

Trashley Certified Art is a collection of base game art that’s been modified by Trashley Reelpearson exclusively for Businesses & Hobbies. Some pieces only have small doodles like smiley faces on them or Burglar clothes while others have been completely replaced with racoons.

All pieces in the Trashley Certified Art collection are essentially fake pieces of art. If you’re familiar with Redd from the Animal Crossing series, you already have a decent understanding of how this collection works. Each time you purchase art from Trashley Reelpearson, it may be fake and unlock a new piece in the Trashley Certified Art collection, or it might be authentic, in which case it’s just a regular piece of unmodified base game art.

Although there’s nothing special about the regular base game art when you end up with it instead of Trashley Certified Art, you’re likely to turn a profit when this happens. I bought what I thought was the Jazz Friends piece of art in this collection but ended up with the Jazz Cats: Whiskers of a Forgotten Past piece instead. I only paid 520 Simoleons for it, but the regular version of this art usually costs 1,455, which means I was able to sell it to make just under 1,000 Simoleons.

If you have you Sim view Trashley Certified Art, they get a special Moodlet called “Certified Fun.” This Moodlet boosts their playful mood and reads, “While it may not stand up to scrutiny, this artwork is still a delight.”

A Sim with black hair and a fuzzy brown coat looking at a bunch of Trashley Certified Art in The Sims 4
There are some pretty fun pieces in this collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Trashley Certified Art in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies

The only way to obtain Trashley Certified Art is by purchasing it from Trashley Reelpearson. There are two different ways you can obtain the art featured in this collection from this unique vendor.

The first and most common way is to check Trashley’s store each day to see what items they have for sale. Some of the items in their shop rotate out each day, including various pieces of the Trashley Certified Art collection.

The other way to add items from this collection to your inventory is to purchase mystery boxes from Trashley Reelpearson. This NPC has a regular Box, a Better Box, and a Best Box for sale. When opening these, you have a chance of getting nothing, a random item, or Trashley Certified Art.

If you’re interested in finishing another collection, Businesses & Hobbies also has the Nordhaven Bike Parts collection. You also might enjoy completing the Tarot Card collection in Life & Death.

