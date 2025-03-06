Although your main focus in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies is likely running your very own small business, there are other gameplay features worth exploring, too, like completing the Trashley Certified Art collection.

If you notice this feature on the collection page, you’ll likely have no idea how to actually go about finding the art pieces included in it. It’s decently tricky to figure out, so here’s how to complete the Trashley Certified Art collection in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies.

All Trashley Certified Art in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies

Unlock the most unique art you can get in The Sims 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 16 pieces of art in the Trashley Certified Art collection. To fully finish it, you have to unlock all of them. Here’s every piece of art included, how rare each one is, and how much it costs to purchase.

Name Rarity Price Appearance Stylish Baby Dino Nursery Art Common 30 Simoleons Looking For Arms Common 50 Simoleons Gleeful Clown Common 100 Simoleons Cop and Mr. Llama Common 120 Simoleons Flower Friends Common 120 Simoleons This is Many Pears Common 145 Simoleons Fancy Chicken Painting Common 145 Simoleons Critter’s Field Uncommon 200 Simoleons Study of Form Uncommon 250 Simoleons Normal Antique Portrait Uncommon 320 Simoleons Critter Blues Uncommon 350 Simoleons Racoon in Boxes Uncommon 350 Simoleons Art in Many Boxes Rare 450 Simoleons Cool Princess Cordelia Royal Bust Rare 500 Simoleons Jazz Friends Rare 520 Simoleons Portrait of Friends Rare 550 Simoleons

What is Trashley Certified Art in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies?

Trashley Certified Art is a collection of base game art that’s been modified by Trashley Reelpearson exclusively for Businesses & Hobbies. Some pieces only have small doodles like smiley faces on them or Burglar clothes while others have been completely replaced with racoons.

All pieces in the Trashley Certified Art collection are essentially fake pieces of art. If you’re familiar with Redd from the Animal Crossing series, you already have a decent understanding of how this collection works. Each time you purchase art from Trashley Reelpearson, it may be fake and unlock a new piece in the Trashley Certified Art collection, or it might be authentic, in which case it’s just a regular piece of unmodified base game art.

Although there’s nothing special about the regular base game art when you end up with it instead of Trashley Certified Art, you’re likely to turn a profit when this happens. I bought what I thought was the Jazz Friends piece of art in this collection but ended up with the Jazz Cats: Whiskers of a Forgotten Past piece instead. I only paid 520 Simoleons for it, but the regular version of this art usually costs 1,455, which means I was able to sell it to make just under 1,000 Simoleons.

If you have you Sim view Trashley Certified Art, they get a special Moodlet called “Certified Fun.” This Moodlet boosts their playful mood and reads, “While it may not stand up to scrutiny, this artwork is still a delight.”

There are some pretty fun pieces in this collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Trashley Certified Art in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies

The only way to obtain Trashley Certified Art is by purchasing it from Trashley Reelpearson. There are two different ways you can obtain the art featured in this collection from this unique vendor.

The first and most common way is to check Trashley’s store each day to see what items they have for sale. Some of the items in their shop rotate out each day, including various pieces of the Trashley Certified Art collection.

The other way to add items from this collection to your inventory is to purchase mystery boxes from Trashley Reelpearson. This NPC has a regular Box, a Better Box, and a Best Box for sale. When opening these, you have a chance of getting nothing, a random item, or Trashley Certified Art.

