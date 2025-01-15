The Sims 4 2025 roadmap: All upcoming updates and packs

Over 10 years after its initial launch on Sept. 2, 2014, The Sims 4 is still going strong with plenty of content to explore and many fresh additions planned for the future. If you’re eager to know what’s coming next, The Sims 4 2025 roadmap has you covered.

The Sims 4 team usually releases a few roadmaps throughout the year, so as more information becomes available, we’ll update all relevant details here. Based on everything shared so far, here’s the full roadmap of all upcoming updates and pack releases for The Sims 4 in 2025.

The Sims 4 roadmap

There’s a lot to look forward to and likely more announcements coming soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first mini roadmap for The Sims 4 was unveiled on Jan. 14 during The Sims 25th anniversary livestream. This roadmap primarily provides a look at content arriving in the next month or so, which means we’ll likely get another one fairly soon.

3 new Kits

On Jan. 16, The Sims 4 will be adding three new kits to their collection. Two of these Kits will feature a mix of both Build/Buy and CAS outfits which has never been done before with Kits. The Kits launching on this day are as follows.

The Sims 4 Comfy Gamer Kit made in collaboration with popular The Sims creator lilsimsie. It’s inspired by her own office and features gaming essentials like a controller and a dual-monitor computer. This Kit also has lots of Easter eggs and references to other The Sims games on the included items.

made in collaboration with popular The Sims creator lilsimsie. It’s inspired by her own office and features gaming essentials like a controller and a dual-monitor computer. This Kit also has lots of Easter eggs and references to other The Sims games on the included items. The Sims 4 Secret Sanctuary Kit inspired by iconic The Sims townie Bella Goth. This Kit includes items like a secret bookcase passage, elegant furniture, and lavish clothing.

inspired by iconic The Sims townie Bella Goth. This Kit includes items like a secret bookcase passage, elegant furniture, and lavish clothing. The Sims 4 Casanova Cave Kit inspired by The Sims townie Don Lothario. It’s a modern and sleek Kit with items that can help you design a space to entertain guests like a massive television and cozy couches.

I’m most excited about the Comfy Gamer Kit. Image via EA

Nostalgia now

The nostalgia now portion of the roadmap runs from Jan. 27 to 31. No details have been shared about what this part of the roadmap means, so it’s unclear what will happen for The Sims 4 during these days. As we learn more, we’ll add it here.

Blast from the Past event

On Feb. 4, a fresh event is kicking off in The Sims 4. This event is called Blast from the Past and features lots of new items based on past The Sims games you can unlock by playing the event. A The Sims 4 version of the iconic The Sims 3: Into the Future townie Emit Relevart is also included in the teaser for this event, so he might be making a return to guide us through this new experience.

Week one: You can earn some retro phones, futuristic boots, two new floorings, futuristic glasses, and a retro living chair.

Week two: You can unlock a new alarm clock, a bow tie inspired by the one Emit Relevart wore in The Sims 3, a long buffet table, and Emit Relevart’s outfit.

Week three: You can earn a retro couch, a semi-formal dress, new music, and an aspiration.

Week four: You can claim a three-tiered cake and a glowing dance floor.

Throughout the entire event, you can also claim special milk carton collectibles featuring Easter eggs from past The Sims games.

I’m super excited to see Emit Relevart again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

25th birthday celebration

The team will host a 25-hour livestream on Feb. 4 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Sims franchise. Nothing is known about this event so far, but it could potentially contain teasers or reveals for future The Sims 4 content.

On Feb. 4, a massive base game update will be released. This update has over 70 new items available for free for all players. This includes new hairstyles, clothes, accessories, shoes, windows, doors, a full kitchen counter set, and so much more.

The base game really needs this. Image via EA

More creator Kits

Four more Kits are arriving for The Sims 4 sometime this year. An exact timeframe hasn’t been shared yet, but the creators involved in making these Kits were revealed in an official blog post.

Pierisim is designing an office-themed Kit while Madlen is creating a business attire Kit. The creators aharris00britney and Syboulette are also working on Kits, but these ones are farther away from being released so nothing has been teased about them just yet.

Motherlode season

The motherlode season begins on Feb. 6. None of the details for what this season includes have been teased just yet, but based on past patterns, there’s a good chance we might get a fresh roadmap with additional information when it begins. The Sims 4 team usually releases a few roadmaps throughout the year highlighting upcoming pack releases, and since we only know about Kits so far, they’ll likely tease the larger packs arriving fairly soon.

The name of this season could also be a clue as to what’s coming next. Motherlode is a cheat you can use, and one of the best Build Mode cheats overall, as it grants you 50,000 Simoleons when activated. This means we might expect to see new packs focused on helping your Sims make money or themed around living it up lavishly.

Possible pack announcement, trailer, or release

Something regarding The Sims 4 will be revealed on Feb. 25 according to the roadmap, and based on the usual pattern, it will likely be a new pack announcement, trailer, or release. We’ll probably get more information about what’s happening on this date when the motherlode season officially begins.

While you wait for new The Sims 4 content to arrive, consider tackling some tricky tasks from past packs. You might work through the Alice’s Sorrow quest, make Ambrosia, complete the Tarot Card collection, or find and meet the wealthy weirdo.

