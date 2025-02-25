All week 4 Blast from the Past event quests and rewards in The Sims 4

The final week of The Sims 4’s Blast from the Past event is here, and it has perhaps the coolest prize in the entire event. If you want to unlock this reward and others, you need to finish all week four quests.

In addition to getting to claim some epic rewards, the final week of this event also allows you to solve the mystery of the time-traveling thief. Whether you’re after prizes or answers, you need to know all of the quests and rewards in week four of the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4.

How to complete all week four Blast from the Past quests in The Sims 4

You get one last adventure with Emit before the event ends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete all week four quests in the Blast from the Past event so you can claim the associated rewards, you need to finish six tasks in the Hidden Motives and The Good Thief quest series. You need to have all week one quests, all week two quests, and all week three quests done before you can work on the final part of the event.

Hidden Motives quests in The Sims 4

There are four tasks in the Hidden Motives series, all of which revolve around finally making contact with the time-traveling thief. You finally get answers to the questions you have been trying to solve with Emit in this part, so it’s an essential set of quests to get done.

Quest How to complete Report to Emit on the experiment. Find Emit at Magnolia Blossom Park or call him over from your phone then select the “Report on experiment” option. Send a time-traveling email to the thief. Find a computer, click on it, and select the “Send time-traveling email” option. Retrieve the thief’s letter from the mailbox. Head to your Sims home lot and find your mailbox. Click on it and select the “Get thief’s letter” option. Read the thief’s letter. Open your Sims persona; inventory, locate the letter, click on it, and select the “Read thief’s letter” option.

The Good Thief quests in The Sims 4

Now that you know the thief’s true motivations, it’s time to finish the event with two final tasks in The Good Thief quest series. This part of the event is super short and simple, but here’s how to complete both tasks if you’re stuck.

Quest How to complete Tell Emit about the thief’s true intentions. Find Emit wandering around Magnolia Blossom Park or invite him lover using your phone. Once you locate him, click on him and choose the “Tell about thief’s true intentions” option. Say goodbye to Emit. Click on Emit and select the “Say goodbye” option.

All week four Blast from the Past event rewards in The Sims 4

Week four of the Blast from the Past event has seven rewards for you to obtain. Only two of them are exclusive event rewards while the rest are items you already have access to.

Supreme Birthday Cake

The ElectroDance Floor

Instant Hygiene Drink

500 Simoleons

Energized Potion

25 Satisfaction Points

Happy Potion

If you’re a fan of the older Sims games, you might recognize that Birthday Cake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not sure what to do now that the event is over, there are many other tasks worth tackling. You might enjoy finding Burglars, working on finding and meeting the wealthy weirdo, mastering the best Build Mode cheats, or completing the Alice’s Sorrow quest.

