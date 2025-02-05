To begin the Missing Clues section of the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4, you need to learn more about the strange mystery that’s unfolding. The first step in doing so is to refresh your memory in The Sims archives.

Recommended Videos

The way this task is worded might have you running to a bookshelf or trying to search for information through the Web tab on the computer. Neither of these options is right, though, and the way you go about conducting this research likely isn’t how you’d expect. If you’re stuck on this step, here’s how to refresh your memory in The Sims archives in The Sims 4.

Refresh your memory in The Sims archives in The Sims 4, explained

A computer is necessary for this task, but not in the way you’d expect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can refresh your memory in The Sims archives in the Blast from the Past event by selecting this option on a computer through the “Play game” tab. Although you likely wouldn’t expect this option to be in this category, your Sim essentially needs to refresh their memory by playing old games from The Sims franchise.

Considering how Emit Relevart is from The Sims 3 and the entire theme of the event is Blast from the Past, this action makes sense but is a bit confusing to actually find.

Where is The Sims archive in The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event?

The Sims archive can be found in the “Play game” section on any computer. If you’re having trouble finding this option, here are the precise steps you want to follow to make it happen.

Find a computer. You can buy one or visit community lots like libraries to use one for free. Click on the computer. Interacting with it allows you to view all available options. Locate the “Play game” option. It could be on the first page or you may need to select “More choices…” to find it. Select the “Play The Sims archives” option. There are a few games in this category, so make sure you choose the correct option here.

Once you select the right option, your Sim will start playing. Let them fully complete the action to progress to the next quest in week one of the Blast from the Past event. It takes about 30 minutes in The Sims 4 time to finish this task, but you can speed it up by fast-forwarding through time. While playing this game, your Sims discovers a strange object they need to hunt down, so as soon as the action is complete, you can get to work finding the special Time Capsule.

If you’re having trouble locating the option to play The Sims archives or it appears to be missing, start by trying to reload the game. Your next best option is to ensure all of your mods are up to date since outdated files could be corrupting the event. Past events in The Sims 4 have been affected and broken by old mods, so this is the most likely culprit of any issues you’re facing if you have some installed.

You’re one step closer to solving the mystery featured in the Blast from the Past event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not sure what to do next after you’re done working through this tricky task, there are lots of other quests worth working on in The Sims 4. Next, you might try learning the best after-school activities, finding and meeting the wealthy weirdo, trying out all of the best Build Mode cheats, or completing the Alice’s Sorrow quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy