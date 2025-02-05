Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Sim in a black spacesuit standing on Sixam in space with Emit Relevart in The Sims 4.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The Sims

How to refresh your memory in The Sims archives in The Sims 4

It's time for some research.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 12:21 pm

To begin the Missing Clues section of the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4, you need to learn more about the strange mystery that’s unfolding. The first step in doing so is to refresh your memory in The Sims archives.

Recommended Videos

The way this task is worded might have you running to a bookshelf or trying to search for information through the Web tab on the computer. Neither of these options is right, though, and the way you go about conducting this research likely isn’t how you’d expect. If you’re stuck on this step, here’s how to refresh your memory in The Sims archives in The Sims 4.

Table of contents

Refresh your memory in The Sims archives in The Sims 4, explained

A Sim with orange hair and a light green jacket using a computer in The Sims 4.
A computer is necessary for this task, but not in the way you’d expect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can refresh your memory in The Sims archives in the Blast from the Past event by selecting this option on a computer through the “Play game” tab. Although you likely wouldn’t expect this option to be in this category, your Sim essentially needs to refresh their memory by playing old games from The Sims franchise.

Considering how Emit Relevart is from The Sims 3 and the entire theme of the event is Blast from the Past, this action makes sense but is a bit confusing to actually find.

Where is The Sims archive in The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event?

The Sims archive can be found in the “Play game” section on any computer. If you’re having trouble finding this option, here are the precise steps you want to follow to make it happen.

  1. Find a computer. You can buy one or visit community lots like libraries to use one for free.
  2. Click on the computer. Interacting with it allows you to view all available options.
  3. Locate the “Play game” option. It could be on the first page or you may need to select “More choices…” to find it.
  4. Select the “Play The Sims archives” option. There are a few games in this category, so make sure you choose the correct option here.

Once you select the right option, your Sim will start playing. Let them fully complete the action to progress to the next quest in week one of the Blast from the Past event. It takes about 30 minutes in The Sims 4 time to finish this task, but you can speed it up by fast-forwarding through time. While playing this game, your Sims discovers a strange object they need to hunt down, so as soon as the action is complete, you can get to work finding the special Time Capsule.

If you’re having trouble locating the option to play The Sims archives or it appears to be missing, start by trying to reload the game. Your next best option is to ensure all of your mods are up to date since outdated files could be corrupting the event. Past events in The Sims 4 have been affected and broken by old mods, so this is the most likely culprit of any issues you’re facing if you have some installed.

A Sim with orange hair and a green zip up jacket standing with time traveler Emit Relevart who has blue hair and a grey and blue glowing outfit in The Sims 4.
You’re one step closer to solving the mystery featured in the Blast from the Past event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not sure what to do next after you’re done working through this tricky task, there are lots of other quests worth working on in The Sims 4. Next, you might try learning the best after-school activities, finding and meeting the wealthy weirdo, trying out all of the best Build Mode cheats, or completing the Alice’s Sorrow quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fortnite, Minecraft, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin