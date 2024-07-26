A strange and sad bear is wandering around Ciudad Enamorada in The Sims 4 Lovestruck. And if you talk with this Sim, they’ll insist they’re a real bear and ask you to find the Ring Bear’s missing ring.

If you help this poor bear out, you can unlock a pretty useful secret item that’s sure to make all romance a lot easier. Here’s how to find and use the Ring Bear’s ring in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.

How to find the Ring Bear’s ring in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

This magical item can make dating a lot easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have to go fishing at a special pond to get the Ring Bear’s ring in The Sims 4 Lovestruck. This also means you need at least some fishing skill, so if your Sim doesn’t have any levels, it’s worth using the best The Sims 4 Lovestruck cheats to help make this quest easier.

The ring only spawns in the pond after you learn about it from the Ring Bear, so if you haven’t already asked about their Sadness, you need to do so before you can get this item. This character generally hangs around the fountain in the center of the Plaza Mariposa area and has a few special social interactions, but the only one you need to find this hidden item is the ask about Sadness option.

Ring Bear ring location in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

The Ring Bear’s ring can be found in the heart-shaped pond in the Plaza Mariposa Neighborhood. This is the Neighborhood near the bottom right corner of the world map and is essentially one large park area.

To find this special pond, start by visiting the Media Naranja park lot in the Plaza Mariposa area. From here, head east to find this special landmark. There’s only one pond in this part of the world, but since it’s shaped like a heart, it’s usually decently easy to spot from far away.

Once you get to this pond, locate the fishing sign near the top left corner of the heart shape. Start fishing at it and keep trying until you end up catching the Ring Bear’s ring. I managed to catch it around Fishing skill level three. It’s not too tricky to catch, but you do need at least a few levels in this skill to get it.

This part of the world is big, but the pond is fairly easy to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

What does the Ring Bear’s ring do in The Sims 4 Lovestruck?

Whenever you select the Activate Powers option on the Ring Bear’s ring after finishing the entire quest, you get the Ring Rizz Moodlet for four hours. This Moodlet makes your Sim Confident, which makes it easier for them to romance other Sims.

Finding the Ring Bear’s Ring also unlocks a special Create a Sim item. This is a gold and blue shiny ring your Sims can wear. Until you find this item yourself, the ring is locked in Create a Sim, similar to how career outfits are also locked until you level up.

You don’t actually have to give the Ring Bear’s ring back to them and there’s no option to do so even if you want to. This item can either be kept as a powerful tool you can use to gain a special buff or sold for 5,000 Simoleons. It’s worth navigating through all the dialogue options with the Ring Bear after you find this item if you want to help them and finish the entire Ring Bear quest.

Help this sad little bear out to get a pretty epic reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With your powerful new ring ready to go, dating Sims is much easier, which means it’s the perfect time to learn how to use Cupid’s Corner. Make sure you set your Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs before you start dating, though, so it’s easier to see how compatible potential matches are.

