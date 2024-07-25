Having successful relationships in The Sims 4 Lovestruck can be a pretty tricky task to manage. If you’re struggling with any particular pack feature, you might want to know the best The Sims 4 Lovestruck cheats to help you out.

Recommended Videos

Whether you want to progress in a specific skill, alter your active relationship levels, or get ahead as a Romance Consultant, there are cheats you can use for just about everything in this pack. Here are the best cheats to use in The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack.

How to use cheats in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

Love is about to become a lot easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can use all of the best cheats for The Sims 4 Lovestruck, you need to turn cheats on by activating the cheat console. This looks a bit different depending on your platform, so here’s how to pull up the console on each one.

On PC or Mac , press Ctrl+Shift+C at the same time.

, press at the same time. On PlayStation , press the R1+R2+L1+L2 buttons at the same time.

, press the buttons at the same time. On Xbox, press the RB+RT+LB+LT buttons at the same time.

With the cheat console open, type either “testingcheats on” or “testingcheats true” to allow cheats. Both commands have the same effect, so use whichever one you like. Hit enter after typing either command and you should see a message letting you know that cheats are now enabled.

Once cheats are turned on, you’re ready to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

All Sims 4 Lovestruck cheats listed

Here are all of the best cheats to use with The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack. Make sure you have testingcheats on before you try to use these.

If we uncover any additional pack cheats worth using, they’ll be added here.

Cheat Effect Uses bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement Unlocks all Career reward items. Grants you immediate access to the Romance Consultant Career rewards. stats.set_skill_level AdultMajor_Romance 10 Maximizes your Romance skill level. Sets your Romance skill level to 10, which is the maximum, so you have all interactions in this skill unlocked. ModifyRelationship YourSimsFirstname YourSimsLastname Sim2Firstname Sims2LastName 100 Romance_Main Sets your romantic relationship with the targeted Sim to 100. Can be used to immediately create a romantic relationship. You can change the 100 in this cheat to any number you like to change the active romance level. ModifyRelationship YourSimsFirstname YourSimsLastname Sim2Firstname Sims2LastName 100 Friendship_Main Sets your friendship relationship with the targeted Sim to 100. Can be used to immediately make a friendly relationship. You can change the number 100 in this cheat to any other number to alter the friendship level. careers.promote romanceconsultant Promotes your Sim in the Romance Consultant career. Helps you level up in the Lovestruck Romance Consultant career. stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10 Sets your Fishing skill to level 10. Makes it much easier to catch the Ring Bear’s ring. You need to have at least some Fishing skill to get it. motherlode Grants your household 50,000 Simoleons. Can be useful when you’re just starting out so you can build a house and buy some of the Lovestruck pack items. aspirations.complete_current_milestone Completes the current Aspiration Milestone. Helps you progress through all Lovestruck Aspirations more quickly.

If you have additional packs, it can also be useful to know the best cheats for For Rent and the best cheats for Horse Ranch. All packs have different cheats that work well with them and most also have a few unique cheats for the specific pack features.

It’s also a good idea to check out the best The Sims 4 Lovestruck mods because mods make using cheats a lot easier. Additionally, as you’re navigating through Lovestruck, you might need to know how to set Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs and how to remove Gallery Sims from Cupid’s Corner.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy