A horrifying Sims 4 bug is turning players’ children into pregnant bodybuilders

Before an expansion pack is sold to the public, The Sims 4 developers always release a free game update that brings fresh content—and in this instance, one of the most terrifying bugs to ever grace the game.

While most base game updates just temporarily break mods, this fresh batch of content has caused a glitch that seemingly applies adult body types onto children Sims. This is causing kids in The Sims 4 to turn into swole bodybuilders, look pregnant, and have adult-sized rear ends.

Don’t worry, although they look pregnant your kids won’t be having babies. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Following the patch, Simmers on Reddit were quick to post images and examples showcasing their kid’s new bodies. It’s led to many posts taken down by the moderation team, as spreading images of pregnant-looking children Sims violates the subreddit rules. Still, many Simmers across social media have a lot to say about this downright disturbing glitch.

“Well the new Sims 4 update gave us back burglars but also players are now reporting that their Sim children are randomly getting pregnant so like, good job EA,” one user said on X. It looks like the developers just can’t catch a break, as this free update’s crowning feature was immediately overshadowed by newfound body horrors.

Thankfully, not all children Sims are threatened by this bug. While creating a new family, all the new children I generated in create-a-Sim had regular bodies. However, children that already existed in my save file were affected by the bug. This means that starting a -new game should stop all your kids from developing unexpected pregnancies or suddenly becoming ripped.

It’s very important to note that even if your kid may look pregnant physically, they will not be carrying an actual baby to term. Thank you Sim gods. At least we were granted this one small mercy.

Not all kids look pregnant; this child started his new workout split instead. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Some players on Reddit are just laughing through the discomfort, as we can’t do anything until the developers release another update that squelches the bugs. “Both my kids put on pregnancy weight overnight and garden salads and yoga don’t seem to be helping.” One Simmer shared their experience with the glitch and their desperate attempts to combat the sudden weight gain. For whatever reason, working out, playing sports, and eating healthy aren’t changing how these glitched children are shaped.

Other gamers are stressed out about the bug, as they don’t want to risk logging onto the game and ruining their precious save files. “Surely there’s gonna be an emergency patch this coming Tuesday before the pack release, right,” one user mused. Since there currently isn’t a way to change the body of children affected by the bug, many Simmers are too scared to update and play the game. If this bug continues, then some players might not log into the game for several days.

While the glitch is unspeakably horrifying and also a little funny, at least new save files appear to be free of these strange body horrors. Until then, all we can do is hope that the game’s developers are hard at work on an emergency patch that will fix all these issues.

