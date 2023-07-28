All Sims 4 Horse Ranch cheats listed

To master all aspects of The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion pack, players will need to make their Sims work quite hard and manage many different tasks at once.

But if you’re looking to bypass the work and get straight to the fun, you might be interested in Horse Ranch cheats to make your Sim’s life much easier.

How to turn on cheats in The Sims 4

Before you can use The Sims 4 Horse Ranch cheats, you’ll firstneed to make sure you have cheats turned on To do this, players need to open up the cheat console.

On PC or Mac , press Ctrl+Shift+C at the same time.

, press at the same time. On PlayStation , press the R1+R2+L1+L2 buttons at the same time.

, press the buttons at the same time. On Xbox, press the RB+RT+LB+LT buttons at the same time.

Once you have the cheat console open, type “testingcheats true” or “testingcheats on” and press “enter” to then turn cheats on.

How to use the cheat console in The Sims 4

Once you have the cheat console open, all you need to do is select it and enter your desired cheat. You can copy and paste it directly or type out the cheat yourself before pressing enter afterward.

For example, if you wanted to instantly earn 50,000 simoleons you would open the console and type out or paste “motherlode” followed by enter. As long as cheats are turned on, this will then deliver the money instantly and works the same for all other cheats to immediately activate or deliver whatever cheat you input.

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch cheats list

There are two kinds of cheats in the Horse Ranch pack. The first are for the new skills Sims can learn and the second are the four unique skills horses can master.

To use any of these cheats, players can either copy and paste the command from here or type out these cheats exactly as they are followed by pressing the enter button. With each cheat, players can change the number 10 to any level between one and 10 to achieve their desired level but 10 is the maximum for most skills.

All Sims 4 Horse Ranch Sim skill cheats

For these cheats, players will need to ensure they have their desired Sim set as the active one before entering this command.

Cheat Effect stats.set_skill_level AdultMajor_EquestrianSkill 10 Raises the targeted Sims’ Horse Riding skill to level 10. stats.set_skill_level AdultMinor_RanchNectar 5 Increases the targeted Sims’ Nectar-Making skill to level 10.

All Sims 4 Horse Ranch horse skill cheats

To cheat the skills of any horse, you’ll first need to learn its specific ID number. This can be done by using the following command.

sims.get_sim_id_by_name first name last name

Once you have your horse’s ID number, you can then cheat all of its skills up. For each cheat, replace “ID” with the specific number you obtained for the horse from the last cheat.

Cheat Effect stats.set_skill_level Horse_Temperament 10 ID Increases the horse’s Temperament skill to level 10. stats.set_skill_level Horse_Agility 10 ID Raises the horse’s Agility skill to level 10. stats.set_skill_level Horse_Jumping 10 ID Maximizes the horse’s Jumping skill at level 10. stats.set_skill_level Horse_Endurance 10 ID Increases the horse’s Endurance skill to level 10.

All Sims 4 Horse Ranch trait cheats

You can add or remove traits for your Sims by using one of the following cheats.

traits.equip_trait

traits.remove_trait

At the end of this cheat, you’ll need to insert “trait_traitname” and replace “traitname” with the official name of the trait you want to add or remove. For Horse Ranch, there are two Sims traits you can add or remove.

Cheat Effect traits.equip_trait trait_HorseLover Adds the Horse Lover trait to the selected Sim. traits.equip_trait trait_Rancher Adds the Rancher trait to the selected Sim. traits.remove_trait trait_HorseLover Removes the Horse Lover trait from the selected Sim. traits.remove_trait trait_Rancher Removes the Rancher trait from the selected Sim.

All Sims 4 Horse Ranch likes and dislikes cheats

Horse Ranch adds a few new likes or dislikes you can choose for your Sims. When creating a Sim you can change these at any point, but if you’ve already created your Sim and want to change them then you don’t actually need a cheat since these can be changed freely at any point.

To modify or add likes and dislikes, open the Simology panel and scroll to the likes and dislikes section. From here, select the “Enter Create A Sim” option and you can then change any of your Sims selected likes and dislikes plus add new ones. For Horse Ranch, the new options include:

Horse Riding

Nectar-Making

Ranch Music

Without mods, these are the only cheats specifically for Horse Ranch you can use. However, if you are able to or want to install The Sims 4 mods too, you can download the AllCheats mod to gain access to further cheats like modifying your Sims wants and fears and milestone goals.

You can also make the entire cheat process much easier with tools like the UI Cheats mod that allows you to simply click to change the level of your Sims skills or instantly replenish their needs or MC Command Center which allows you total control over just about everything.

