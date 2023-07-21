How to make Nectar in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch

Another excellent way for The Sims 4 players to earn simoleons arrived with the Nectar-Making skill in the Horse Ranch expansion pack. There’s a lot to this process, so here’s everything players need to know about Nectar-Making in The Sims 4.

How do you make Nectar in The Sims 4?

To whip up some delicious Nectar, players will first need to purchase the Rootin’ Fruit’n Nectar Maker for 350 simoleons. There’s only one version of this machine players can use and it is the only way to make Nectar in The Sims 4.

Once you have the Nectar-Making machine, all you need to do is select “Craft Nectar” to load it up with ingredients and your Sim will then get to stomping. If you’re starting off with no Nectar-Making skill, then you can only use either apples or strawberries to start, but you’ll unlock more options as you progress.

Players will need to have their Sims stomp on ingredients to create Nectar. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

If you don’t have ingredients, you can purchase them directly from the Rootin’ Fruit’n Nectar Maker by selecting the “Purchase Basic Ingredients” option. The Nectar-Making skill is also only a five-level skill which means it’s smaller and easier to master than most of The Sims 4’s other skills like Fitness or Cooking.

All Nectar types in The Sims 4

There are 10 different types of Nectar players can create in the Horse Ranch expansion pack.

Nectar type Skill level required Ingredients Apple Nectar Level one Three apples Grape Nectar Level one Three grapes Strawberry Nectar Level two Three strawberries Potato Nectar Level two Three potatoes Prairie Grass Nectar Level three Three prairie grass hay Trash Nectar Level three Three trash fruit Energy Nectar Level four Two lemons and one of any herb Vitality Nectar Level five One Death Flower and two spinach Berry Nectar Level five Three of any berries Fruit Nectar Level five Three of any fruit

How to age Nectar in The Sims 4

After you’ve created a bottle of Nectar, you can choose to sell it right away, but if you want to rake in more simoleons then you can choose to age it instead. Players can age Nectar using the Rancher’s Stackable Nectar Storage Rack that can be purchased for 300 simoleons.

To store a Nectar bottle and begin the aging process, you can drag it directly to the storage rack from the Nectar machine or out of your Sims inventory. You can also click on the storage rack and choose either the “Store All Non-Finely Aged Nectar Bottles” option or the “Store All Nectar Bottles” option.

Aging Nectar will make its selling price greatly increase. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Each storage rack can hold up to 13 bottles of Nectar, and this item can be stacked so players can create their own customized storage system. As players store Nectar in these racks, the appearance of them will change as they slowly fill up.

Players can take the Nectar out at any point, but if you want to earn the most simoleons possible, then you’ll want to wait until the “Collect All Finely Aged Nectar Bottles” option or the “Grab a Finely Aged Nectar Bottle” option becomes available. You can also open a rack at any time to view its contents, similar to how the fridge works, and check how far along in the aging process each bottle is.

