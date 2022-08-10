Best Sims 4 expansion packs, ranked

The Sims 4 is a real-life simulation game that allows players to control and develop a world of their own. Players can create Sims, design houses, go to work, make meaningful relationships, and engage in many enriching activities sure to keep them busy for hours.

Players who purchase Sims 4 will have a solid amount of gameplay available to them, but those who get additional downloadable content will have a plethora of options available to them. There are four kinds of downloadable content that players can purchase.

Expansion packs: These are large-sized packs generally regarded as the best packs because they boast massive amounts of new content. Some examples include High School Years or Cottage Living.

Game packs: These are medium-sized packs that focus on one theme, such as StrangerVille or Werewolves.

Stuff packs: These are tiny-sized packs with one theme and a small amount of content. Some examples include Nifty Knitting or Kids Room.

Kits: These are bite-sized packs with a little bit of content. Each kit is focused specifically on gameplay, like in Bust the Dust, build/buy items, like in Blooming Rooms, or create a sim asset, like in Incheon Arrivals.

There are 12 expansion packs to choose from and while most of them are pretty good, some are certainly more worth the hefty price than others. Ultimately, choosing which packs to get will always come down to personal preference and playstyle.

If you’re looking for guidance because you’re not sure which ones to get or where to start, however, here is a complete ranking of all Sims 4 expansion packs ranked from worst to best.

12) Get to Work

Get to Work centers around allowing Sims to be more actively involved with work. Active careers can be quite fun, but most Sims players will probably find themselves getting bored with them after a bit and likely won’t want to return to those careers for some time. There are three active careers in this pack, but while Scientist and Detective are pretty enjoyable, Doctor is confusing and difficult.

Image via EA

The retail feature included in this pack is its strongest selling point because it allows players to open any kind of business they choose. This includes clothing stores, bookstores, art galleries, or anything else players can think of.

Aliens are included in this pack but don’t do much beyond look like aliens. Their abilities are extremely lackluster, especially when compared to the impressive occults available in-game packs like Vampires or Werewolves.

Image via EA

The build/buy assets in this pack are perhaps the worst of any pack because they are all centered around business and work-centric buildings. This makes them really difficult to use outside of an office or workplace context. The same can be said for the create a sim assets, although some of them are a bit more versatile.

11) Get Famous

If fame and the celebrity lifestyle are your thing, then you’ll love Get Famous. This pack is all about the glitz and glamour of life in the spotlight. With Get Famous, players will be able to gain fame through certain activities such as painting art, singing, or acting.

Image via EA

As is the case in real life, massive fame also has a downside. The more famous a Sim becomes, the more quirks they will attain. These quirks include things like “Fan” Mail where players will consistently receive junk in the mail or Phone Fanatic where they will want to be on their phone constantly.

Get Famous also comes with the Actor active career. It’s pretty fun, but as is the case with the careers in Get to Work, it does get old after a while. The world in this pack, Del Sol Valley, is a bit of a letdown and the build/buy items are nothing that special. The create a sim assets are better, but still nothing too amazing.

Image via EA

The downside of this pack is simply that fame doesn’t fit into the average Sims player’s everyday gameplay. It’s certainly not a bad pack, it’s just not as versatile as other packs.

10) Island Living

While the world of Sulani in Island Living is one of the most stunning worlds in The Sims 4, everything else about this expansion pack feels shallow. The build/buy and create sim assets are very particular and specific, which makes them hard to use outside of this world. Some of the gameplay is fun, like jet skis and boats, but none of it is really that exciting.

Image via EA

Mermaids also come in this pack but are one of the least fleshed-out occults and seem to do little beyond swimming with a cool-looking tail. They have a few special abilities, but none of them really do anything that exciting.

The world of Sulani is the best part of this pack. While other assets of this pack are lackluster, being able to visit a truly tropical beach at any time is an amazing option for gameplay that allows players to spend the day at the beach or rent out a location and take a lengthy vacation.

9) Get Together

Get Together adds the ability for Sims to be more social in their day-to-day lives. Sims can create or join clubs centered around themes, such as the “Avant Gardes” who like to discuss literature and do homework, or the “Garden Gnomes” who love exploring nature.

Image via EA

Windenburg, the world included with this pack, is also one of the best Sims 4 worlds. It features castle ruins, gothic-esque designs, and overall stunning architecture inspired by Germany. The world itself feels full of life and ripe with activities for players to engage in.

8) Discover University

Players looking to expand upon education in Sims will love Discover University. This pack allows all Sims who are young adults or older to attend university and obtain a degree.

Discover University also expands on activities outside of the classroom. Sims can join robotics, soccer, art, debate, and even become a member of a secret society.

Image via EA

The build/buy assets in this pack are some of the best in any pack. They are often described as “Ikea-like” because they are simple items usable in nearly any build. The create a sim items are very strong in this pack because they are modern, realistic, and versatile.

Britechester is the world included in this pack and though it is nice, it’s a small and very college-town-centered world that players probably won’t live in unless they are attending university. Thus, if you’re looking for a pack with a versatile world, Discover University is not the one for you.

Image via EA

The biggest downfall of this pack is a bit of a silly one and is simply that it is almost too realistic. Actually getting through university successfully in The Sims 4 is a chore and requires absolute dedication and effort from players; this pack’s fault is that it is too true to life for its own good.

7) Eco Lifestyle

The most surprising pack to be released in Sims is also one of the best. Eco Lifestyle is unlike anything the Sims team has done in past games but is one of the best expansion packs yet.

This pack allows players to have a positive or negative eco-footprint that impacts the environment around them, produce their own electricity and water, use reclaimed materials to create new items, and otherwise live a sustainable lifestyle.

Image via EA

Overall, Eco Lifestyle is quite a fun pack rich with unique gameplay. Many players, get pretty annoyed with one aspect of gameplay called Neighborhood Action Plans (NAPs), however. While sometimes a fun gameplay feature, NAPs are a nuisance when you don’t want to play with them because they allow for annoyances like other Sims stealing your items, as is the case with the “Sharing is Caring” NAP, or require players and their neighbors to wear bags on their heads at all times, as is the case with the “We Wear Bags” NAP.

Image via EA

Evergreen Harbor is the world included in this pack and is a popular world among Sims fans due to its industrial and harbor-centric theme as well as the unique ability this world has to develop and change over time. The community also loves the small apartments featured in this world, which many players feel are far more realistic in size than those in City Living.

6) Snowy Escape

Mt. Komorebi transports Sims players to a stunning Japanese-inspired snowy world full of festivals and activities. While many other Sims worlds are rather flat, Mt. Komorebi is quite mountainous and layered. The unique shape and style of this world make it a favorite among Sims players.

Image via EA

Snowy Escape adds fun outdoor activities including skiing, snowboarding, sledding, and mountain climbing to The Sims 4. When these activities result in injuries or exhaustion, players can also head to the hot springs to find their zen and recover. Overall, Snowy Escape boasts many activities for players to engage in and is quite versatile for the average Sims player’s gameplay.

5) High School Years

The world of Copperdale comes with High School Years and introduces an active high school “career” for Sims. Copperdale is inspired by worlds from teen-centric dramas in popular culture and features a fun pier complete with an interactable Ferris wheel, haunted house, and tunnel of love.

In addition to attending school and paying attention in class, or choosing to skip and pranking others, teen sims can also attend prom, career day, and graduate high school. Teens can also join after-school activities such as cheerleading, football, and computer club.

Image via EA

Sims can also become Simfluencers or streamers through part-time careers. Thrifting is another new feature exclusive to this pack and allows players to find unique clothes and sell outfits they design on the Trendi app.

One of the best gameplay aspects included in this pack is Social Bunny, which is the first truly interactive social media system in The Sims 4. Sims can use it to post about important events, develop friendships, or even flirt to increase romance through the app.

Image via EA

Because this pack and Discover University both center around an educational experience, many within the community heavily compare them. High School Years is the better pack of the two because the build/buy and create a sims assets are extremely unique and detailed, the world is very versatile and usable regardless of if a Sim is attending high school, and the gameplay allows for a break, unlike Discover University.

What also puts this pack above Discover University is that it is built for teen sims, which is a life state that was severely lacking before this pack. Without this pack, teens function no differently from young adults, but with High School Years they are able to be true teens thanks to the environment, items, and many activities built specifically for them.

4) Cottage Living

Players can live out a lifestyle reminiscent of Stardew Valley’s gameplay with Cottage Living. This pack is a favorite among Sims players due to the animal-centric gameplay, cozy farming abilities, and stunning rural world.

Image via EA

This pack adds cows, llamas, chickens, rabbits, and wild birds for players to interact with. Players can also grow massive crops if they tend to their garden properly.

Once players have grown, raised, or otherwise produced something, they can then submit their products to the Finchwick Fair and potentially win prizes. Henford-on-Bagley is another strong selling point of this pack because it’s a stunning rural, countryside-like world perfect for living a farming lifestyle.

3) City Living

City Living is the only pack in all of Sims 4 that gives players a bustling city world that feels alive thanks to its rich culture and numerous activities. The world of San Myshuno is a mix of areas like San Francisco, Tokyo, and Los Angeles and boasts a lively and busy feel.

Image via EA

One of the best aspects of this pack is the five festivals that occur on a two-week schedule and repeat after that. Each one offers an opportunity to get your Sims out and although the five festivals stay the same, each one offers a variety of experiences so they never really feel dull or old.

Players can also live in apartments or penthouses in this pack. When living in these buildings, sims will sometimes have to face realistic situations like unfair landlords or noisy neighbors.

Image via EA

City Living is a pack that always feels full of life. It never gets old and there is always something new for sims to do or explore. The world is simply stunning and most Sims players will find that they return to live in the city of San Myshuno repeatedly.

2) Cats and Dogs

Furry friends are one of the best parts of real life and this fact is reflected in Sims’ lives too.

The build/buy items in Cats and Dogs are some of the most versatile in all of Sims 4. Players who have this pack will find themselves returning to the items over and over again because of how good they are.

Image via EA

Brindleton Bay is also one of the best worlds in The Sims 4. It’s a coastal town that allows players a dreamy beachside home. The create a sim items in this pack are also pretty nice and versatile.

Players can choose to fully customize and create the cat or dog of their dreams, adopt strays off the street, or call the adoption agency and choose from a variety of furry friends. Once they have a pet or multiple pets, players will then need to fully care for their new friend.

Image via EA

Overall, Cats and Dogs is a pack rich with gameplay surrounding the titular animals, a stunning world that is one of the best in all of Sims, and build/buy items players will reuse often.

1) Seasons

No other expansion pack compares to Seasons. This pack adds so much life to the game that it truly feels incomplete without it. In addition to adding weather of all kinds, which includes rain, heatwaves, and snowstorms, Seasons also adds seasonal activities such as creating snow angels or jumping in leaf piles.

Image via EA

Seasons introduces fully optional and customizable holidays like Winterfest, Love Day, and Harvestfest. Players can choose to participate or skip these holidays and also can create new ones of their own.

The build/buy and create a sim items included in this pack are, similar to Cats and Dogs, some of the most usable and versatile of all. The gameplay and features that come with Seasons are the most versatile and can be used by the widest variety of Sims players.

Image via EA

The singular biggest downside of this expansion pack is that it does not come with a new world while every other expansion pack does. In spite of this, Seasons still manages to claim the top spot on this list because it is utterly game-changing and an absolute necessity for any Sims 4 player.