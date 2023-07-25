Best The Sims 4 Horse Ranch mods

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion pack allows you to run your own ranch, complete with horses, baby goats and cowboy hats. While this pack certainly has a lot to offer, you may want to enhance your Horse Ranch gameplay with these great mods.

The best mods for The Sims 4 Horse Ranch

Here are the five best mods to download to make The Sims 4 Horse Ranch even better.

1) Playable Pets

Interactions like sniff and nuzzle usually aren’t visible options for players. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Playable Pets mod allows you to fully control their The Sims 4 pets just like you could previously do in The Sims 3. This includes horses, cats, and dogs because all three take up a household slot.

Fully controlling pets allows you to perform actions you otherwise couldn’t since you can control their interactions. For horses, this includes interactions with other animals and Sims.

If you prefer to control your pets like you can Sims, this mod is perfect for you. It can be quite helpful for ensuring you can take care of your horse however you desire, especially since pets sometimes don’t take care of their needs as well as players might like.

As great as this mod is, you should keep in mind that it hasn’t been updated in years. Usually, this means the mod should no longer function or won’t work correctly, but Playable Pets still works just fine.

I’ve had no issues with this mod, and other players have been using it for years without issue, but if any issues with your The Sims 4 game do arise, you may want to take this mod out and see if they persist. If you’re worried about using a mod this old, you can still achieve almost the same results by downloading the AllCheats mod instead and entering the “pets.toggle_selectable_pets” cheat into the command console.

2) UI Cheats Extension

You can quickly set your skill level to any level you desire. Screenshot via Dot Esports

While this isn’t a mod that specifically improves upon the Horse Ranch pack, this overarching tool is one of the most useful mods you can add to improve your game. There are a few cheats for the Horse Ranch expansion pack, but entering them can be tricky and time-consuming.

The UI Cheats Extension mod makes using cheats much easier and is one of my favorite mods overall.

With this mod, you can instantly click any Sims needs to set them to a higher or lower level, cheat their relationships with other Sims or animals, and click to set skills to any desired level. This mod has a lot of cheats beyond just these, but I find myself using these the most.

For Horse Ranch, the UI Cheats mod allows Sims to instantly maximize their Nectar-making and Horse Riding skills, become really good friends with their Horses, sheep, or goats, and keep their needs up so you can still keep exploring all the pack has to offer.

3) Drag & Shop Kiosk

The filter system of this shop is easy to navigate and makes the process much easier. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Regardless of what kind of ranch life you’re living, you will likely be selling collectibles and products like Nectar regularly. The Drag & Shop Kiosk mod is a one-stop shop you can visit to easily sell items, but it’s also a shop that sells many important items.

The Drag & Shop Kiosk can be placed on any lot, whether a community one or your Sims home. It’s open every day from 9am to 3am, but you can also apply a cheat to it, with shift+click, to open it back up at any point.

At this shop, players can purchase items like ingredients, crafted items, and upgrade parts. Any items in the Sim’s inventory can also be sold here. If you have a few other packs installed, you’ll also find this mod useful because the shop will sell assets like adventure tools for Jungle Adventure or Cottage Living goods otherwise only found in Henford-on-Bagley.

This shop also acts as a bathroom which makes it an overall extremely versatile and usable item, especially if you place a few around the expansive world of Chestnut Ridge. If you’re a regular rags-to-riches player, placing these around all of your Sims worlds is a great way to ensure easy access to both a bathroom and a store.

4) Farm Animal set

Your ranch will be packed with unique animals if you use this mod. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Horse Ranch provides you with Horses, goats, and sheep to play with. But if you want even more creatures, the Farm Animal set is a great mod to add to your game.

The Farm Animal set mod adds over 15 new animals for players to purchase at the Cottage Living Shed or the Chicken Coop. While this mod is tied to these pack-specific items, the mod has both a base game friendly and a Cottage Living-friendly download, allowing all players to expand their ranch regardless of whether or not they have Cottage Living installed.

Here are all the animals you can purchase with this mod:

Goose

Wool Pig

Goat

Donkey

White Duck

Black-White Sheep

Brown Sheep

White Sheep

Highland Cow

White Cow

Highland Emo Cow

Jersey Cow

Highland White Cow

White Horse

Brown Horse

Black Horse

White Alpaca

Brown Alpaca

Black Alpaca

Some of the animals included, like Goats and Wool Pigs, can be interacted with to obtain items, including milk and wool. Others, like Donkeys, can only be interacted with for fun.

5) Functional Mechanical Bull

The mechanical bull is a classic Sims item. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Sims players who have played the previous games will likely remember the iconic Mechanical Bull item. Now, The Sims 4 players can bring it back with the Functional Mechanical Bull mod.

This mod fits right into the western world of Chesnut Ridge and looks great in either of the bars at the center of the town, but it can also be an extravagant addition to your Sims house. The creator of this mod made custom animations, so you’ll get to watch your Sims be wildly thrown around on a fun ride each time they take on the mechanical bull challenge.

