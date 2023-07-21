All Sims 4 Horse Ranch cheats listed

To master all aspects of The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion pack, players will need to make their Sims work quite hard and manage many different tasks at once.

But if you’re looking to bypass the work and get straight to the fun, you might be interested in Horse Ranch cheats to make your Sim’s life much easier.

How to turn on cheats in The Sims 4

Before you can use The Sims 4 Horse Ranch cheats, you’ll need to make sure you have cheats turned on overall. To do this, players need to open up the cheat console.

On PC or Mac , press Ctrl+Shift+C at the same time.

, press at the same time. On PlayStation , press the R1+R2+L1+L2 buttons at the same time.

, press the buttons at the same time. On Xbox, press the RB+RT+LB+LT buttons at the same time.

Once you have the cheat console open, type “testingcheats true” or “testingcheats on” and press “enter” to then turn cheats on.

The cheat console appears in the top left corner. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch cheats list

There are two kinds of cheats in the Horse Ranch pack. The first are for the new skills Sims can learn and the second are the four unique skills horses can master.

To use any of these cheats, players can either copy and paste the command from here or type out these cheats exactly as they are followed by pressing the enter button. With each cheat, players can change the number 10 to any level between one and 10 to achieve their desired level but 10 is the maximum for most skills.

All Sims 4 Horse Ranch Sim skill cheats

For these cheats, players will need to ensure they have their desired Sim set as the active one before entering this command.

Cheat Effect stats.set_skill_level AdultMajor_EquestrianSkill 10 Raises the targeted Sims’ Horse Riding skill to level 10. stats.set_skill_level AdultMinor_RanchNectar 5 Increases the targeted Sims’ Nectar-Making skill to level 10.

All Sims 4 Horse Ranch horse skill cheats

To cheat the skills of any horse, you’ll first need to learn its specific ID number. This can be done by using the following command.

sims.get_sim_id_by_name first name last name

You’ll win horse competitions with ease once you maximize your horse’s skills. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you have your horse’s ID number, you can then cheat all of its skills up. For each cheat, replace “ID” with the specific number you obtained for the horse from the last cheat.

Cheat Effect stats.set_skill_level Horse_Temperament 10 ID Increases the horse’s Temperament skill to level 10. stats.set_skill_level Horse_Agility 10 ID Raises the horse’s Agility skill to level 10. stats.set_skill_level Horse_Jumping 10 ID Maximizes the horse’s Jumping skill at level 10. stats.set_skill_level Horse_Endurance 10 ID Increases the horse’s Endurance skill to level 10.

