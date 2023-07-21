All Sims 4 Horse Ranch cheats listed

Apply these cheats to master the ranch life as quickly as possible.

A Sim petting a horse wearing a flower crown.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

To master all aspects of The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion pack, players will need to make their Sims work quite hard and manage many different tasks at once.

But if you’re looking to bypass the work and get straight to the fun, you might be interested in Horse Ranch cheats to make your Sim’s life much easier.

How to turn on cheats in The Sims 4

Before you can use The Sims 4 Horse Ranch cheats, you’ll need to make sure you have cheats turned on overall. To do this, players need to open up the cheat console.

  • On PC or Mac, press Ctrl+Shift+C at the same time.
  • On PlayStation, press the R1+R2+L1+L2 buttons at the same time.
  • On Xbox, press the RB+RT+LB+LT buttons at the same time.

Once you have the cheat console open, type “testingcheats true” or “testingcheats on” and press “enter” to then turn cheats on.

The cheat console for The Sims 4 which is a white box in the top left corner.
The cheat console appears in the top left corner. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Related: How to get goats and sheep in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch cheats list

There are two kinds of cheats in the Horse Ranch pack. The first are for the new skills Sims can learn and the second are the four unique skills horses can master.

To use any of these cheats, players can either copy and paste the command from here or type out these cheats exactly as they are followed by pressing the enter button. With each cheat, players can change the number 10 to any level between one and 10 to achieve their desired level but 10 is the maximum for most skills.

All Sims 4 Horse Ranch Sim skill cheats

For these cheats, players will need to ensure they have their desired Sim set as the active one before entering this command.

CheatEffect
stats.set_skill_level AdultMajor_EquestrianSkill 10Raises the targeted Sims’ Horse Riding skill to level 10.
stats.set_skill_level AdultMinor_RanchNectar 5Increases the targeted Sims’ Nectar-Making skill to level 10.

All Sims 4 Horse Ranch horse skill cheats

To cheat the skills of any horse, you’ll first need to learn its specific ID number. This can be done by using the following command.

  • sims.get_sim_id_by_name first name last name
A brown horse with a flower crown smiling at a pink unicorn foal.
You’ll win horse competitions with ease once you maximize your horse’s skills. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you have your horse’s ID number, you can then cheat all of its skills up. For each cheat, replace “ID” with the specific number you obtained for the horse from the last cheat.

CheatEffect
stats.set_skill_level Horse_Temperament 10 IDIncreases the horse’s Temperament skill to level 10.
stats.set_skill_level Horse_Agility 10 IDRaises the horse’s Agility skill to level 10.
stats.set_skill_level Horse_Jumping 10 IDMaximizes the horse’s Jumping skill at level 10.
stats.set_skill_level Horse_Endurance 10 IDIncreases the horse’s Endurance skill to level 10.

About the author

Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay