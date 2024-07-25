Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Two Sims watching the sky together in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The Sims

How to remove Gallery Sims from Cupid’s Corner in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

I'm only trying to date townies.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 12:08 pm

By default, you get all kinds of random Sims made by other players from the Gallery in your potential Cupid’s Corner matches while playing The Sims 4 Lovestruck. This can sometimes be an annoying feature, which means you may want to know how to remove Gallery Sims from Cupid’s Corner.

Recommended Videos

Regardless of whether you want to see Gallery Sims or not, it’s useful to know how to toggle this feature so you can freely modify it as needed, especially if you’re only interested in dating the townies. Here’s how to remove Gallery Sims on Cupid’s Corner in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.

The turn off Gallery Sims options marked in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.
Change your preferences at any time. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

To stop Gallery Sims made by other players from appearing on the Cupid’s Corner dating app, you have to modify the Pack Settings. This option can be pretty tricky to find, so here are the steps you need to follow.

  • Open the Menu. This is the three dots icon in the very top right corner.
  • Select Game Options.
  • Choose the Pack Settings tab.
  • Locate the Lovestruck section.
  • Toggle the Enable Gallery Sims in Cupid’s Corner option to turn it off. You can easily toggle it again at any point to switch this option back on.
  • Select the Apply Changes option near the bottom right corner to finalize the changes.

If you do want some Gallery Sims to appear but not all, you might want to toggle the Enable only favorited Gallery Sims in Cupid’s Corner option instead. This means Cupid’s Corner will still pull from the Gallery when selecting potential matches for you, but the featured Sims will only be those you have favorited. I plan to use Cupid’s Corner with this toggle instead of the one for all Gallery Sims since I’ve gotten lots of celebrity and character Sims as matches without it on when I’m looking for fresh faces instead.

You can also have both Enable Gallery Sims in Cupid’s Corner and Enable only favorited Gallery Sims in Cupid’s Corner turned off if you only want the game to pull townies from within the world. This makes it easier to find all the villagers you know and love, like Bella Goth, Nalani Mahi’ai, Bob Pancakes, and Vladislaus Straud.

Clement Frost/Father Winter on Cupid's Corner in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.
Father Winter was one of the first matches my Sim got. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s also one additional toggle in this menu to modify what kind of Sims can appear in the app, which is Enable Occult Sims in Cupid’s Corner. If you’re not interested in Vampires, Spellcasters, Aliens, and other such Occults, it’s best to turn this option off so you can avoid these Sims.

Cupid’s Corner isn’t the only gameplay system that can be tricky to use in The Sims 4. Some other gameplay features you might be struggling to navigate are creating multiple units on the same lot, becoming a property owner, and increasing the unit cap with cheats.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin