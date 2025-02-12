Forgot password
A Sim with orange hair dressed as a time traveler standing next to time traveler Emit Relevart in front of a small pond in The Sims 4.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The Sims

How to build the time travel component in The Sims 4

One step closer to catching the time-traveling thief.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Feb 12, 2025 12:59 pm

There’s a time-traveling thief on the loose in The Sims 4‘s Blast from the Past event, and it’s up to you and Emit Relevart to find and stop them. One of the most important steps in this quest is building a time travel component.

Making this item is one of the trickiest parts of the entire event since it requires several specific materials and the completion of many prerequisites. It’s easy to get stuck on this step, so here’s how to build the time travel component in The Sims 4.

Table of contents

What do you need to build the time travel component in The Sims 4?

A Sim with orange hair and a purple dress digging a rock collectible spot for Plathinum and Ironyum in The Sims 4.
Once you have all of the items you need, it’s easy enough to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can build the time travel component, you need to complete all week one Blast from the Past quests and all week two Blast from the Past quests. Once these are done, you then need to gather some specific items and have your Sim progress in two skills.

The requirements for building the time travel component once you’ve completed all the quests are:

If you accidentally lose any of the special event items, you can get them back by clicking on a mailbox and selecting the “Replace” option. This only works if you previously had the item and lost it, otherwise, you have to follow the steps to collect it as intended.

Building the time travel component in The Sims 4, explained

Once you have all of the required items and have reached the necessary skill levels, you can build the time travel component by locating the Shards of Time in your Sims Inventory, clicking them, and selecting the “Build time travel component” option. If you’re having trouble finding this option, here are the exact steps to follow.

  • Locate and open your Sims personal Inventory by selecting this tab. It’s a container icon found in the bottom right corner between the Relationships and Simology tab.
  • Find the Shards of Time in your Inventory. They appear as a stack of three purple crystal-looking objects.
  • Click on the Shards of Time to select the “Build time travel component” option. Only two options appear when you select this item, so finding this one is fairly easy.
The "Build time travel component" option in the sims 4.
This option is only available on the Shards of Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though all the other components for this object are also in your inventory, only clicking on the Shards of Time allows you to make the time travel component you’re after. If you click on any other item, you won’t be able to finish this task and progress further in the event.

All items you collect in the event go to the inventory of whichever Sim you find them as, so make sure you’re searching for them on the right Sim. None of the objects will be in the household Inventory, only in the personal Inventory of the Sim who finds them.

Building the time travel component is the last quest in week two of the Blast from the Past event, so after this, you have to wait for more tasks to arrive. In the meantime, you can work on completing other tough tasks like the Alice’s Sorrow quest, finding and meeting the wealthy weirdo at the Beso Rapido Motel, and completing the Tarot Card collection.

