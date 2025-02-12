Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Sim with orange hair and a purple dress thinking while searching objects for shards of time in The Sims 4.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The Sims

How to search objects for Shards of Time in The Sims 4

They're hidden in some pretty strange places.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Feb 12, 2025 08:52 am

To complete the week two quests in the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4, you need to gather a few special items to make a time travel component. One of the most important items you need to find are Shards of Time.

Recommended Videos

You can only find these items in some pretty strange locations that you might not think to check. If you’re having trouble gathering them, here’s how to search objects for Shards of Time in The Sims 4.

Table of contents

How to get Shards of Time in The Sims 4

The search for shard of time option displayed over a sim sitting at a computer in the sims 4
The Shards of Time can be found in spots that might not make sense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can receive Shards of Time by selecting the “Search for Shard of Time” option on certain objects. They’re not available to search for on all items, only certain ones that you can find around most lots in the world. This option is fairly easy to find since it has the Emit Relevart icon next to it.

To get started on locating the Shards of Time, I recommend traveling to a large lot with lots of furniture. I completed this task at the Spencer-Kim-Lewis house since I was already there to complete the ask an Elder about the Shard task. Large houses are the overall best spot to work on this quest since they have many objects you can search.

Search objects for Shards of Time in The Sims 4, explained

To complete the search objects for Shards of Time quest in week two of the Blast from the Past event, you need to find a total of three Shards of Time. It took me nine searches to find all three Shards of Time, but it seems like you can get it done sooner if you select the “Search for Shard of Time” option on unique objects rather than searching the same type of object multiple times.

Instead of searching different computers, search one computer and then move on to a different object like a toilet. All of the Shards of Time I found came from different objects, so your best bet for getting this task done quickly is to work on this quest with different items.

What objects can you search for Shards of Time in The Sims 4?

A sim with orange hair and a purple dress taking a picture of a toilet to search it for shards of time in the sims 4.
Some of the objects you can search for Shards of Time are unexpected. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All eligible objects you can select the “Search for Shard of Time” option on have the special Blast from the Past event icon featuring Emit Relevart on them. You can freely click around on different objects to check for this option, but if you’re having trouble finding them, here are all of the items I found that can be searched for Shards of Time.

  • Computers
  • Bookshelves
  • Refrigerators
  • Bars
  • Toilets

The items you can find Shards of Time in don’t always make sense, especially computers since they don’t have any room to store them, but the option is there nonetheless. There may be more objects you can search beyond the ones listed here, but after trying as many different objects as I could find, these are the only ones I found that had the option to search for Shards of Time.

If you’re looking for more tricky tasks to work on after finishing this quest, you might try finishing the Alice’s Sorrow quest, finding and meeting the wealthy weirdo at the Beso Rapido Motel, or completing the Tarot Card collection.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fortnite, Minecraft, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin