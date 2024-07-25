The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack completely redefines how relationships work. There’s a lot of depth to this pack, but you can make it even better with the best The Sims 4 Lovestruck mods.

Recommended Videos

You can enhance your gameplay in many different ways, which means there are tons of mod options to choose from. Here are the best mods for The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack.

Best mods for The Sims 4 Lovestruck

Find new ways to share the love. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All of the best mods for The Sims 4 Lovestruck add to and expand upon the core features this pack includes. Here are all of our top picks with the essential details you need to know about each one.

1) Relationship & Pregnancy Overhaul Collection

The Relationship & Pregnancy Overhaul Collection mod by Lumpinou applies a wide range of massive relationship changes that affect the entire game. It has so many features that it can be a bit overwhelming to learn at first, but the massive relationship improvements it grants are worth the investment.

This mod has nearly 20 unique modules with even more planned for the future. These modules add features like granting Sims the ability to decide how they feel about being pregnant and having children, paternity testing, temporary separations, better jealousy and cheating interactions, custody decisions, and so much more. If you’re looking for more relationship depth, this mod blends perfectly with the expanded relationship options present in Lovestruck.

2) Child Birth Mod

PandaSama’s Child Birth mod completely overhauls how birth works in The Sims 4 to provide more depth and different kinds of birth options. This pairs extremely well with Lovestruck regardless of whether you’re looking to start a relationship and develop it to the point of creating a family or you just want to have your Sim have a child while being single.

With this mod, you can choose between different birth types like a home birth that takes place in a pool or one that can be done on a bed. There are also hospital births like natural delivery and C-sections. Before birth, there are even many more interactive options like detailed animations for taking a pregnancy test, the option to throw a gender reveal party, birth checkups, and so much more.

This mod adds a lot of depth to the birth system. Screenshot by Dot Esports

3) UI Cheats

Weerbesu’s UI Cheats mod lets you make massive changes with just a few simple clicks. If you find yourself regularly searching up cheats for various packs like the best cheats for For Rent or the best cheats for Horse Ranch, this mod will likely be a must-have for you.

With UI Cheats installed, it’s easy to change active relationship levels or your Sims’ needs with just one click. You can also do things like promote your Sim right away, remove unwanted Moodlets or Sentiments, instantly complete Aspiration goals, and change the time of day. UI Cheats is basically a super powerful cheat console that works great with Lovestruck when you’re trying to quickly modify relationships.

4) Passionate Romance

The Passionate Romance mod by Sacrificial Mods adds a bunch of relationship animations and photo options. My favorite part is all the unique photos you can take with a partner, including a hot air balloon ride, romantic car photos, and general romantic poses.

The interactions this mod adds include those like Snuggle and Have a Magical Kiss in the Air. It makes your Sims’ romantic moments feel even more special and is also perfect for capturing all the special romantic moments in the Lovestruck pack.

You can capture some stunning photos to put around your house with this mod. Screenshot by Dot Esports

5) MC Command Center

Deaderpool’s MC Command Center mod allows you to have greater control over the entire The Sims 4 experience. It’s an especially great mod to use with Lovestruck because of the MC Woohoo module, which specifically expands your Woohoo options.

Some of the best features this mod has to pair with Lovestruck are Risky Woohoo, which allows you to set a chance of a regular Woohoo resulting in pregnancy, a Woohoo skill to level up, the ability to make pregnancy shorter or longer, and being able to see how many children a Sim is pregnant with and what assigned genders they have. It’s a massive mod with a lot of features that allow you to truly customize your gameplay experience both for Lovestruck and The Sims 4 overall.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy