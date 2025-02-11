Navigating through all of the week two quests in the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4 is essential if you want to claim the special event rewards. One of the trickier tasks you need to complete requires you to study a historical display at a museum.

This task is a bit misleading and possibly a bit bugged too, which makes getting it done decently tough. If you’re stuck on this one, here’s how to study a historical display at a museum in The Sims 4.

Study a historical display at a museum in The Sims 4, explained

The quest doesn’t give you all of the information you need to get it done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the study a historical display at a museum quest for week two of the Blast from the Past event, you need to find a painting or sculpture at a museum and select the “View” option on it. With the way the quest is worded, you’ll likely be looking for an option that says “Study historical display,” but this option doesn’t exist.

Instead, you just need to use the classic “View” option that you usually use to have your Sims look at most items in regular gameplay. Like all other event tasks, this one does have an icon featuring Emit Relevart on it to make finding it a bit easier.

Although this quest is supposed to work for both paintings and sculptures, I couldn’t get it to complete on a sculpture. It may have been a bug that only affected me, but I tried multiple times on different sculptures and couldn’t get it to work. The special event icon also disappeared after my first attempt even though the task wasn’t done, so if you experience this issue, just keep trying the “View” option on different items until it works. Once I switched to a painting, the task finally finished, so I recommend tackling it with a painting to ensure you’re able to get it done quickly.

Where to find a museum in The Sims 4

There are four museums by default across all of the worlds you can visit in The Sims 4. If you’re not sure whether a specific lot is a museum, you can check for the museum icon, hover over each lot to see its name, or look for the word museum under the name of the lot.

All of the museums you can find already placed are as follows.

Municipal Muses in Willow Creek

The Future’s Past in Oasis Springs

Deadgrass Discoveries in Brindleton Bay (Cats & Dogs)

Plumbob Pictures Museum in Del Sol Valley (Get Famous)

Although there are only four museums around all of the worlds by default, you can always find and place more from the gallery. If you enjoy building, you can also create your own anywhere you like.

There are a few museums you can find around various worlds. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

