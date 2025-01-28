Are The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 getting a re-release or remaster?

The Sims franchise has been around for 25 years, and to celebrate this landmark, the team has quite a few celebrations and surprises in store. One alleged surprise that’s been circulating in the community is a re-release or remaster for both The Sims 1 and The Sims 2.

Recommended Videos

If you’re a fan of these old games or someone who’s interested in trying them out for the first time, you may be wondering if this rumor is accurate. There’s a lot of information going around, so here’s everything we know about whether The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 getting a re-release or remaster.

Are The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 getting re-released?

Your favorite game might be making a return. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there’s been no official confirmation from EA that The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 will be getting re-released, a source reportedly told Kotaku that both games will be launching digitally on PC sometime later this week. This is the main evidence for this claim, but there are also some other factors supporting it.

On Jan. 27, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for The Sims posted a short teaser video for The Sims franchise’s 25th birthday. This video highlights the “time travel” option being selected followed by the Plumbob icon for both The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 highlighted, which may be a hint for their arrival.

From Jan. 27 to 31, we’re in the nostalgia now phase of The Sims 4 2025 roadmap, meaning there’s currently a focus on the past. Announcing the return of the beloved The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 games fits perfectly with this theme and would be a great way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise, which is another factor that may back up this claim being true.

Are The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 getting remastered?

Based on the currently leaked information, it doesn’t seem like The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 will be remastered. Instead, all leaks only point towards a possible re-release for both games. This means both games will likely be released exactly as they are without fresh improvements or updates to the graphics, sound, performance, and other such systems.

All The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 re-release leaks

In addition to the main big leak from Kotaku, there have been a couple of other leaks for The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 re-release. This lends even more credibility to the probability that both games will be making a return very soon.

Anadius, a reliable The Sims 4 leaker who regularly shares pack information ahead of time, said both games will be released for Windows 10 and 11. They also clarified how the art for The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 says “re-release,” not remake or remaster, so players shouldn’t expect them to feature “any significant improvements.”

It's not a remake, not a remaster. It says "re-release" on the cover art, so don't expect any significant improvements. I assume they just made it open on Win 10/11 and that's it. Don't fall for the hype, wait for someone to list the differences/improvements (if there are any). https://t.co/VPB3GvzjB0 — anadius (@anadius) January 28, 2025

The Sims Community shared official artwork for both re-releases also uncovered by Anadius. This artwork is exactly the same as the original key art for both games but with an added “Windows 10/11 re-release” tag.

Both of these leaks claim the re-released versions for both games will launch on Jan. 31. They’ve also got an alleged launch time of 10am CT. If these games really are receiving re-releases that are launching so soon, we can likely expect an official announcement from The Sims team to occur in the near future, likely sometime between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 since this is the timeframe that falls within the nostalgia now section of the roadmap.

While you wait for more news on both The Sims games, there’s plenty to keep you busy in The Sims 4. You might work on completing the Alice’s Sorrow quest, finding and meeting the wealthy weirdo, completing the Tarot Card collection, or tackling the Ring Bear quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy