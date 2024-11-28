InZOI release countdown: Exact start time and date

InZOI is the latest realistic life simulation title that allows you to shape the life of your dreams by letting you customize characters and build their houses to your liking, but you’ll have to hold your horses until it’s ready for release.

Many players have already gotten their taste of the Character Studio by playing the playtests and demo periods, which showcased a big list of customization options for everyone. The options allow players to meticulously create their dream character by creating their house and surroundings. So when can you get your hands on InZOI and live out your ultimate fantasy?

Curate your ultimate fantasy. Image by Krafton

InZOI goes into early access by releasing on March 28, 2025, for players worldwide, according to Kjun, who is the producer and director of the title. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

InZOI Early Access release date

In the community-shared message on the game’s official Discord server, Kjun said InZOI’s developers have analyzed “a wealth of data” from the various playtests and ultimately pushed the release date further to give the best possible start for the players.

Releasing the game into early access will allow the developer to capture the essence of life simulation and deliver an experience fans can enjoy for years to come. The developer further stated that they will “continue to improve areas that need attention,” to prepare the game for the final release down the line.

The developer has not confirmed an exact time for the early access release but it should be around midnight local time for everyone, and it should be available for download. The developer should post more details down the line for everyone from the development cycle for players, who want to jump in and curate their personalized world and characters.

The game’s high graphical quality has been a point of discussion among the life-simulation community, and it definitely has to meet a high expectation if it wants to compete with the likes of The Sims, which has been the go-to option for many to experience a standard life sim experience.

