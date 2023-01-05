Grand Theft Auto V, or simply GTA V, has been Rockstar Games’ best-performing title to date. While the entire GTA franchise as a whole has churned out best-sellers since its inception, GTA V adds so much content and replayability to the game that did not exist in the games that came before it. The main story of the game is quite satisfying, being able to play with three protagonists instead of one, but what happens when you end it?

Enter GTA Online, an online version of Los Santos with all of the sights and characters from the main game, except you get to create your own character and try to rise to the top of the food chain with them. While there are a lot of activities in GTA Online that allow you to make a name for yourself and gain reputation, one of the more fun mission types introduced in the main game made its return in the online version as well.

We are talking about Heists, which were particularly interesting and fun to pull off in the main game. Heists are now basically an end-game feature in GTA Online, where you will have to put your wits together and find a crew capable of pulling off these missions with you. There are several Heists in the game, with each one getting more and more challenging as the game goes on. The rewards for each Heist are quite substantial, so that provides even more incentive to attempt them.

All Heists in GTA Online

Image via Rockstar

The Heists in GTA Online are divided into two parts: the setup missions and the finale. Setup missions provide their own rewards but they are not nearly as fulfilling as running the finale. To run these missions effectively, we recommend a party of four players. While random teammates are not a bad idea, Heists require a decent level of coordination, so it would be more effective if you played them with friends instead.

You gain access to Heists once you reach level 12 and own a high-end apartment. Lester will coordinate the Heists and will allow you to replay them again for more rewards, preferably on a higher difficulty level. There are three difficulty levels for each Heist: Easy, Normal, and Hard, with each progressively harder difficulty level rewarding players more than the last. This makes each Heist replayable for even more money and reputation each time.

So far, there are five major Heists in GTA Online.

The Fleeca Job

The Prison Break

The Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

The Pacific Standard Job

In addition to the standard payout of each job, you also get a bonus of $100,000 each time you complete any of these Heists for the first time. You can also gain an additional $100,000 if you complete these Heists in first-person mode from start to finish. There are also additional monetary bonuses to be earned if you complete all of these Heists in the order mentioned above.

To make it easier, we will be detailing the objectives for each job and how best to tackle them going forward.

1) The Fleeca Job

Image via Rockstar

Mission cost: $11,500

$11,500 Mission reward: Easy – $100,625 Normal – $201,250 Hard – $250,250



This is the only Heist in the game that supports two players instead of four. This is because the Fleeca Job is intended to be a tutorial for the more difficult Heists that come later on. Just like other Heists, this mission consists of a setup and a finale. Each mission requires you to accomplish certain objectives before you can move on to the next one.

To begin this mission, visit Lester at his place when he informs you that the Heist is ready to begin. From here on, there will be two objectives in the setup section of this mission.

First setup mission: Scope Out – The initial setup mission includes scoping out the Fleeca Bank with Lester to find out the best point of entry. After doing so, drive Lester back to the garment factory where you will pick up Paige and some necessary equipment. Drive everyone back to the garage to complete this objective.

The initial setup mission includes scoping out the Fleeca Bank with Lester to find out the best point of entry. After doing so, drive Lester back to the garment factory where you will pick up Paige and some necessary equipment. Drive everyone back to the garage to complete this objective. Second setup mission: Kuruma – The next setup mission involves getting the Armored Kuruma getaway vehicle for the Heist itself. This vehicle sits in a parking lot in Del Perro and you will have to get it back. It is recommended to let one player drive the Kuruma back while the other protects the vehicle from attack. Reach Lester’s factory to complete this objective.

Following this, there will be one mission in the finale section.

Finale mission: The Fleeca Job – The final mission involves completing the Heist itself with one player playing as the Driver while the other plays as the Driller. The Driver’s job will be to get the crew to the bank and hold the witnesses hostage while the Driller hacks into the security system and breaks through the security deposit boxes.

After getting your take, the Driver will have to evade the cops successfully to complete the Heist.

2) The Prison Break

Image via Rockstar

Mission cost: $25,000

$25,000 Mission reward: Easy – $350,000 Normal – $700,000 Hard – $875,000



This Heist is unlocked after completing The Fleeca Job and involves breaking the inmate Maxim Rashkovsky out of prison. This is your first four-player Heist and it involves four objectives in the setup section of this mission.

First setup mission: Plane)- The first mission involves going to the McKenzie Airfield and stealing the Velum. One team of two people can steal the plane itself while the other team clears the airfield of enemies. Then deliver the plane to the hangar.

The first mission involves going to the McKenzie Airfield and stealing the Velum. One team of two people can steal the plane itself while the other team clears the airfield of enemies. Then deliver the plane to the hangar. Second setup mission: Bus – The second mission entails getting a prison bus to infiltrate the penitentiary. Ambush the bus on its route to Paleto Bay and let one team steal the bus while the other team gets rid of the cops. Then drop the prison bus off at the scrapyard.

The second mission entails getting a prison bus to infiltrate the penitentiary. Ambush the bus on its route to Paleto Bay and let one team steal the bus while the other team gets rid of the cops. Then drop the prison bus off at the scrapyard. Third setup mission: Station – The third mission involves stealing Rashkovsky’s Casco sports car and getting the inmate transfer schedule. One team steals the sports car while the other breaks into the prison as cops to steal the schedule. Drop off these items to complete the mission.

The third mission involves stealing Rashkovsky’s Casco sports car and getting the inmate transfer schedule. One team steals the sports car while the other breaks into the prison as cops to steal the schedule. Drop off these items to complete the mission. Fourth setup mission: Wet Work – The last mission in the setup involves tying up loose ends. One team heads to the mansion in Richman Glen to kill the associate Popov while the other team heads to City Hall to kill the lawyers involved.

After these missions, there will be one mission in the finale section.

Finale mission: The Prison Break – The heist itself involves breaking into the prison to save Maxim Rashkovsky. One team disguised as a prisoner and an officer are tasked to break him out while the other team is tasked with handling the escaping aspect. The Heist ends once the entire team and Rashkovsky get on the plane and evacuate successfully.

3) The Humane Labs Raid

Image via Rockstar

Mission cost: $25,000

$25,000 Mission reward: Easy – $472,500 Normal – $945,000 Hard – $1,181,500



This mission involves raiding the Humane Labs to find evidence of any possible chemical weapons and nerve agents. It involves five setup missions.

First setup mission: Key Codes – The first mission involves buying key codes to enter the Humane Labs. One player poses as the buyer while the other acts as the bodyguard. The other team stands as lookouts to ensure the crew’s safety. FIB agents intercept forcing the crew to fight their way out to complete the mission.

The first mission involves buying key codes to enter the Humane Labs. One player poses as the buyer while the other acts as the bodyguard. The other team stands as lookouts to ensure the crew’s safety. FIB agents intercept forcing the crew to fight their way out to complete the mission. Second setup mission: Insurgents – The second mission will see the crew steal two Armed Insurgent vehicles. Each team can operate one vehicle involving a driver and a gunner. Merryweather agents will give chase, so clear them all and head to the drop-off point to complete the mission.

The second mission will see the crew steal two Armed Insurgent vehicles. Each team can operate one vehicle involving a driver and a gunner. Merryweather agents will give chase, so clear them all and head to the drop-off point to complete the mission. Third setup mission: EMP – The third mission will see you steal an EMP charge from a Hydra jet. One player flies the Hydra to safety while the others protect him. Take out the chasing fighters and fly the Hydra to the drop-off point to complete the mission.

The third mission will see you steal an EMP charge from a Hydra jet. One player flies the Hydra to safety while the others protect him. Take out the chasing fighters and fly the Hydra to the drop-off point to complete the mission. Fourth setup mission: Valkyrie – The fourth mission involves stealing the Valkyrie attack helicopter from Merryweather. One player pilots the helicopter while the others take out the Merryweather pursuers. Deliver the Valkyrie to the drop-off point to complete the mission.

The fourth mission involves stealing the Valkyrie attack helicopter from Merryweather. One player pilots the helicopter while the others take out the Merryweather pursuers. Deliver the Valkyrie to the drop-off point to complete the mission. Fifth setup mission: Deliver EMP – The final setup mission will have you deliver the EMP device to Humane Labs. Players get into an Insurgent with the EMP device in it and drop it off at Humane Labs while fighting off enemies on the way there.

Following this, there is one finale to cap off this Heist.

Finale mission: The Humane Labs Raid – The actual Heist involves one team breaking into Humane Labs with night vision equipment while the other team fires off the EMP charge. The first team breaks in and fights their way through the facility before getting the data off their main computer. The second team then extracts the first team and escapes to complete the Heist.

4) Series A Funding

Image via Rockstar

Mission cost: $25,000

$25,000 Mission reward: Easy – $353,500 Normal – $707,000 Hard – $883,750



This Heist sees players steal a variety of drugs for Trevor in order to facilitate his drug deal. It starts off with five setup missions.

First setup mission: Coke – This mission involves players getting into two teams: one by air and one by sea. Both teams converge at the yacht, fight off enemies, steal the coke and escape successfully to complete the mission.

This mission involves players getting into two teams: one by air and one by sea. Both teams converge at the yacht, fight off enemies, steal the coke and escape successfully to complete the mission. Second setup mission: Trash Truck – Teams of two head out to collect trash bags from four different locations. Each location will have enemies guarding the bags so one team protects the collectors while they do their job. Deliver the bags to the warehouse to complete the mission.

Teams of two head out to collect trash bags from four different locations. Each location will have enemies guarding the bags so one team protects the collectors while they do their job. Deliver the bags to the warehouse to complete the mission. Third setup mission: Bikers – This mission involves stealing drugs from the Lost MC. Head to their hideout via boat and take out the defending members. Then steal the van to drop off the drugs at the warehouse to complete the mission.

This mission involves stealing drugs from the Lost MC. Head to their hideout via boat and take out the defending members. Then steal the van to drop off the drugs at the warehouse to complete the mission. Fourth setup mission: Weed – Two teams head to the sawmill to steal the Technical and the Bensons. The lookout team covers the other while they break in and steal the Technical. Then one team drives the vehicle back while the other team steals the Bensons nearby to complete the mission.

Two teams head to the sawmill to steal the Technical and the Bensons. The lookout team covers the other while they break in and steal the Technical. Then one team drives the vehicle back while the other team steals the Bensons nearby to complete the mission. Fifth setup mission: Steal Meth – Head to the O’Neil Brothers’ farm and take them out. One team steals the tanker and takes it back to Trevor’s meth lab while the other team escorts them back. Reach with the tanker intact to complete the mission.

Once the setup is complete, it’s time to finish the job.

Finale mission: Series A Funding – This mission sees all the gangs come back for revenge and assault the warehouse. Fight them all off and then prepare to take the drugs to the exchange point. Once the transaction is complete, this Heist is successful.

5) The Pacific Standard Job

Image via Rockstar

Mission cost: $25,000

$25,000 Mission reward: Easy – $750,000 Normal – $1,500,000 Hard – $1,875,000



The final Heist involves breaking into the main branch of the Pacific Standard Bank. This is the most lucrative Heist in the series and has five setup missions.

First setup mission: Vans – Teams of two have to identify four Boxville vans and find out which of them carries a transponder. Once confirmed, steal the van and head back to complete the mission.

Teams of two have to identify four Boxville vans and find out which of them carries a transponder. Once confirmed, steal the van and head back to complete the mission. Second setup mission: Signal – Take the transponder to Avi Schwartzman who is surrounded on an island by the government. Kill the cops and rescue Avi, taking him to the drop-off point across the Alamo sea. Once he successfully escapes, the mission is complete.

Take the transponder to Avi Schwartzman who is surrounded on an island by the government. Kill the cops and rescue Avi, taking him to the drop-off point across the Alamo sea. Once he successfully escapes, the mission is complete. Third setup mission: Hack – One driver and three decoys head out to steal equipment. The driver steals the equipment from the black van while the decoys steal the van itself with two identical black vans to distract and confuse the enemies. Once the equipment is delivered and the real black van is destroyed, the mission is complete.

One driver and three decoys head out to steal equipment. The driver steals the equipment from the black van while the decoys steal the van itself with two identical black vans to distract and confuse the enemies. Once the equipment is delivered and the real black van is destroyed, the mission is complete. Fourth setup mission: Convoy – This mission involves stealing an armed truck. Block off the bridge that the truck emerges from with vehicles and fight off the enemies guarding the truck. One team drops the truck while the other guards it. Deliver the truck to complete the mission.

This mission involves stealing an armed truck. Block off the bridge that the truck emerges from with vehicles and fight off the enemies guarding the truck. One team drops the truck while the other guards it. Deliver the truck to complete the mission. Fifth setup mission: Bikes – Head to the Lost MC’s hideout to steal their bikes. Kill all of the members guarding the bikes and escape with them. Then fight off any pursuers and head back to the drop-off location to complete the mission.

Now it’s time to get ready for the final haul.

Finale mission: The Pacific Standard Job – Since this is the final Heist, it will be more challenging than the rest. Split your team into a hacker, a demolitionist, and two members for crowd control. The crew enters the bank and the crowd controllers keep the NPCs hostage while the hacker and demolitionist crack the bank’s vault open.

After successfully stealing as much as possible, regroup at the bank entrance and fight off the hordes of cops that surround you. Fight your way to the bikes and escape through the getaway route to the canyon. Parachute off to reach the boat below and take it to the drop-off point to successfully complete the final Heist.

If you completed all of the Heists in the order mentioned above, you will complete the “All in Order” challenge which will reward all players involved with a $1,000,000 bonus. Complete all five Heists with the same team to gain an additional $1,000,000 bonus.

The ultimate challenge involves completing all five Heists on Hard difficulty without dying. If you manage to accomplish this feat, each player gets a whopping $10,000,000 bonus. There’s no better time than now to complete your Heists and get the full GTA Online experience.