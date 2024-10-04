GTA Online fans don’t want these mechanics to return in GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans have spent the best part of 2024 twiddling their thumbs, eagerly awaiting further details on GTA 6—and a fresh discussion has been sparked regarding the type of content fans want to be excluded from GTA Online.

Recommended Videos

Though GTA 5 has been a phenomenon, its success is largely tied to GTA Online and its regular updates that have provided more vehicles, houses, businesses, and weapons for players to enjoy—but over a decade of content has led to the ridiculous becoming common and some fans have had enough.

Make our wish come true. Image via Rockstar Games

In a Reddit post, a player struck a chord with the community after expressing their desire for GTA Online in GTA 6 to not be as unrealistic as it currently is in GTA 5. You know what they’re talking about: Every lobby filled with flying bikes and cars, alien weapons, and almost anything else you can think of? It’s become standard for GTA Online.

It certainly appears their view is shared by the community, with the post attracting over 1,200 upvotes and more than 200 comments, including some who directed their disdain towards the rocket bike spammers, who they say “are a special breed of annoying.” Another comment yearned for a “more grounded” approach to the game.

As a long-term GTA Online player, I certainly hope GTA 6 brings the game back to a sense of normality with cars that keep all four wheels on the ground, while still embracing the chaotic carnage that has made GTA a hit.

I’m all for having tanks, fighter jets, and helicopters, which have been a staple of the franchise for a long time, but the gimmicky aspects should be reserved for things like Peyote plants turning you into a random animal. I’m over the game’s skies looking like a scene you’d expect to see in Star Wars.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see what Rockstar has up its sleeves for GTA 6 and GTA Online, with the release still a year away—and there’s every chance that GTA Online does not release at the same time as the base game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy