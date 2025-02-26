What could be after GTA 6? Rockstar fans share wishlists for what they want next

If you’ve been living under a rock (or just too busy replaying GTA Online), you might not have heard that GTA 6 is finally on its way. But while Rockstar is still deep in development, some fans are already looking beyond it, wondering what’s next.

Rockstar hasn’t confirmed what’s on the horizon after GTA 6, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. It’s not surprising, considering the company is clearly hiring for something, and with a team as big as Rockstar’s, it’s hard to believe they’re only working on one game. Just take a quick peek at their careers page—it’s been filled with open positions for a while now. So, what could be cooking behind the scenes? Fans on Reddit have plenty of theories, wishlists, and, of course, a few completely outlandish ideas.

“Honestly something new. I’ve said this 100 times,” one fan said. “Their catalog from the 2000s was tough. I know most people would expect any game that would come from Rockstar to be some GTA-sized experience but it would be cool if they could figure out a way to have a studio(s) work on new smaller IPs while they can have the rest focused on their big projects.”

It’s a fair point. Before Rockstar fully transformed into a “We only release one game per decade” type of company, they used to experiment a lot more. Games like Manhunt, L.A. Noire, and The Warriors proved they could do more than just open-world action crime epics. Of course, fans know this is probably just wishful thinking. “Obviously it’s a pipe dream,” the same user admitted. But hey, we can dream too, right?

San Andreas. Image via Rockstar

Others are hoping Rockstar will revisit their older GTA titles, either with remakes or remasters. GTA 6 is taking us back to Vice City, so why not return to Liberty City or San Andreas next? Some fans are even asking for GTA 4 to get the next-gen treatment.

Personally, I wouldn’t say no to a San Andreas remake—or better yet, a new GTA set there. I have fond memories of playing it with my brother back in the day. The co-op mode was simple, but it was perfect for messing around in Los Santos. We’d jump between San Andreas and Midnight Club II all the time, which brings me to another fan-favorite request…

It’s been 15 years since Rockstar last touched Midnight Club, and for racing game fans, that’s practically a crime. While Rockstar’s focus on GTA Online means we’ll probably get another flying car before we get another racing game, some fans are still holding out hope. If they can take 12 years to make GTA 6, surely a new Midnight Club isn’t that unrealistic.

Tommy, Lance, and Ken in Vice City. Image via Rockstar

Before GTA 5, we used to get new GTA games much more often. GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 4 all came out in quick succession, with spin-offs like Vice City Stories filling the gaps. Then Rockstar started going bigger, with longer gaps between releases. Now, it’s been over a decade since GTA 5, and the wait for GTA 6 has been agonizing.

That’s partly because Rockstar consolidated its studios into one giant team for Red Dead Redemption 2. With all hands on deck for that game, GTA 6 inevitably took a backseat. That strategy might be great for making ambitious open-world games, but it’s left fans wondering if we’ll ever see the smaller, experimental Rockstar again.

Beyond the usual requests, some fans have thrown in wild ideas. One player suggested a full biker gang game, similar to The Lost and Damned, but expanded into a full-length experience. “Maybe have it take place in the Midwest,” they said. Others have floated the idea of a Rockstar-made pirate game, which would probably be chaotic in the best way.

But the biggest “please just do it already” request seems to be for Bully 2. “I heard a rumor that in 2017 Rockstar was in preproduction of a sequel to Bully… but it was canceled due to GTA 6’s development needing all hands on deck,” another fan commented. If that’s true, maybe—just maybe—now that GTA 6 is nearly here, Rockstar could finally make it happen.

Rockstar hasn’t said a word about what comes after GTA 6, and let’s be honest. It might be years before they do. The PC port of the game isn’t even expected for a while after the console release. But one thing is clear: Fans have a lot of ideas, and whether Rockstar listens or not, the speculation isn’t stopping anytime soon.

