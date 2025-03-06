GTA 6 for $100? One expert thinks it could happen

Grand Theft Auto 6 is already shaping up to be the biggest game of the decade, but could it also be the most expensive? Rockstar’s highly anticipated title might come with a jaw-dropping price tag that could shake up the market, according to one industry analyst.

Recommended Videos

Michael Pachter, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, believes Take-Two may be planning to sell GTA 6 at an unprecedented price point of $100 or more per copy. In a research note only seen by Video Games Chronicle, Pachter suggested Rockstar could justify this increase by bundling in a significant amount of in-game currency for GTA Online, making the higher price tag more appealing to players.

“There is precedent for integrating an online game experience with a premium game, as Activision did so with both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile content prior to the release of its annual Call of Duty premium installment,” Pachter explained. He argued that a similar strategy could work for GTA 6, driving up sales while allowing Rockstar to push the price point higher than ever before.

I have searched high and low for this research note and I can’t find a public copy of it anywhere, no outlet has linked to it, so we only have VGC’s word on this information.

While a $100 game might seem extreme, it’s not the first time this pricing model has been suggested. Some industry insiders have speculated that major publishers are watching GTA 6 closely, hoping it paves the way for an industry-wide price increase.

Matthew Ball, CEO of Epyllion, previously highlighted how if GTA 6 launched at the standard $70 price, it would actually be the cheapest Grand Theft Auto game in real terms. Adjusted for inflation, GTA 4 and GTA 5 both cost significantly more at launch. Ball pointed out that while game budgets have soared and player numbers have stagnated, retail prices have remained relatively low, making a price jump increasingly likely.

How on Earth was this worth $70? Image via 2K Games

Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two, was also the first publisher to push the standard game price to $70 back in 2020 with NBA 2K21. Other major publishers quickly followed suit. If GTA 6 sets a new benchmark at $100, it’s possible that other companies will follow again, using it as justification to raise their own prices.

The gaming industry has been grappling with rising development costs for years. Modern AAA games require massive budgets, often exceeding hundreds of millions of dollars. If Rockstar successfully sells GTA 6 for $100 per copy, it could signal a turning point where $70 becomes the “budget” option, and $100 becomes the new standard for premium releases.

Of course, this wouldn’t come without controversy. Many gamers are already frustrated with the increasing reliance on microtransactions and live-service models. If a $100 base game also includes aggressive monetization, it could spark backlash (it certainly has for past games, including The First Descendant, Diablo 4, and Smite 2). On the other hand, if Rockstar sweetens the deal with in-game perks or extra content, some fans may feel the price is justified.

Take-Two isn’t hurting for cash—GTA 5 has sold over 210 million copies and remains one of the best-selling games of all time. But with GTA 6 expected to be even bigger, the company may see this as the perfect opportunity to push pricing boundaries.

For now, GTA 6 is still on track for a fall 2025 release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. No official pricing has been announced, but speculation is growing. If Take-Two does decide to break the $100 barrier, it could reshape how AAA games are priced moving forward.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy